Terre Haute, IN

WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute’s history, from train tracks to overpass

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute’s past, present, and future revolves around railroads, and with another new overpass project in the works, the “Crossroads of America” is continuing to build around the tracks that put it on the map. “I’ve been here long enough to know the one over on 3rd St. when they […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

5-vehicle accident shuts down Wabash Ave.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A multi-vehicle accident shut down Wabash Ave. for a time on Wednesday morning. According to Vigo County Dispatch, five cars were involved in the accident. Dispatch also said the road was closed for over an hour but has since reopened. This is a developing story – continue to follow mywabashvalley.com […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for missing Darlington woman

UPDATE: Cathy Weliever was found safe. The Silver Alert is canceled. MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. — Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the disappearance of a 76-year-old woman. Authorities said that Cathy Weliever was last seen Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m. in Darlington, Indiana. She was last seen wearing a white sweater and […]
DARLINGTON, IN
WTHI

Terre Haute police respond to barricade situation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A suspect is in custody after police say he barricaded himself inside a home and threatened to shoot police Wednesday morning. Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen says officers went to a home on North 15th Street in reference to a man with a warrant. He says the man threatened to shoot officers and the Special Response Team was activated.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Efforts to create memorial playground received a boost

Efforts are underway in Vincennes to help comfort families who have lost a child. Fundraising efforts are taking place right now for the creation of Christyn’s Place. It’s a proposed playground in memory of Christyn Harrington, a child who died earlier this year. Organizers plan to put this...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 24 - October 29

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 24 - October 29. Great Giorno Italian Cuisine, 1284 Lafayette Ave. (4 Critical, 7 Non-Critical) Observed presence of insect and rodent droppings. Observed accumulated food debris on knives stored in knife rack and table-mounted can opener. Found garlic in oil mixture on prep table at 66F – Must be 41F or less. Found scouring pads in hand wash sink and sink being used to fill containers with water for steam table.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute hit-and-run rolls postal truck

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A hit-and-run left a postal truck on its side and police searching for answers as to who caused the crash. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 5:17 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of E Voorhees Street and S 8th Street. Witnesses told police that […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vincennespbs.org

SATURDAY AT 7:30PM: FIRST CITY FOCUS

Daviess County is one of five counties in the state of Indiana chosen for a pilot program designed to address the mental health of released inmates through a peer recovery process. We’ll find out how the program is being designed to help former inmates successfully transition out into society.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Bridge closure in Knox County

A Knox County bridge will be closed through this week. Knox County Commissioners say Bridge 382, located on Old US 41 over the CSX Railroad in Oaktown, officially closed. The closure will allow contractors to clear the right of way in preparation for the construction of a new bridge. Officials...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wibqam.com

City of Sullivan to receive upgraded broadband access for residents

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Residents in Sullivan, Indiana will have access to higher-speed broadband internet in the coming months. Joink announced on Monday they have started work to install equipment to allow access to residential fiber internet service for all houses in the city limits. “This is the first time,...
SULLIVAN, IN
WTHR

Pedestrian hit and killed by train in Crawfordsville

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Railroad crossings in Crawfordsville were blocked Monday night due to a crash involving a train and a pedestrian. The City of Crawfordsville posted on Facebook at 5:10 p.m. to alert the public about the crash. The police department said the cargo train was passing the intersection...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WCIA

1 injured following crash near Oakwood

VERMILION COUNTY (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 responded to a two vehicle crash near Oakwood on Saturday night. The crash happened on Interstate 74 eastbound near milepost 203.5 at approximately 7:45 p.m. One person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. There is no further information available at this time.
OAKWOOD, IL
FOX59

Man killed in Crawfordsville train crash

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – A Portage man died after being hit by a train in Crawfordsville. The crash happened at 4:38 p.m. Monday, according to the Crawfordsville Police Department. Police said a northbound cargo train had passed the U.S. 136 intersection and was near the Amtrak station when the conductor and engineer saw someone walking on […]
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Effingham Radio

New Network To Study Rural Cancer Survivors

Union Hospital’s Richard G. Lugar Center for Rural Health was awarded a Health Resources and Services Administration Grant to establish a network of community, and healthcare providers to study the landscape of cancer survivorship and the support survivors have access to in the Wabash Valley. Anyone who has been diagnosed with cancer regardless is considered a survivor according to the American Cancer Society.
CLARK COUNTY, IL

