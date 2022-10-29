Clear, chilly evening weather with highs of mid-60s for Sunday

PITTSBURGH — It’s beautiful, fall weather this evening for outdoor plans — just don’t forget to grab a jacket as it will turn chilly quickly. A clear sky overnight will cause temperatures to drop to the 30s.

A chilly but bright start is expected Sunday morning. Look for a mix of sun and clouds through lunchtime with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs Sunday will reach the mid-60s.

Rain will move in by the morning commute on Halloween. Steady rain should set up by 8 a.m. and will continue through lunchtime. The afternoon will be cloudy and breezy with highs in the low 60s. The good news is that the bulk of the rain looks to arrive for the first half of the day, with only isolated showers around in spots for trick-or-treating.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 over the weekend for the latest timing on the rain for Halloween.

