Terre Haute’s history, from train tracks to overpass
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute’s past, present, and future revolves around railroads, and with another new overpass project in the works, the “Crossroads of America” is continuing to build around the tracks that put it on the map. “I’ve been here long enough to know the one over on 3rd St. when they […]
5-vehicle accident shuts down Wabash Ave.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A multi-vehicle accident shut down Wabash Ave. for a time on Wednesday morning. According to Vigo County Dispatch, five cars were involved in the accident. Dispatch also said the road was closed for over an hour but has since reopened. This is a developing story – continue to follow mywabashvalley.com […]
WTHI
"Be respectful" Residents, Parke County officials urge caution while taking "unofficial detour" through Mecca
MECCA, Ind. (WTHI) - If you've driven through Parke County recently you've likely noticed a major road closure. U.S. 41 is closed between Mecca and Coxville roads South of Rockville. This closure has redirected traffic through the town of Mecca. The only intersection in Mecca is where kids get on...
MyWabashValley.com
See the film: Terre Haute man who changed the lives of children and pitched no-hitters in the major leagues
(Good Day Live) A special screening of “The Best We’ve Got: The Carl Erskine Story” will be held at the Terre Haute Convention Center on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $10 each. In a moving interview with GDL’s Julie Henricks, Director Ted Green...
Silver Alert canceled for missing Darlington woman
UPDATE: Cathy Weliever was found safe. The Silver Alert is canceled. MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. — Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the disappearance of a 76-year-old woman. Authorities said that Cathy Weliever was last seen Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m. in Darlington, Indiana. She was last seen wearing a white sweater and […]
WTHI
Terre Haute police respond to barricade situation
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A suspect is in custody after police say he barricaded himself inside a home and threatened to shoot police Wednesday morning. Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen says officers went to a home on North 15th Street in reference to a man with a warrant. He says the man threatened to shoot officers and the Special Response Team was activated.
vincennespbs.org
Efforts to create memorial playground received a boost
Efforts are underway in Vincennes to help comfort families who have lost a child. Fundraising efforts are taking place right now for the creation of Christyn’s Place. It’s a proposed playground in memory of Christyn Harrington, a child who died earlier this year. Organizers plan to put this...
2022-23 Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule Updated With TV, Game Time Information
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball scheduled is now finalized with game time and TV information for every matchup. All games can be seen on BTN, BTN+, CBS, ESPN/ESPN2, FS1 and FOX.
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 24 - October 29
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 24 - October 29. Great Giorno Italian Cuisine, 1284 Lafayette Ave. (4 Critical, 7 Non-Critical) Observed presence of insect and rodent droppings. Observed accumulated food debris on knives stored in knife rack and table-mounted can opener. Found garlic in oil mixture on prep table at 66F – Must be 41F or less. Found scouring pads in hand wash sink and sink being used to fill containers with water for steam table.
WTHI
The Terre Haute Humane Society is in the Halloween Spirit!
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Now it's time for not just any ordinary "Trunk or Treat" - It's a very special "Pet Trunk or Treat" with the Terre Haute Humane Society. As you can see, even our furry friends want to join in on the Halloween fun!. From clowns to...
Terre Haute hit-and-run rolls postal truck
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A hit-and-run left a postal truck on its side and police searching for answers as to who caused the crash. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 5:17 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of E Voorhees Street and S 8th Street. Witnesses told police that […]
vincennespbs.org
SATURDAY AT 7:30PM: FIRST CITY FOCUS
Daviess County is one of five counties in the state of Indiana chosen for a pilot program designed to address the mental health of released inmates through a peer recovery process. We’ll find out how the program is being designed to help former inmates successfully transition out into society.
vincennespbs.org
Bridge closure in Knox County
A Knox County bridge will be closed through this week. Knox County Commissioners say Bridge 382, located on Old US 41 over the CSX Railroad in Oaktown, officially closed. The closure will allow contractors to clear the right of way in preparation for the construction of a new bridge. Officials...
WTHI
Dinosaurs set to take over the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds - here's how you can get tickets
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This pre-historic event is sure to leave many in wonder. The "Dinosaur Adventure" is an indoor show coming to Terre Haute. Next weekend at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds in Vigo County, families can get a hands-on experience with some life-sized dinos. Kids can learn more...
wibqam.com
City of Sullivan to receive upgraded broadband access for residents
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Residents in Sullivan, Indiana will have access to higher-speed broadband internet in the coming months. Joink announced on Monday they have started work to install equipment to allow access to residential fiber internet service for all houses in the city limits. “This is the first time,...
Pedestrian hit and killed by train in Crawfordsville
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Railroad crossings in Crawfordsville were blocked Monday night due to a crash involving a train and a pedestrian. The City of Crawfordsville posted on Facebook at 5:10 p.m. to alert the public about the crash. The police department said the cargo train was passing the intersection...
WTHI
Local veteran searching for missing service dog, says he calms his PTSD
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We don't normally do stories about missing pets, but this is not just any dog. This story is about a local veteran who is looking for the one thing that seems to help him most in his times of need. Every evening Justin Morlan and...
1 injured following crash near Oakwood
VERMILION COUNTY (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 responded to a two vehicle crash near Oakwood on Saturday night. The crash happened on Interstate 74 eastbound near milepost 203.5 at approximately 7:45 p.m. One person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. There is no further information available at this time.
Man killed in Crawfordsville train crash
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – A Portage man died after being hit by a train in Crawfordsville. The crash happened at 4:38 p.m. Monday, according to the Crawfordsville Police Department. Police said a northbound cargo train had passed the U.S. 136 intersection and was near the Amtrak station when the conductor and engineer saw someone walking on […]
Effingham Radio
New Network To Study Rural Cancer Survivors
Union Hospital’s Richard G. Lugar Center for Rural Health was awarded a Health Resources and Services Administration Grant to establish a network of community, and healthcare providers to study the landscape of cancer survivorship and the support survivors have access to in the Wabash Valley. Anyone who has been diagnosed with cancer regardless is considered a survivor according to the American Cancer Society.
