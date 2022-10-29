ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynden, WA

BIRTHDAY: Mickie Heys Kingma, 100th

Mickie Heys Kingma will celebrate her 100th birthday on Nov. 5. Mickie was born in Manhattan, Montana to John and Gerdena Telling. Mickie was married 31 years to John Heys, then married 34 years to Ralph Kingma. Her children are Judie (Herb Gilbo), Doug (and Karen) Heys. Mickie has four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Her hobbies are gardening, entertaining and being an active member of 1st Reformed Church, Lynden. Mickie attributes her longevity to robust genes and the tender-loving care of the Lord. Mickie’s family has planned a celebratory dinner.
ANNIVERSARY: Leroy and Debbie Lagerwey, 50th

Leroy and Debbie (Roosma) Lagerwey of Lynden will celebrate their 50th anniversary on Nov. 4. Retired dairy farmers, Leroy and Debbie married in 1972 in Lynden. The Lagerways children are: Monty (Joy) Lagerwey, Ben (Kellie) Lagerwey, Dustin (Lisa) Lagerwey, Cody (Alicia), Jared (Acesha Erdmann) Lagerwey, all living in Whatcom County. The Lagerways have seven grandchildren and attribute their lasting marriage to a foundation in Jesus Christ.
ANNIVERSARY: Gary & Cheryl Baar, 50th

On Nov. 3, Gary and Cheryl (Visser) Baar will celebrate 50 years of marriage. Married in 1972 at Faith Reformed Church in Lynden, the Baars have two children and five grandchildren. Their children are Chad (and Kandi) Baar, and Kip (and Kelli) Baar, all of Lynden. Grandchildren: Dakota, Faith, Kobe, Trey and Jax. Gary is a retired Lynden fire chief.
Photo Gallery: All Hallows’ Eve in Lynden, Sumas, Ferndale

Lynden, Sumas and Ferndale streets were booming on Halloween as children of all ages dressed up in their favorite characters and traversed the streets for candy and other treats. In Lynden, businesses on downtown Front Street gave out candies and cheer, while in Sumas, Third Street at Cherry Street was the scene of Halloween activities, candies and games. Halloween haunted the streets of Ferndale on Saturday, Oct. 29. Trick or treaters in elaborate costumes roamed down Main Street with overflowing bags of candy, kids and adults braved the haunted house in Pioneer Park and amateur sleuths tried to solve the mystery in the park of a missing Ferndale woman and the bog beast of the Nooksack. (Bill Helm, Leora Watson and Cal Bratt/Lynden Tribune)
LEGALS- November 2, 2022

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing on the City of Lynden’s 2023 Preliminary Budget will be held at 7:00PM at the Lynden City Hall Annex, 205 4th Street, on Monday, November 7, 2022. All interested parties wishing to comment may appear at said time and place. Written comments will be accepted through 4:00 PM, Monday, November 7, 2022.
Whatcom County rifle range closed for lead contamination clean-up

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Whatcom County’s Plantation Rifle Range is now closed while the Parks and Recreation Department works to limit lead contamination in nearby waterways. The layout of the range allows bullets to land in a nearby wetland and a salmon bearing stream that feeds Lake Samish. Tests...
Ferry reservations open November 1

Vehicle reservations for winter season (January 1 to March 25, 2023) on the Anacortes/San Juan Islands or Port Townsend / Coupeville routes will be available at 7am Tuesday, November 1, 2022. For the Anacortes / San Juan Islands runs, another batch of reservations will be released two weeks before each...
Details released about Monday’s search for a subject near Slater Road

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) Lieutenant Claudia Murphy provided Whatcom News with the following information regarding why there was a large multi-agency law enforcement presence on and around Slater Road east of Haxton Way after 1pm on Monday, October 31st. According to Murphy, probable cause had been...
Flood advisories in effect for several western Washington counties

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — Heavy rainfall over the weekend prompted flood advisories for parts of western Washington Monday morning. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Flash Flood Watch for the west slopes of the north central Cascades and passes near the Bolt Creek Fire burn scar in Snohomish and King counties until Monday evening. The burn scar is near US 2, and the watch includes the city of Darrington.
The Land Grab, Flood Dance of Satpal Sidhu

In a recent meeting in Lynden, October 20, 2022, held for Washington Farm Bureau members who are also local flood-affected citizens, Sidhu said he knows that some people think he should call for emergency dredging of the river, but he says this is not possible and that he doesn’t have the power to do it.
