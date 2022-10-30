For the first time since the 2018-19 season, the Devils have a four-game winning streak. It wasn’t their prettiest performance, but New Jersey’s 5-2 victory over the Canucks saw five different goal scorers, a confidence-boosting performance from goalie Mackenzie Blackwood – who had 21 saves on 23 shots on goal – and kept them atop the Metropolitan Division standings just 10 games into the season.

13 HOURS AGO