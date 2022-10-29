ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

abc17news.com

Halloween climatology in Central Missouri

Earlier Monday morning showers quickly exited the region to the northeast trailing behind a low pressure system. This allows for the rest of Halloween to remain dry with skies slowly clearing into the overnight hours. Temperatures officially topped out into the upper 60s across much of Mid-Missouri allowing for a warmer than average trend.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Missouri Cold Weather Rule Starts Tuesday

(Farmington) The Missouri Public Service Commission’s Cold Weather Rule to help customers with heat-related utility bills, begins Tuesday. The rule will remain in effect through March 31st of 2023. The Cold Weather Rule applies to natural gas and electric utilities under P.S.C. jurisdiction that provide heat-related service. Municipally operated...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

America’s “Little Grand Canyon” located in Missouri

KSNF/KODE — A state park in Missouri is staking claim to the nickname, “America’s Little Grand Canyon.” Grand Gulf State Park, located in South Central Missouri (along the Missouri/Arkansas state line), is one of the natural wonders of the Ozarks. The highlight of the park is the collapsed cave system (one of the nation’s largest) […]
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Statewide cold weather rule goes into effect

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A statewide rule that protects utility customers from disconnection during the winter months went into effect on Tuesday. The Missouri Public Service Commission's cold weather rule stops a utility provider from disconnecting the heat if the temperature outside is below 32 degrees the day prior to disconnection. Under the rule, utility The post Statewide cold weather rule goes into effect appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

This Missouri Airport Is Considered One of the Worst

I got suckered into reading an article about America's worst airports from Travado after seeing an ad on Facebook. The hook was this post, "These U.S. airports are so bad that customers can't stop complaining about them." Yet, looking at the list I had to wonder what big city airport didn't make the list, and if any Missouri airports made the list.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kmmo.com

MODOT ROADWORK PLANNED IN AREA COUNTIES

The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of October 31 – November 6. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -The ramp...
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas landmarks to ‘go teal’ for Alzheimer’s awareness

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several Kansas landmarks, along with more than 800 other buildings and landmarks across the world, will be lighting up teal on November 3 to raise Alzheimer’s awareness as part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s Light the World in Teal program. The annual...
KANSAS STATE
flatlandkc.org

Credit Laws Could Slow Missouri’s Potential Marijuana Industry Boom

Voters will decide next week whether to open the door to recreational marijuana in Missouri. But unless prospective cannabis entrepreneurs have cash in hand, they could struggle to find financing to open new businesses. Cannabis is classified as a Schedule I drug by the federal government, placing it among heroin...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

FOX 4/Emerson poll gives insight into Missouri amendment on KC police funding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re getting our first and only look at polling for Missouri’s Amendment 4 that deals with funding for the Kansas City Police Department. In the same poll that found support for Missouri’s Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt and Amendment 3, dealing with recreational marijuana, there’s also support for Amendment 4, which would increase the minimum funding for KCPD.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion for 2nd time in history

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Kids are getting candy Monday night, and parents could wake up with billion-dollar winning lottery ticket. The Powerball jackpot is now more than $1 billion for just the second time in its 30-year history. The odds of winning this jackpot are just one in 292 million. The one-lump sum cash payout---after taxes---would be more than $500 million.
FLORIDA STATE

