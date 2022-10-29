ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Columbia Missourian

Taylor Swift returns to Missouri with Eras Tour. How to get tickets to KC show

Taylor Swift announced in a tweet on Tuesday that her next tour will begin in March. The “Eras” tour will come to Missouri with one show in Kansas City. This may come as a shock to some Missouri fans, as Swift has previously said how important St. Louis is to her. Swift reported having family in St. Louis and spending holidays there.
KANSAS CITY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

Halloween Traditions Developed Over Time in Kansas City

Once upon a time, the Halloween holiday was celebrated much differently than it is today. Many people, admittedly including myself, have Halloween fever. Today, over $6 billion is spent annually on Halloween, making it the second largest commercial holiday after Christmas. Before there were children donned in costumes trick-or-treating and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Kansas City – Door-to-Door – October 29, 2022

– Representative Patty Lewis (D):. Representatives Lewis and Weber accompanied Trudy Busch Valentine as she went door-to-door in a midtown Kansas City neighborhood:. Anybody spot Eric Schmitt (r) in the neighborhood?. Trudy Busch Valentine (D) in Jackson County, Missouri – August 13, 2022 (August 13, 2022) Governor’s Ham Breakfast...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Donna J. Brown

Donna J. Brown – age 85 of Kansas City, MO, and formerly of Lathrop, MO, passed away Friday evening, October 28th, 2022, at her home in Kansas City, Missouri. Donna was born on March 4, 1937, the daughter of Emmons and Gertrude (Gentry) Kratzer in Kearney, MO. She was a 1956 graduate of Lathrop High School. She married Robert Brown on December 2nd, 1956, at the First Christian Church in Lathrop. Donna was a member of the Lathrop First Baptist Church. She was an artist, homemaker, and full-time business partner of Flying B Farms, with her husband. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KYTV

Dog digs up skeletal remains in Kansas City backyard

Kansas City, Mo. (AP) — A dog dug up skeletal remains in the backyard of a Kansas City, Missouri, home Sunday morning. Kansas City Police spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said a new resident of the home called police shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday after his dog uncovered the remains.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

1 dead, 7 wounded after Halloween Party shooting in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person was killed and seven others were wounded after gunfire erupted at a crowded Halloween party in Kansas City, Kansas. The shooting happened Monday night at a home, the Kansas City Star reported. Between 70 and 100 people were at the party, including high school-aged teenagers.
KANSAS CITY, KS

