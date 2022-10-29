Top stars, best performances in Week 11 of the South Carolina high school football season
Logan Jones, Lake View
What didn’t Jones do?
The senior standout accounted for five touchdowns and got them three different ways in a 40-32 win over Hannah-Pamplico. Jones, splitting time at tailback and quarterback, ran 14 times for 82 yards and 3 touchdowns, He also caught 2 passes for 49 yards and a touchdown and returned an interception 20 yards for a another score.
Jarvis Green, Dutch Fork
Different Friday, same stuff from the Dutch Fork star. Green had 289 yards total offense and 6 touchdowns in a 63-7 runaway win over Lexington.
Suderian Harrison, Woodland
The Wolverines’ quarterback threw six touchdown passes and ran for another in a 55-14 pounding of Edisto.
Omarion Buckmon, Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Buckmon ran for a touchdown and intercepted two passes as the Red Raiders beat Whale Branch 21-3.
LaNorris Sellers, South Florence
The Syracuse recruit ran for 116 yards and 3 touchdowns while throwing for 168 yards and a touchdown as the Bruins whipped rival West Florence 45-14 in a battle of undefeated teams.
DeQuan Durham, North Myrtle Beach
Durham carried 24 times for 195 yards and a touchdown as the Chiefs held off rival Myrtle Beach 20-14.
Will Young, Brookland-Cayce
The Bearcats lost 35-21 to Gilbert but Young distinguished himself with three interceptions.
Cooper Johns, River Bluff
Johns ran for 227 yards and 5 touchdowns as River Bluff set a school record for points in a 70-21 rout of Chapin.
A.J. Brand, Irmo
The Yellow Jackets’ quarterback was sensational again, throwing for 234 yards while running for 173 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 38-21 victory over Lugoff-Elgin.
Demarcus Greene, James Island
Greene made two big-time plays, catching a 57-yard touchdown pass and returning an interception 99 yards for a touchdown as the Trojans whipped Lucy Beckham 33-7 for the their first region championship in nearly three decades.
Scott Saylor, Carolina Forest
The Spartans’ quarterback threw for 404 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 41-21 win over St. James that clinched second place their region.
John Peeples, Sumter
Peeples ran for 4 touchdowns and over 100 yards as the Gamecocks rolled past Conway 45-0.
J’Shawn Anderson, Hartsville
The Red Foxes’ tailback had another big night, running for 181 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 63-44 win over Wilson.
Tremel Echols, Wilson
Though the Tigers lost, Echols had a fantastic game, throwing for 419 yards and 5 touchdowns while also running for 63 yards and a touchdowns.
Zandae Butler, Wilson
A primary target of Echols, Butler had 167 yards and 4 touchdowns on 6 catches.
Zay Brown, Cheraw
The senior running back ran for eight touchdowns in a 55-42 win over Chesterfield. Among his touchdowns were runs of 42, 63 and 45 yards.
Quay’Sheed Scott, Marion
Scott scored four touchdowns - two rushing and two receiving - in the Swamp Foxes’ 48-0 win over rival Mullins.
Ty Martin, Dillon
Martin ran for four touchdowns in the undefeated Lions’ 41-0 win over Georgetown.
Raheim Jeter, Spartanburg
The Vikings’ quarterback threw for 118 yards and 2 touchdowns while running for 3 touchdowns in a 42-41 thriller over city rival Dorman.
Demarius Foster, Dorman
The 5-foot-8, 163-pound tailback ran 36 times for 263 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Markel Townsend, A.C. Flora
The star tailback ran for over 200 yards and 3 touchdowns as the undefeated Falcons outlasted Ridge View 31-22.
Tyleke Mathis, Saluda
Mathis ran for 108 yards and a touchdown and returned a punt for a touchdown as the Tigers beat Batesburg-Leesville 24-7.
Max Vonhohenstraeten, Bluffton
The senior quarterback tied a school record with six touchdown passes in a 52-22 rout of Colleton County.
Comments / 0