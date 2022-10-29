ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
LAMAR, CO
TheDailyBeast

Body of Woman Missing Four Years Found Beneath North Carolina Home

The body of a Virginia woman who had been missing for four years was found underneath a vacant site in North Carolina this week. Sarah Ashley Hill was 33 when she disappeared in June 2018 in Mount Airy, North Carolina—just about 10 miles from where her body was found, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. An autopsy was performed, which confirmed the remains were Hill. Police have yet to make an arrest in the case or reveal a cause of death, and the investigation into her death is still ongoing. Officials also didn’t say what led them to the site where they found her body.Read it at The Charlotte Observer
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Aggressive bear closes camping at spot along Appalachian Trail

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Abingdon Gap Shelter along the Appalachian Trail has been closed to camping after reports of an aggressive bear. A release from the U.S. Forest Service states that camping from the Tennessee-Virginia border to the Low Gap-Hwy 421 Intersection is closed until further notice due to bear activity. The forest […]
ABINGDON, VA
Magnolia State Live

‘If you have hogs we are coming after them.’ Mississippi hog trapper reaching millions of users with social media message, videos

Feral Hogs continue to be an issue facing Mississippi. Each year the wild hogs cause $1.5 billion in damages according to the United States Department of Agriculture. It is a problem for wildlife and native fauna because the hogs destroy habitat and hamper reproductive success. Additionally, hogs reproduce at a high rate averaging 4-6 piglets per litter and hog gestation periods are 114 days long.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Hot 97-5

Why These Wild Animals In North Dakota Are Not Wanted

Feral Hogs in North Dakota? You bet! They have been documented as being in North Dakota since 2007. The first sightings were near Grassy Butte and in the Turtle Mountains. Wild boar, razorback, feral hog, wild pig. Those are just a few of the names for one of the most destructive, formidable invasive species in the United States. Feral swine adapt to just about any habitat, have few natural enemies, and reproduce at high rates. Estimates vary, but their population likely exceeds 6 million nationwide. They cause tremendous damage up to $2.5 billion annually to crops, forestry, livestock, and pastures. Feral swine also present great risks to human health and safety. They can harbor and transmit dozens of parasites and diseases.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Kennardo G. James

Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022

Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
GREENSBORO, NC
The Moose 95.1 FM

Rarest Mammal in North America Lives in Montana, and it Weighs 2 Pounds

Montana has some weird people and even weirder animals that call it home. Who would have guessed that the rarest mammal in all of North America lives in Montana?. Even cooler, there are a few species of animals that live nowhere else but right here in Montana. This state is packed with interesting animal facts and we're going to break some of those down. (We'll get to the rarest in just a minute. What's a polecat, BTW?)
MONTANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Ravenous Bears Force Popular National Park to Close Trails

Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the second most visited national park in the U.S., announced it’s closing a couple of its popular trails because the local black bear population has entered bulking season. The bears are usually cautious around humans but during this time can become aggressive. In the fall they will eat for more than 12 hours a day and gather in groups to gorge on acorns—and lately that happens to be near popular hiking trails.Read it at Associated Press
Diana

This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina

Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy