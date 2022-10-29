Read full article on original website
19th Congressional District candidate profile
The congressional race in the newly-drawn 19th district of New York puts a Harvard - educated lawyer, who's never run for office, up against the Dutchess County Executive. Democrat Josh Riley is the relative newbie to politics. "I can vote for myself in November, he can't," says Candidate Riley. Dutchess...
Adirondack Regional Airport receives $8.5 million for updates
SARANAC, N.Y. -- The Adirondack Regional Airport received $8.5 million in state funding for the revitalization of its terminal building, which will improve the flow of people inside. The Syracuse Hancock International Airport also received $20 million in state funding to make improvements, modernize operations and promote environmental resilience. Syracuse...
Hochul makes FCC aware of thousands of addresses struggling with broadband access
ALBANY, N.Y. -- In an effort to ensure all homes have access to high-speed internet, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday that the process of getting all addresses in the nation access to broadband internet has begun. The federal challenge process helps to better locate areas unserved or underserved by broadband...
DOH reminding public not to overuse or misuse antibiotics
ALBANY, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Health is reminding the public that the overuse and misuse of antibiotics can lead to antibiotic resistance. Antibiotics only work on bacterial infections and the Health Department urges you not to seek antibiotics unless your healthcare provider deems it necessary. “Antibiotic...
Starter kits made for previously homeless/sheltered individuals moving into new homes
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- United Way of the Mohawk Valley (United Way MV) partnered with CONMED to create "Welcome Home Kits" for previously homeless/sheltered individuals who are now moving into a new home. Because these individuals usually do not have many belongings to get themselves started, when moving into a...
Mohawk Valley shows off their Halloween spirit
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Streets and sidewalks around the Mohawk Valley were full of ghosts, goblins, princesses and superheroes Monday, all with one goal in mind, candy!. One place these trick-or-treaters were sure to have a good time was at a haunted carnival on Old Burrstone Road. Kids who stopped by not only received candy but also got to take a picture with a spooky clown. They were also able to play games, win prizes and eat popcorn.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal car accident in Town of Smithfield
SMITHFIELD, N.Y. -- The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car accident that occurred in the Town of Smithfield, Tuesday. After arriving to the 5700 block of N. Butler Road for a reported crash, deputies observed a vehicle in a ditch. The driver was then identified as 60-year-old Ricky Paone, from Chittenango, NY. Paone was taken to the Oneida Health Hospital, where it was learned he had died due to injuries sustained in the crash.
