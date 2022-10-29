Read full article on original website
wibqam.com
Need firewood? Indiana state park offering $10 loads
NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WANE) — If you’re willing to put in the work, one Indiana state park is offering truckloads of firewood for just $10. Indiana DNR said Tuesday that the public was invited to cut up and remove downed trees at Summit Lake State Park in New Castle. The cost of one pickup load is $10.
wdrb.com
State police cancel Silver Alert after missing woman found in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A statewide Silver Alert was canceled Tuesday for a missing woman last seen in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police issued the alert Monday afternoon for Diana Szostecki, 65, who was last seen in Floyds Knobs on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 6:15 p.m. Police said Szostecki was...
Watch Adorable Cat Wrestle with a Shark at Indiana Shelter
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi, I’m Frank! I’m your typical 6-month-old kitty–sweet, curious, outgoing, and silly. I was surrendered to the Vanderburgh Humane Society with my four sisters who have all since been adopted!...
buildingindiana.com
Diamond Pet Foods Chooses Indiana for $259M Facility
Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey and executives from Diamond Pet Foods to announce the company’s plans to build a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in Indiana to support its Midwest client base. To support the new $259 million state-of-the-art operation, the company plans to create up to 170 new jobs by the end of 2024.
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of Indiana
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne wins award for best-tasting water in Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Alliance of Indiana Rural Water recently chose Fort Wayne as the best-tasting water in Indiana during the organization’s 2022 Fall Convention at the Grand Wayne Convention Center. Judges at the Indiana Alliance event evaluate water clarity, odor and taste to determine the...
Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana
You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
Local Indiana marching bands prepare ahead of State Finals
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — The ISSMA State Finals are coming, and many local Indiana marching bands will be competing among the best in the state. The groups will be taking the field bright and early next Saturday morning at Lucas Oil Stadium. Vincennes Lincoln High School will be kicking off Open Class C with ‘It’s […]
Feel Like Hoosier Royalty And Stay the Night at a Medieval-Style Castle in Indiana
Did you know there was a castle located in Indiana? It's true, and you can stay the night!. As someone who grew up in the Tri-State, the only castle I know of that's close to home is Castle High School in Newburgh (shoutout to the Knights my alma mater). But besides the high school, I didn't know Indiana was home to any actual castles, but it turns out I was wrong. There is a castle located in Bowing Green, Indiana, and you can stay the night, get married, or host a medieval dinner there!
WLKY.com
Indiana State Police to provide update on Delphi murders
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Two young girls on a hiking trip in 2017 were found murdered in Central Indiana on Valentine's Day. Now five years after the Delphi murders, State Police are promising a major update on Monday. Sources say a man named Richard Allen was booked Friday in...
This is Indiana’s Creepiest Urban Legend
When it comes to Indiana urban legends, this one tops the list of the creepiest. With Halloween right around the corner, what better way to get you in the spirit than by sharing a creepy story? You have heard of urban legends before, right? No, not the movies, but the scary stories that have been passed down from generation to generation that have garnered a lot of fear throughout the years. Now the thing with urban legends is that they are just that: legends. Maybe these stories are completely made up, or perhaps there is some truth to them.
95.3 MNC
Million Meals program helping needy Hoosiers
While the most extreme impacts of the pandemic have eased, the demand at Indiana food banks has not. Indiana pork producers and Feeding Indiana’s Hungry have an ongoing Million Meals program to attempt to provide one million meals in a year to Hoosiers in need. The effort seeks to include protein with those meals in the form of fresh and frozen ground pork provided on an ongoing basis.
This Fish Found in Indiana Waters Looks Like It Swam Straight Out of a Horror Movie
Imagine hooking this nightmarish creature on your next fishing trip. The fish you'll typically find in most Indiana lakes and streams are your run-of-the-mill catfish, bluegill, bass, crappie, etc. But, lurking in the waters of many of those same lakes and streams is a breed of fish that dates back to prehistoric times, some of which can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh up to 300 pounds, and all of which feature a mouthful of sharp teeth. Allow me to introduce you to Gar.
Indiana Daily Student
Southern Indiana expected to experience above average precipitation this winter
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently released their official weather forecast for December 2022 through February 2023, which predicts Indiana will experience more rain and snow this winter. According to NOAA's forecast, southern Indiana is predicted to see precipitation probabilities 33% to 40% higher than average. Other areas of...
mymixfm.com
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone bought a ticket worth $1 million in the Hoosier state. The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matched all five numbers in the latest drawing. All they needed was the Powerball to win it all.
Woolly Worms Have Arrived and They’re Predicting Southern Indiana’s 2022-23 Winter Weather
If you love a snowy winter, like me, you have probably been pretty pleased with recent winter 2022 predictions that have been published. All of them say that we are in for a hunker-down kind of winter. But, the Woolly worm has something different to say about what our winter will look and feel like.
fox32chicago.com
Silver Alert issued for missing Indiana man believed to be in 'extreme danger'
GREENFIELD, Ind. - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued in Indiana for a man who has been missing since Sunday night and may be in "extreme danger." Jeffrey Stratton, 36, was last seen around 7:35 p.m. in Greenfield, Indiana, which is roughly 25 miles east of Indianapolis, state officials said.
californiaexaminer.net
Indiana Man Arrested In 2017 Delphi Girl Murders
Two little kids were found murdered in Delphi, Arizona in 2017, and an Indiana guy is supposedly in prison for their deaths. On the afternoon of February 14, 2017, the bodies of Liberty “Libby” German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, were discovered near the trailhead where German’s sister had left them the day before.
Silver Alert issued for missing 65-year-old woman in southern Indiana
FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 65-year-old woman from southern Indiana. The Floyd County Sheriff's Department said Diana Szostecki was last seen Thursday, Oct. 27 at 6:15 p.m. in Floyds Knobs, Indiana. Szostecki is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs...
