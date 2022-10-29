ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Top stars, best performances in Week 11 of the South Carolina high school football season

By Mike Duprez
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=154ZK3_0irgmcPQ00

Logan Jones, Lake View

What didn’t Jones do?

The senior standout accounted for five touchdowns and got them three different ways in a 40-32 win over Hannah-Pamplico. Jones, splitting time at tailback and quarterback, ran 14 times for 82 yards and 3 touchdowns, He also caught 2 passes for 49 yards and a touchdown and returned an interception 20 yards for a another score.

Jarvis Green, Dutch Fork

Different Friday, same stuff from the Dutch Fork star. Green had 289 yards total offense and 6 touchdowns in a 63-7 runaway win over Lexington.

Suderian Harrison, Woodland

The Wolverines’ quarterback threw six touchdown passes and ran for another in a 55-14 pounding of Edisto.

Omarion Buckmon, Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Buckmon ran for a touchdown and intercepted two passes as the Red Raiders beat Whale Branch 21-3.

LaNorris Sellers, South Florence

The Syracuse recruit ran for 116 yards and 3 touchdowns while throwing for 168 yards and a touchdown as the Bruins whipped rival West Florence 45-14 in a battle of undefeated teams.

DeQuan Durham, North Myrtle Beach

Durham carried 24 times for 195 yards and a touchdown as the Chiefs held off rival Myrtle Beach 20-14.

Will Young, Brookland-Cayce

The Bearcats lost 35-21 to Gilbert but Young distinguished himself with three interceptions.

Cooper Johns, River Bluff

Johns ran for 227 yards and 5 touchdowns as River Bluff set a school record for points in a 70-21 rout of Chapin.

A.J. Brand, Irmo

The Yellow Jackets’ quarterback was sensational again, throwing for 234 yards while running for 173 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 38-21 victory over Lugoff-Elgin.

Demarcus Greene, James Island

Greene made two big-time plays, catching a 57-yard touchdown pass and returning an interception 99 yards for a touchdown as the Trojans whipped Lucy Beckham 33-7 for the their first region championship in nearly three decades.

Scott Saylor, Carolina Forest

The Spartans’ quarterback threw for 404 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 41-21 win over St. James that clinched second place their region.

John Peeples, Sumter

Peeples ran for 4 touchdowns and over 100 yards as the Gamecocks rolled past Conway 45-0.

J’Shawn Anderson, Hartsville

The Red Foxes’ tailback had another big night, running for 181 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 63-44 win over Wilson.

Tremel Echols, Wilson

Though the Tigers lost, Echols had a fantastic game, throwing for 419 yards and 5 touchdowns while also running for 63 yards and a touchdowns.

Zandae Butler, Wilson

A primary target of Echols, Butler had 167 yards and 4 touchdowns on 6 catches.

Zay Brown, Cheraw

The senior running back ran for eight touchdowns in a 55-42 win over Chesterfield. Among his touchdowns were runs of 42, 63 and 45 yards.

Quay’Sheed Scott, Marion

Scott scored four touchdowns - two rushing and two receiving - in the Swamp Foxes’ 48-0 win over rival Mullins.

Ty Martin, Dillon

Martin ran for four touchdowns in the undefeated Lions’ 41-0 win over Georgetown.

Raheim Jeter, Spartanburg

The Vikings’ quarterback threw for 118 yards and 2 touchdowns while running for 3 touchdowns in a 42-41 thriller over city rival Dorman.

Demarius Foster, Dorman

The 5-foot-8, 163-pound tailback ran 36 times for 263 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Markel Townsend, A.C. Flora

The star tailback ran for over 200 yards and 3 touchdowns as the undefeated Falcons outlasted Ridge View 31-22.

Tyleke Mathis, Saluda

Mathis ran for 108 yards and a touchdown and returned a punt for a touchdown as the Tigers beat Batesburg-Leesville 24-7.

Max Vonhohenstraeten, Bluffton

The senior quarterback tied a school record with six touchdown passes in a 52-22 rout of Colleton County.

Community Policy