WLWT 5
Cincinnati celebrates Halloween weekend at Findlay Market
CINCINNATI — Smiles of delight filled the faces of children in Over The Rhine who were celebrating Halloween at the heart of Findlay Market. For the fifth year, howls of Halloween laughter echoed through the historic market, as costumed children paraded and picked up treats from vendors hosting the frightfully good time.
Fox 19
Why Price Hill’s annual Thanksgiving Day Parade won’t happen this year
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - A local Facebook group is attempting to save a time-honored community tradition, the Price Hill Thanksgiving Day Parade. The announcement to permanently end the parade came in August, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. Now community members are taking to Facebook to try to save the annual event.
Cincinnati Pizza Week Serves Up $9 Pies from Participating Restaurants Nov. 7-13
Use the Pizza Week app to find pizzas, check in at participating restaurants and win prizes.
WKRC
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant opens neighboring speakeasy
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A downtown Cincinnati steakhouse owner has converted a portion of a sistering restaurant into a members-only speakeasy. The owner of Prime Cincinnati at 580 Walnut St. downtown has opened a late-night speakeasy full of bourbons from hand-selected barrels that's accessible by a book case that flips open to reveal the bar.
WKRC
The real scary parts of Halloween: Cars, pets and already opened candy
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12 spoke with Cincinnati Children's Hospital Injury Prevention Senior Specialist Dawne Gardner about what brings kids to the hospital on Halloween. Drug-laced candies is not something they have seen at Children's Hospital, but kids being hit by cars is a real worry. That is why it is important you go over the ground rules with your children before heading out.
WLWT 5
How haunted is Cincinnati? A first-hand look at some of the spookiest places in our area
CINCINNATI — It's called the City of Seven Hills, but some would say the hills are haunted. Established in 1861, Arnold's Bar and Grille has been at the heart of entertainment in our city for over a century. Once, it was at the heart of the red-light district, but inside their walls there's a lot more to tell than the story of booze and burgers.
WLWT 5
Want free breakfast? Cluck on over to the Chick-Fil-a app
CINCINNATI — Calling all Chick-Fil-A lovers. Starting Monday, Nov. 7 through Saturday, Nov. 19, guests can claim one complimentary breakfast item through the Chick-Fil-A app. The items include:. Chick-Fil-A Chicken Biscuit. Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit. Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit. Guests can open the app and redeem the...
cincinnatirefined.com
Here's your chance to order Thanksgiving pies while helping in-need senior citizens
This year, you can give back to the community while ordering your Thanksgiving dessert staples. With the "Bust a Crust!" fundraiser, you can purchase delicious pies for your Thanksgiving dinner, while providing food, companionship and a whole lot more to 7,000 area seniors throughout the entire holiday season. The pies are donated by presenting sponsor, Sara Lee, as well as numerous local "Pie Master" bakeries.
WLWT 5
This Cincinnati radio station is already playing Christmas music
CINCINNATI — It's Oct. 31 and Christmas music is playing on a Cincinnati radio station. STAR 93.3, Cincinnati’s Christian music station, began playing Christmas music this week. It’s the first radio station broadcasting the sounds of the season this year. Other radio stations in the Queen City...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati McDonald's manager is surprised with a new puppy
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati McDonald's employee of over 48 years who lost her dog earlier this year was in for a sweet surprise when she received a golden retriever puppy. On Monday morning, store owner Karen Heimkreiter surprised general manager Deb Sandfoss with an in-store celebration and a new puppy to recognize her hard work and sales achievements.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on East 5th Street in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on East 5th Street in Downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Olympus needs belly rubs and a forever home
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ready to give your next dog a lot of belly rubs? Olympus might be your girl. She's a big girl at about 00 pounds but actually needs to add a few more pounds. The folks at Cincinnati Animal CARE say she's just the sweetest dog.
spectrumnews1.com
Covington hosting a handy hazardous waste drop-off event
COVINGTON, Ky. — It’s inevitable that over time, a home will accumulate items that contain hazardous material. And since you can’t just toss them in the trash, they can be difficult to safely discard. Fortunately, the City of Covington has a solution. On Saturday, Nov. 5, the...
WLWT 5
Halloween mystery: Statue outside Hamilton art center mysteriously transformed into iconic E.T. scene
HAMILTON, Ohio — A Halloween prank in Hamilton has employees of one business pretty impressed. When the Fitton Center staff showed up for work Monday morning, they saw their statue rocking a new outfit. Someone transformed it into the iconic bike scene from the movie "E.T." directed by Cincinnati-native...
Council learns about possibility of converting Main Street to two-way traffic
According to DOTE’s presentation, two-way streets can slow traffic flow and promote pedestrian dominance. Improvements to Main Street have already cost $1.17 million over the past few years.
ohparent.com
7 Top Halloween Weekend Events in Cincinnati
Happy Halloween Weekend! Trick or treat, craft shows and fall festivals are waiting, get all the fun deets here:. RDI Presents Trick or Treat Drive Thru | Friday 6p. Drive thru or park and walk the Milford Shopping Center! Many local businesses and the Milford Police and Fire Departments encourage costumes and fun while safely trick or treating. Open to all!
abandonedway.com
Forest Fair Village Mall in Ohio – 35+ Pictures
Forest Fair Mall opened in 1989 with upscale anchors that included Bonwit Teller, B. Altman, Parisian, and Sakowitz. It also included Bigg’s and Elder-Beerman as anchor stores. It consisted of 1.5 million square feet; the third largest mall in the US at the time. By the mid 1990s, all of the high-end stores left the mall (B. Altman and Sakowitz ended up going out of business altogether).
Check out this awesome Halloween projection show on a home in Batavia
A projection mapping hobby turned small business keeps Keith Moeller busy in Batavia around the holidays.
WKRC
Woman helps fulfill grandpa's wish to hand out candy on Halloween
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - One Independence, Kentucky man has had a trying year, and to cope with that trauma all he wanted was to pass out candy with his family. There was only one problem: their neighborhood does not get very many trick-or-treaters. But his granddaughter was determined to make sure there was still a smile on his face.
wvxu.org
A new set of proposals aims to increase Black homeownership in Greater Cincinnati
Homeownership is often cited as a quintessential part of the American dream. But the opportunity hasn't been available equitably — especially in the Queen City. A new plan announced Tuesday, called the Roadmap for Increasing Black Homeownership, aims to bridge the gap locally. It's being proposed by housing advocacy group Housing Opportunities Made Equal and endorsed by more than 30 nonprofit organizations and elected leaders.
