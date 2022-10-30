Read full article on original website
Related
Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke’s Relationship Timeline: From Costars to Longtime Love
A magical romance. Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke's long-term romance was built on a mutual love of acting — and one memorable first encounter. "That’s a wonderful record of us flirting for the first time," the Harry Potter alum told Playboy in October 2015 about meeting Darke on the set of Kill Your Darlings. "There’s […]
Daniel Radcliffe Explained Why He Spoke Out Against J.K. Rowling's Anti-Trans Beliefs, And He Says "Not Everybody" In The "Harry Potter" Franchise Agrees With Her
“It was really important as I’ve worked with the Trevor Project for more than 10 years, and so I don’t think I would’ve been able to look myself in the mirror had I not said anything."
ComicBook
Superman Star Henry Cavill Wants to Have Long, Long Conversations With DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn
Warner Bros. Discovery has been making some pretty big moves with their DC Studios arm. It was officially revealed that Henry Cavill is back as Superman and that writers are currently pitching a Man of Steel sequel. We also found out that James Gunn and Peter Safran will run DC Studios as well as create a plan for the next ten years. Gunn and Safran won't have anything to do with the upcoming Joker sequel, and it's up in the air if The Batman franchise will be under their watchful eye. But fans are just excited to finally know that there will be a plan in place for the DC Universe. Cavill seems really ecstatic to be returning as Superman revealing that he wants his return to be hopeful. The actor also would like to have a sit down with Gunn to chat about the Man of Steel's bright future. During a recent interview with IGN, Cavill revealed that while he hasn't met the director, he's exited to have long conversations about the character he holds so dear.
ComicBook
Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover
Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
ComicBook
Johnny Depp as Louis XV in Jeanne Du Barry New Look Released
A new image from Johnny Depp's new movie shows him dressed as King Louis XV, king of France, looking every bit the part of a French Royal. The film is Jeanne Du Barry, a "historical love story" about the real-life love affair between King Louis XV and his final mistress at the Court of Versailles, Jeanne du Barry. The film is helmed by French director Maïwenn (Polisse; My King) who also co-wrote the script with Teddy Lussi-Modeste. More importantly, the film is Johnny Depp's first big movie role in three years, following the controversy and backlash to his divorce from Amber Heard.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
ComicBook
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
ComicBook
Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds's Spirited Gets Second Trailer
Apple TV+ has released a second trailer for Spirited, and while the first leaned heavily on the personalities of stars Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell, this time around audiences can get a lot more of a sense for how the world of the movie functions. Here, we learn that the story of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol didn't just happen to Ebenezer Scrooge, but is something that happens to one person every year. This time around, Ferrell's Ghost has chosen Reynolds's character, over the objections of others who believe him to be un-fixable. But it also looks like there might be something more going on, as Ferrell's character seems to be preoccupied with a woman who works for Reynolds.
ComicBook
The Von Erich Family Comment on Zac Efron's Jacked Physique in "The Iron Claw"
The Iron Claw, the A24 film about the famous Von Erich wrestling family, made headlines recently when a photo of Zac Efron from the film set made its way online. Efron will portray Kevin Von Erich in the film and looked absolutely jacked, prompting responses from various surviving members of the Von Erich family. Ross and Marshall Von Erich, the sons of Kevin and current stars in the Major League Wrestling promotion, posted a side-by-side image of Efron and their father and wrote on Instagram, "Excited about this new project on our family and it really looks like @zacefron is taking this role seriously. Very pumped to watch #TheIronClaw."
ComicBook
Kim Kardashian's Mystique Joined by Olivia Pierson as Magik and Natalie Halcro as Selene for Halloween
Kim Kardashian said "To me, my X-Men," and her friends answered the call for Halloween. On Sunday, the celebrity socialite and businessperson her transformation into Mystique, which is being compared to Saweetie's transformation into the same Marvel character in 2020. Later that day, Kardashian posted new photos of her Mystique with fellow reality television stars Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro in thematically matched costumes. Pierson dressed as Magik, the mutant sorcerer. Halcro took the villainous route as Selene, an ancient mutant member of the Hellfire Club with telepathic, telekinetic, and necromantic powers. You can see the photos of Kardashian as Mystique, Pierson as Magik, and Halcro as Selene below.
ComicBook
Russo Brothers Speak Out on Batgirl Movie Being "Murdered" by Warner Bros. Discovery
DC fans are still reeling over the decision by Warner Bros. Discovery to scrap the studio's Batgirl film entirely, with seminal Marvel Studios filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo reflecting on that decision, addressing the decision as being "corporate sociopathy." Sadly, the Russo brothers are only the latest to show their support for the Leslie Grace-starring film, with virtually everyone involved in the project or involved in any corner of the movie-making industry supporting the artistic efforts of the film, while it has only been executives at Warner Bros. Discovery who have attempted to justify the financial motivation of Batgirl's cancellation.
ComicBook
Halloween Ends: Unmasked Michael Myers From New Sequel Revealed
Halloween Ends may still be a controversial entry in the long-running horror franchise but new details about the 13th film in the series continue to pop up online. Franchise special makeup effects designer Christopher Nelson has been posting behind-the-scenes photos from the the set of the film with his latest offering close-up looks at what Michael Myers looked like without his mask on in the new film. As viewers know, the character has spent the four year gap between the events of Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends...sitting in a sewer, and frankly he's seen better days.
ComicBook
Infamous Marvel Flop Coming to Peacock in November
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has ushered in an era of high-quality Marvel filmmaking over the last dozen years, with the majority of the films in the franchise enjoying both great reviews and box office success. That wasn't always the case. Marvel was hit-or-miss for a long time, with a variety of different studios trying their hand at adapting the comics, and to varying degrees of success. Over the years, one of the biggest Marvel misfires to ever hit theaters has gained a cult following.
ComicBook
When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Takes Place in MCU Timeline Revealed
We're just about a week away from the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, so the question that's starting to be asked is when exactly does the Black Panther sequel take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline? One of the big selling points of the MCU is its connectivity; after all, the catchphrase "It's All Connected" was created to show how storylines and characters can continue from one Marvel project to the next. With the introductions of Ironheart and Namor, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's spot in the MCU timeline is of the utmost importance.
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus Producer Teases Spinoff Possibilities
Nearly 30 years after audiences first met the Sanderson sisters in Hocus Pocus, they returned for Hocus Pocus 2, though the film also introduced audiences to all-new characters, with producer Adam Shankman teasing that these new characters could be laying the groundwork for where the series could go in the future. Understandably, the Sanderson sisters are an integral component of the franchise, but Shankman noted that the complex nature of these new heroes could be explored in spinoffs if the core Hocus Pocus narrative opts to rely on the famous witches as opposed to the heroes they set their sights on. Both Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2 are currently streaming on Disney+.
ComicBook
Keke Palmer Dons Rogue Halloween Costume After Marvel Fan Demand
Keke Palmer is well aware of the fan movement aiming to get her cast as Rogue within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So much so, in fact, she dressed as the fan-favorite member of the X-Men for Halloween this year. Sunday, Palmer shared a series of stills dressed in the character's iconic green and gold suit. Not only that, but she even made a sizzle reel complete with visual effects and all, sharing them all to her Instagram account while thanking fans for their support in the movement.
ComicBook
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey Director Reveals Peter Pan Horror Movie Title
After Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey gets its limited theatrical run, filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield will get to work on his previously-teased Peter Pan adaptation, which we now know to be titled Peter Pan: Neverland Nightmare. While Frake-Waterfield likely had to work a little bit to make Winnie-the-Pooh and Piglet make sense as horror characters, it's fairly built in to Peter Pan -- a story where children are kidnapped off to an alternate dimension at night. No details are available yet on the film, which Frake-Waterfield teased a while back (he didn't yet announce a title then).
ComicBook
The Witcher Fans Petition Netflix Following Henry Cavill News
Over the weekend, Netflix announced that following Season 3 Henry Cavill was stepping away from the role of Geralt of Rivia, the protagonist of The Witcher. Starting with Season 4, the character will be played by Liam Hemsworth. As you would expect, fans were shocked by the news when it was initially announced and since then this shock has evolved into anger and disappointment. To this end, fans have created a petition on Change.org to bring Cavill back and instead fire the writers of the show. The petition has achieved nearly 20,000 signatures in just three days.
27 Celebs And Their Famous Parents That Prove Nepo-Babies Have Actually Been Around Forever
Being related in Hollywood is not a new thing.
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman on Ryan Reynolds: "Takes Up So Much Air in the Room"
Hugh Jackman says his friend Ryan Reynolds "takes up all the air in the room" during a new interview. Variety managed to speak to the star about his entire career. Of course, his high profile friendship with the Marvel actor came up. Now, the two are destined to team in Deadpool 3. "Ryan Reynolds takes up so much air in the room," Jackman deadpanned. "It's crazy, it just an insatiable need. Or a vat of needs and wants." He's got more of them if you ask. The star said his friend is ubiquitous and it's annoying, but clearly had a laugh with it. Deadpool 3 might start out with the two actors at each other's throats, however, it's hard to imagine that the two heroes won't get along by the end of the film. In that way, art will probably imitate life in that regard. Take a look at the entire exchange down below!
Comments / 0