Lynden, Sumas and Ferndale streets were booming on Halloween as children of all ages dressed up in their favorite characters and traversed the streets for candy and other treats. In Lynden, businesses on downtown Front Street gave out candies and cheer, while in Sumas, Third Street at Cherry Street was the scene of Halloween activities, candies and games. Halloween haunted the streets of Ferndale on Saturday, Oct. 29. Trick or treaters in elaborate costumes roamed down Main Street with overflowing bags of candy, kids and adults braved the haunted house in Pioneer Park and amateur sleuths tried to solve the mystery in the park of a missing Ferndale woman and the bog beast of the Nooksack. (Bill Helm, Leora Watson and Cal Bratt/Lynden Tribune)

FERNDALE, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO