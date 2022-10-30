Read full article on original website
Organizers hope to collect 7,000 new coats for sixth annual ‘Wall of Warmth’
IDAHO FALLS — The “Wall of Warmth” is back. The Hall Foundation and Just 4 Kids Urgent Care are teaming up with real estate agent Valorie Blanchard of Valorie’s List to provide coats for those in need all over eastern Idaho. This is the sixth year the “Wall of Warmth” is happening and organizers say it will be bigger than ever.
HALLOWEEN SPECIAL: Woman shares ghostly encounter in downtown Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – Many years ago in downtown Idaho Falls, a young orphan girl around 11 or 12 was allegedly murdered in what was then the Rogers Hotel and buried in a wall in the tunnels underneath the city. Kathy Nave is the owner of Ghost Walk Idaho Falls,...
Historic Downtown Pocatello weekly update
Thank you to our community partners who have been working downtown over the past couple of weeks getting us ready for the winter season:. Thank you to the crew at Myers Anderson Architects for taking down our hanging flower baskets. They were so beautiful all summer long, so it was sad to see them come down. Thank you to the many sponsors that make the flower baskets possible!
See What A&E’s “Ghostbusters” Cameras Caught at Idaho’s Haunted Pocatello High School
One of Idaho's most famous TV locations is haunted but according to Stacker.com it is not Idaho's Old Penitentiary like myself and many others would have thought. It also is not an old mining 'ghost town' that would have been my second guess. Nope it is a high school. Pocatello...
Local artists performing in ‘A Night of Music’ to benefit Community Food Basket
IDAHO FALLS — A musical fundraiser will be held Wednesday night to help babies and families in need. ‘A Night of Music’ begins with a silent auction at 7 p.m. at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls. Several musicians and groups will take the stage to benefit the Community Food Basket Idaho Falls.
Human trafficking documentary screening happening in Rexburg
REXBURG — The trafficking of children is a scourge that is becoming ever more prevalent in the age of the Internet. A free screening of “It’s Happening Right Here,” a new documentary film aiming to raise awareness and educate parents about what they can do to protect their kids, will be the focus of an event at Fats Cats in Rexburg this coming Thursday, Nov. 3.
New landfill to be built in eastern Idaho
A new landfill will be built in eastern Idaho. The post New landfill to be built in eastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
East Idaho firefighters battle two rural haystack blazes, one Pocatello kitchen fire
East Idaho firefighters were busy battling two haystack blazes and a kitchen fire in Pocatello over the past several days. What was a massive haystack fire is still smoldering along Goodenough Road southwest of McCammon after first being reported around 6 a.m. Saturday, according to McCammon Volunteer Fire Department Chief Johnny Ketner. Ketner said the blaze was contained around 6 a.m. Sunday and he expects the blaze to be fully...
Idaho cowgirl made — tack, chaps, hats and boots on display at TAM on Saturday
If you’ve been wondering what Idaho Western women gear makers and artists have been up to since their 2019 exhibition you can find out on Saturday at The Art Museum in Idaho Falls. Saturday’s event is the second exhibition the Idaho Cowgirl Congress has had at the museum but...
Church of Jesus Christ building will be new home for Idaho food bank
IDAHO FALLS — A generous donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will provide a larger venue for a local food bank to serve patrons in eastern Idaho. An old Latter-day Saint meetinghouse at 351 W. 14th Street in Idaho Falls has been donated to the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket, which means the food basket will move its distribution center to the 17,389-square-foot building.
Pocatello seeks feedback for new Sign Code
The City of Pocatello is asking for input to help design a new Sign Code. The post Pocatello seeks feedback for new Sign Code appeared first on Local News 8.
Floating bridge in Idaho Falls closed for winter
As winter approaches, the floating pedestrian bridge near Johns' Hole was removed for the season. The post Floating bridge in Idaho Falls closed for winter appeared first on Local News 8.
Live bands, displays and contests: Idaho Falls Airport launches arts program
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Regional Airport will highlight live performances, permanent art displays and community art contests with the new Idaho Falls Regional Airport Arts Program. The program will also demonstrate the unique recreational opportunities found in the Greater Idaho Falls region for travelers passing through the...
The cute Groot is playful, loving and needs a fur-ever home
This is Groot and he is about 4 years old. It is just a guess since he is a stray. He is super playful and loving. He LOVES being outside and going on walks. He does well with some dogs and is great with people. He is looking for a...
In rolls November...in rolls the cold! Active weather hits Idaho today.
To welcome in the month of November our weather systems are ramping up to provide us with wintery conditions!. Overcast conditions are settling into the region this morning in preparation for a cold front that will pass through Idaho this afternoon. Very windy conditions are expected in southeastern Idaho near...
Shoshone-Bannock teen’s passion is to make sure the past is not forgotten
FORT HALL (Idaho Ed News) — The late Agnes Lavatta rarely spoke about her time at the Fort Hall Boarding School. Her silence and anxious handwringing when the topic came up said plenty. Today, a chimney and a few dilapidated buildings with boarded windows are all that remains on...
Von Mortensen
Harlo Von Mortensen, 81, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2022, after 15 years of battling cancer. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the Ivy Wood Ward, 1291 W. 65th S. in Idaho Falls. A visitation for family and friends will be held Friday evening from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue, and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior at the church. Burial will be in the Basalt Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Doom Attractions scares for D.A.R.E
Doom haunted attractions in Idaho Falls has been a local Halloween classic for five years. Attraction director, Brent Wilson says his Halloween obsession started very early on. The post Doom Attractions scares for D.A.R.E appeared first on Local News 8.
Man Drowns in Snake River
A 25 year old man named Demarcus recently tried to swim to the island that is located in the middle of the Snake River in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Bonneville County officials said that Demarcus went out at night on Thursday the 4th of July at 8:30pm with two other buddies on Friday; but Demarcus did not make it back to shore. Apparently, the current was just too strong for Demarcus. He was not the most experienced swimmer and his friends couldn’t help because they could barely swim for themselves. Dive crews searched the area near the island for more than an hour which delayed the start of the city’s fireworks display until 11pm. With no success finding Demarcus, the town was very upset and very sad. His body was found washed up on shore on Sunday morning. Bonneville County officials said that he and his friends were drunk and weren’t fully there which made things a lot worse for Demarcus. Since this happened on the Fourth of July, Idaho falls decided that it wasn’t safe to have the firework show at the Snake River. So, they changed places and now, it is located at Snake River Landing, where it is safe, has more spots to sit, and overall a better and safer place.
Hansen Man and Juvenile Killed in Crash Near Lava Hot Springs
LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 58-year-old Magic Valley man and a juvenile died in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon near Lava Hot Springs. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 12:10 p.m. on U.S. Highway 30 just west of Lava Hot Springs where a Cadillac STS and Chevrolet Cruze crashed. The Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner identified the 58-year-old male passenger of the Cadillac as Darrel Lee Lewis of Hansen, and the female juvenile passenger in the Chevrolet was a 16-year-old from Downey. The 60-year-old man of Hansen driving the Cadillac was taken to an area hospital. The juvenile female driver of the Chevrolet was also hospitalized. ISP said the Chevrolet had crossed the center line and hit the Cadillac. Neither juvenile had been wearing a seat belt. Traffic was slowed for more than three hours on the highway. The Bannock County Sheriff's Office, Bannock County Search and Rescue, Bannock County Ambulance and Idaho Transportation Department assisted with the crash.
