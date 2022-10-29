Read full article on original website
Sundance Drive-In shows final movies at iconic outdoor theater
OREGON, Ohio — The Sundance Drive-In (formerly known as the Sundance Kid Drive-In) across from Pearson Park in Oregon showed their last movies on Saturday night. The theater announced the closure on their Facebook page on Friday evening although it’s been known for months that this was likely to be their last season.
Movie to be filmed in Lima
LIMA — Matthew Sanders is making a movie in Lima. He has been writing for about five years. He has written screenplays, filmed some documentaries and published some books. Film making is his secret love. “We are looking for inspired actors and actresses to come out and be a...
hometownstations.com
Lima Salvation Army announces last call for Christmas Assistance Sign-up
Press Release from the Lima Salvation Army: Missed Christmas Assistance sign up days? You have one more chance. The Salvation Army will have a make up application day, one day ONLY, Tuesday, November 15 from 9 – 12 and 1 – 5:00 pm. At The Salvation Army, located at 614 e. Market St.
continentalenews.com
Community Breakfast Buffet – Saturday, November 5
On Saturday, November 5, 7:30-9:30am, the Continental Masonic Lodge will be hosting their monthly Breakfast Buffet. An assortment of freshly made breakfast foods served piping hot – ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, gravy & biscuits, pancakes, hashbrown casserole, donuts, juice, milk, coffee. Dine-in or carry-out, cost is by donation. If you know someone who is a shut-in or homebound, please call Jeff at 419-306-8939 to arrange a delivery. All proceeds benefit the many programs supported by the Masons. The Masonic Temple is located 309 West Grove Street in Continental. All are invited!
continentalenews.com
Continental Local School Annual Veteran’s Day Program – November 11 @ 10am
The Continental Local School District’s annual Veterans’ Day program will be held on Friday, November 11th at 10:00 a.m. in the high school gymnasium. A special invitation is extended to all veterans, current service members and their families. The community is also welcome to attend this hour-long program. Students from the elementary and high school will be providing musical entertainment as we pay tribute to those who have served our country and sacrificed so much for us.
Sidney Daily News
‘Eat more chikin’ not candy
Warren Hale, 8 months old, is really amazed by his first trick or treat Saturday at the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County’s trunk or treat event . As he watched the trick or treaters walk by him, he was ready to hand them candy from the candy bowl while encouraging them to “eat more chikin.” Warren is the son of Alex and Emily Hale, of Bellefontaine.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following individuals recently filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Tony Paphanchith and Natalie Paphanchith, both of Lima; Shane Conrad and Madison Braxton, both of Lima; Travis Patton and Tania Morgan, both of Lima; Rodney Adams and Jaime Thomas, both of Lima; Cory Kenjorski and Mariah Hill, both of Lima; Terry Wilkins and Natalia Liu, both of Lima; Dalton Lease and Alexis Burden, both of Lima; Matthew Honigford of Ottoville and Samantha Judy of Elida; Christopher Hunt and Ashley Roeder, both of Lima; Timothy Pulford and Jill Sites, both of Port Orange, Florida; Jason Farmer and Emily Wilmoth, both of Lima; Alex Casad of Saint Johns and Katherine Miller of Lima; Grant Brand and Amanda Vorst, both of Delphos; Kaleb Gonzales and Corinne Savage, both of Lima; Tyler Reynolds of Lima and Anna Mammone of Elida; Jeremy Bogart and Victoria Baldridge, both of Lima; Kandice Hagerman and Emily Mendrala, both of Spencerville; and Austin Cobb and Alexis McCluer, both of Elida;
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
A little bit of frost in the mornings apparently isn’t enough to ward off some nasty thorns. Rose: To area law enforcement officers, who’ve done a great job of connecting with children through various Halloween events in the region. We’ve witnessed you approaching children who have differing levels of receptivity to you, and you handled it like pros. These efforts will help build the trust a community needs with its law enforcement.
hometownstations.com
Mercy Health-St. Rita's installs Safe Haven Baby Box
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Surrendering a baby isn't an easy choice, but Mercy Health-St. Rita's wants to ensure it can be done safely. This month, the hospital installed a Safe Haven Baby Box on their campus. When a mother has no option but to surrender her infant, she can leave it in the box and a silent alarm will be triggered. The box is temperature controlled, and Mercy Health campus police will retrieve the baby in less than a minute. Sarah Bassitt completed a study showing that the Lima population has risk factors that might lead a woman to circumstances where she feels she has to give her baby up, such as the number of residents that are living below the poverty line or are undereducated. After the child is surrendered, the hospital has procedures in place to care for it.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Findlay Ohio
Findlay is in northwest Ohio, 47 miles (76 km) south of Toledo, and is the largest city in Hancock County. Findlay’s population is less than 50,000 and is far from one of Ohio’s biggest cities, yet it has an energy that few Midwest cities can rival. There are...
WTOL-TV
Another new restaurant opening in Perrysburg
Agave and Rye will offer a unique selection of tacos, including lobster and mac and cheese. The Levis Commons restaurant will also feature a happy hour.
'Love Local' businesses in Seneca County through end of year
TIFFIN, Ohio — Small business owners in Seneca County want to make sure holiday shoppers show some love to local businesses in the area. For the second year, the Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce is asking patrons to "Love Local" when shopping this holiday season. "For us, it's an...
Lima police release little information surrounding Monday stabbing
LIMA — Lima police are continuing their investigation into a stabbing incident that occurred Monday. According to a press release issued by the LPD, officers responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. to the 1500 block of Allentown Road to investigate an altercation that resulted in a stabbing. Both parties have been identified, but not named, and the investigation is ongoing.
thevillagereporter.com
Ribbon Cutting Held For “The Table” In Wauseon
RIBBON CUTTING… Employees from “The Table”, friends, family, local business owners, city officials and Chamber of Commerce members stand to celebrate the ribbon cutting held at the restaurant. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at “The Table” in Wauseon on Thursday, October...
continentalenews.com
From the Putnam County Health Department….
Did you know? The Putnam County Health Department can provide certified birth certificate copies for all Ohio counties and certified death certificate copies for every person who died within Putnam County beginning in 1909. Did you know? Whether it is a community fair or festival, your neighborhood yard sale or...
richlandsource.com
Home Sweet Home: Tygers to host Defiance in 2nd round of playoffs
MANSFIELD — The Tygers will be home for Round Two. Fifth-seeded Mansfield Senior (9-2) will host No. 13 Defiance at 7 p.m. Friday in the Division III, Region 10 quarterfinals.
Times-Bulletin
Several fire departments respond to pole barn fire
OHIO CITY — Ohio City Volunteer Fire Department responded to a pole barn fire at 13832 Mendon Road at approximately 1:50 p.m. Mutual aid was called for almost immediately. Van Wert, Middle Point, and Rockford Fire Departments all responded with manpower and tankers, and Van Wert provided an additional engine. CERT, which services all of Van Wert County, also responded to the scene.
sent-trib.com
Wood County Health department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department was in Bowling Green, Perrysburg, Pemberville and North Baltimore conducting inspections earlier this month. The following inspections were done Oct. 4. McDonald’s, 3430 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had four non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surface(s)...
GoFundMe fundraiser created for man killed in car crash
LIMA — Community members have created a GoFundMe campaign for 20-year-old Jesse Woodrow, who was killed in a single-car crash over the weekend. He reportedly left a party around 1:30 a.m. Saturday night in Lima. He was headed back home to Troy and hit a tree. According to a recent article, the crash is still under investigation.
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine Middle School student charged with inducing panic
A Bellefontaine Middle School student was charged with a felony last week. On Wednesday, a teacher at BMS overheard, and confirmed with a male student, that he was going to bring a shotgun to school. The teacher stated towards the end of class, she overheard the student say something about...
