4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri caseVictorExcelsior Springs, MO
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning gardenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
KCMO officials aware of significant homelessness camp on Trolley Track Trail
KCMO officials say they're aware of a homelessness camp along the south end of the historic Harry Wiggins Trolley Track Trail.
Blue Springs neighborhood brings fun, frights for Halloween
Spirts are rising as part of the Blue Springs Haunted Homes Tour, as homeowners are encouraged to go all-in decorating their homes, yards and garages.
KSHB 41 Kansas City names Mike Nicco as Chief Meteorologist
Mike Nicco, raised in Missouri and a University of Kansas graduate, has been hired as the next chief meteorologist for KSHB 41.
Columbia Missourian
Taylor Swift returns to Missouri with Eras Tour. How to get tickets to KC show
Taylor Swift announced in a tweet on Tuesday that her next tour will begin in March. The “Eras” tour will come to Missouri with one show in Kansas City. This may come as a shock to some Missouri fans, as Swift has previously said how important St. Louis is to her. Swift reported having family in St. Louis and spending holidays there.
For first time, Hy-Vee stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day
Hy-Vee announced Tuesday that for the first time in the company's 92-year history all 285 retails locations will be closed for Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 24.
martincitytelegraph.com
Halloween Traditions Developed Over Time in Kansas City
Once upon a time, the Halloween holiday was celebrated much differently than it is today. Many people, admittedly including myself, have Halloween fever. Today, over $6 billion is spent annually on Halloween, making it the second largest commercial holiday after Christmas. Before there were children donned in costumes trick-or-treating and...
How to get a family Thanksgiving dinner for free this year
Ibotta offers free Thanksgiving meal to users who buy a turkey and certain sides, then upload the receipt to get cash back in November . 2022.
KMBC.com
KC Pet Project to host giveaway drive including food, pet supplies for Kansas City residents
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Pet Project is hosting what's expected to be a huge community pet food and supply giveaway Tuesday. The nonprofit organization, which serves as Kansas City, Missouri's, Animal Services division and animal shelter, will be distributing pallets of supplies. KCPP officials said thanks to a...
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Kansas City – Door-to-Door – October 29, 2022
– Representative Patty Lewis (D):. Representatives Lewis and Weber accompanied Trudy Busch Valentine as she went door-to-door in a midtown Kansas City neighborhood:. Anybody spot Eric Schmitt (r) in the neighborhood?. Trudy Busch Valentine (D) in Jackson County, Missouri – August 13, 2022 (August 13, 2022) Governor’s Ham Breakfast...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Donna J. Brown
Donna J. Brown – age 85 of Kansas City, MO, and formerly of Lathrop, MO, passed away Friday evening, October 28th, 2022, at her home in Kansas City, Missouri. Donna was born on March 4, 1937, the daughter of Emmons and Gertrude (Gentry) Kratzer in Kearney, MO. She was a 1956 graduate of Lathrop High School. She married Robert Brown on December 2nd, 1956, at the First Christian Church in Lathrop. Donna was a member of the Lathrop First Baptist Church. She was an artist, homemaker, and full-time business partner of Flying B Farms, with her husband. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Neighbors: Woman shot, dumped on side of road in Raytown
One person is in custody after a woman was discovered on the side of a Raytown road and later died. Neighbors say she was shot and dumped.
Numbers drawn for estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot
Time to check your tickets as the numbers for Monday night's estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot have been announced.
kcur.org
Kansas City-based Black Pantry wants to create a national ecosystem for Black businesses
Kansas City’s premier boutique for Black-owned essentials always had its sights set on building a national identity, said Brian Roberts, but he needed to prove himself and his business on the local level first. “A lot of people were pushing me in the beginning to go the website direction,...
KYTV
Dog digs up skeletal remains in Kansas City backyard
Kansas City, Mo. (AP) — A dog dug up skeletal remains in the backyard of a Kansas City, Missouri, home Sunday morning. Kansas City Police spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said a new resident of the home called police shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday after his dog uncovered the remains.
Columbia Missourian
1 dead, 7 wounded after Halloween Party shooting in Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person was killed and seven others were wounded after gunfire erupted at a crowded Halloween party in Kansas City, Kansas. The shooting happened Monday night at a home, the Kansas City Star reported. Between 70 and 100 people were at the party, including high school-aged teenagers.
Vandals ransack KCK nonprofit office, spray paint obscene messages on walls
A trio of vandals broke into the Dialogue Institute of Kansas City, damaged office furniture and other items and spray painted obscene messages on the walls.
KMBC.com
Hundreds gather to recognize decades of work from civil rights activist Alvin Brooks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A well-known civic leader and civil rights activist in Kansas City was honored with a prestigious award Sunday night. Hundreds of people gathered in Crown Center to recognize Alvin Brooks for his decades of work in Kansas City. The Jewish Community Relations Bureau AJC presented...
kcur.org
Cerner will squeeze workers into one Kansas City campus, and abandon its other office spaces
Just months after being acquired by Oracle, Cerner plans to close its world headquarters in North Kansas City and its Realization Campus in south Kansas City and move employees to its Innovations Campus at the former Bannister Mall site. Oracle told employees in an email Friday that the move was...
Kansas City man charged with premediated murder in Overland Park shooting
Prosecutors charged a Kansas City man with premeditated first-degree murder for allegedly killing a victim outside an Overland Park gas station.
UPDATE: Missing KCMO man found located
Kansas City Police is seeking for public's help in searching for a missing man who was last seen Sunday morning.
