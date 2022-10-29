Top stars, best performances in Week 11 of the South Carolina high school football season

Logan Jones, Lake View

What didn’t Jones do?

The senior standout accounted for five touchdowns and got them three different ways in a 40-32 win over Hannah-Pamplico. Jones, splitting time at tailback and quarterback, ran 14 times for 82 yards and 3 touchdowns, He also caught 2 passes for 49 yards and a touchdown and returned an interception 20 yards for a another score.

Jarvis Green, Dutch Fork

Different Friday, same stuff from the Dutch Fork star. Green had 289 yards total offense and 6 touchdowns in a 63-7 runaway win over Lexington.

Suderian Harrison, Woodland

The Wolverines’ quarterback threw six touchdown passes and ran for another in a 55-14 pounding of Edisto.

Omarion Buckmon, Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Buckmon ran for a touchdown and intercepted two passes as the Red Raiders beat Whale Branch 21-3.

LaNorris Sellers, South Florence

The Syracuse recruit ran for 116 yards and 3 touchdowns while throwing for 168 yards and a touchdown as the Bruins whipped rival West Florence 45-14 in a battle of undefeated teams.

DeQuan Durham, North Myrtle Beach

Durham carried 24 times for 195 yards and a touchdown as the Chiefs held off rival Myrtle Beach 20-14.

Will Young, Brookland-Cayce

The Bearcats lost 35-21 to Gilbert but Young distinguished himself with three interceptions.

Cooper Johns, River Bluff

Johns ran for 227 yards and 5 touchdowns as River Bluff set a school record for points in a 70-21 rout of Chapin.

A.J. Brand, Irmo

The Yellow Jackets’ quarterback was sensational again, throwing for 234 yards while running for 173 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 38-21 victory over Lugoff-Elgin.

Demarcus Greene, James Island

Greene made two big-time plays, catching a 57-yard touchdown pass and returning an interception 99 yards for a touchdown as the Trojans whipped Lucy Beckham 33-7 for the their first region championship in nearly three decades.

Scott Saylor, Carolina Forest

The Spartans’ quarterback threw for 404 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 41-21 win over St. James that clinched second place their region.

John Peeples, Sumter

Peeples ran for 4 touchdowns and over 100 yards as the Gamecocks rolled past Conway 45-0.

J’Shawn Anderson, Hartsville

The Red Foxes’ tailback had another big night, running for 181 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 63-44 win over Wilson.

Tremel Echols, Wilson

Though the Tigers lost, Echols had a fantastic game, throwing for 419 yards and 5 touchdowns while also running for 63 yards and a touchdowns.

Zandae Butler, Wilson

A primary target of Echols, Butler had 167 yards and 4 touchdowns on 6 catches.

Zay Brown, Cheraw

The senior running back ran for eight touchdowns in a 55-42 win over Chesterfield. Among his touchdowns were runs of 42, 63 and 45 yards.

Quay’Sheed Scott, Marion

Scott scored four touchdowns - two rushing and two receiving - in the Swamp Foxes’ 48-0 win over rival Mullins.

Ty Martin, Dillon

Martin ran for four touchdowns in the undefeated Lions’ 41-0 win over Georgetown.

Raheim Jeter, Spartanburg

The Vikings’ quarterback threw for 118 yards and 2 touchdowns while running for 3 touchdowns in a 42-41 thriller over city rival Dorman.

Demarius Foster, Dorman

The 5-foot-8, 163-pound tailback ran 36 times for 263 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Markel Townsend, A.C. Flora

The star tailback ran for over 200 yards and 3 touchdowns as the undefeated Falcons outlasted Ridge View 31-22.

Tyleke Mathis, Saluda

Mathis ran for 108 yards and a touchdown and returned a punt for a touchdown as the Tigers beat Batesburg-Leesville 24-7.

Max Vonhohenstraeten, Bluffton

The senior quarterback tied a school record with six touchdown passes in a 52-22 rout of Colleton County.