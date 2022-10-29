Read full article on original website
ISU President gifts $100,000 to Be So Bold campaign
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — ISU President and alumna Deborah Curtis and has announced she will Be So Bold by giving the university’s fundraising campaign a gift of $100,000. Curtis launched the Be So Bold fundraising campaign in September with the goal of raising $100 million. “For many...
5-vehicle accident shuts down Wabash Ave.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A multi-vehicle accident shut down Wabash Ave. for a time on Wednesday morning. According to Vigo County Dispatch, five cars were involved in the accident. Dispatch also said the road was closed for over an hour but has since reopened. This is a developing...
Have you seen this wanted man in Sullivan County?
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate a man wanted on felony warrants in both Indiana and Illinois. According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, Jacob Henschen, 27, was last seen around the Shiloh Reservoir area near County Road 750 E. and County Road 975 N.
Miraculously no one hurt after Loogootee store collapse
LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WEHT) — Agencies were called out to Church Street in Loogootee, Indiana earlier Sunday after a business collapsed. We’re told it happened at the Greenwell Hardware Store, a shop that was known to sell plumbing, electrical and cleaning supplies. The Indiana State Police Jasper Post says...
