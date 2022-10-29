Read full article on original website
Halloween climatology in Central Missouri
Earlier Monday morning showers quickly exited the region to the northeast trailing behind a low pressure system. This allows for the rest of Halloween to remain dry with skies slowly clearing into the overnight hours. Temperatures officially topped out into the upper 60s across much of Mid-Missouri allowing for a warmer than average trend.
Missouri Cold Weather Rule Starts Tuesday
(Farmington) The Missouri Public Service Commission’s Cold Weather Rule to help customers with heat-related utility bills, begins Tuesday. The rule will remain in effect through March 31st of 2023. The Cold Weather Rule applies to natural gas and electric utilities under P.S.C. jurisdiction that provide heat-related service. Municipally operated...
America’s “Little Grand Canyon” located in Missouri
KSNF/KODE — A state park in Missouri is staking claim to the nickname, “America’s Little Grand Canyon.” Grand Gulf State Park, located in South Central Missouri (along the Missouri/Arkansas state line), is one of the natural wonders of the Ozarks. The highlight of the park is the collapsed cave system (one of the nation’s largest) […]
Statewide cold weather rule goes into effect
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A statewide rule that protects utility customers from disconnection during the winter months went into effect on Tuesday. The Missouri Public Service Commission's cold weather rule stops a utility provider from disconnecting the heat if the temperature outside is below 32 degrees the day prior to disconnection. Under the rule, utility The post Statewide cold weather rule goes into effect appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Why This Missouri Lake is the Most Underrated in America
I don't understand why a lake in Missouri is frequently overlooked when you come across "best" this or "best" that involving water areas. I can argue that this Missouri lake is the most underrated place in America. Before I make my case that Bull Shoals is the most underrated lake...
2 Out Of 3 Black Bear Hunting Zones Shutout in Missouri’s Second-Ever Hunting Season
(Farmington) No black bear were harvested in the listening area during Missouri’s second-ever hunting season that just wrapped up. In fact, the eight bear harvested all came out of Zone 1 in southern and southwest Missouri. Zone 2, which encompassed all of our local counties and Zone 3 were both shutout this year.
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri or plan on traveling there soon, here are four amazing burger spots that you should absolutely try, if you love good burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Young hunters take 13,759 deer during Missouri's early portion of season
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Conservation reports 13,759 deer were harvested by young hunters between the ages of 6 and 15, during Missouri's early youth portion of the 2022 deer hunting season, Oct 29 and 30. Top counties were Franklin with 330 deer harvested, Osage with 310, and...
This $300 Million Dollar Theme Park is Coming to Missouri in 2024
This just might be the nicest theme park in the Midwest once it goes live in 2024. A $300 million dollar family amusement park is planned for Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks and it looks like it will be epic. It will be called The Oasis at Lakeport according to...
Stunning $300 Million Amusement Park Planned for Missouri
The 20-acre park would be located in the Ozarks
This Missouri Airport Is Considered One of the Worst
I got suckered into reading an article about America's worst airports from Travado after seeing an ad on Facebook. The hook was this post, "These U.S. airports are so bad that customers can't stop complaining about them." Yet, looking at the list I had to wonder what big city airport didn't make the list, and if any Missouri airports made the list.
The Best Mexican Restaurant in Missouri is in a town of 1,000
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town named Stover, but you may want to grab a map and find it asap! The restaurant that was voted the Best Mexican Restaurant in all of Missouri is in little Stover, Missouri, so what makes it so special?. According to...
MODOT ROADWORK PLANNED IN AREA COUNTIES
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of October 31 – November 6. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -The ramp...
Kansas landmarks to ‘go teal’ for Alzheimer’s awareness
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several Kansas landmarks, along with more than 800 other buildings and landmarks across the world, will be lighting up teal on November 3 to raise Alzheimer’s awareness as part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s Light the World in Teal program. The annual...
Natural gas rates going up for Ameren Missouri customers
Beginning next week, Ameren Missouri natural gas customers will see a slight increase in their bill due to a rate change.
Missouri doesn’t have a red flag law, renewed legislation aims to change that
As the investigation continues into Monday's school shooting in St. Louis and how the gunman reacquired a weapon used in it, St. Louis police say officers lacked the authority to temporarily seize the gun because the state of Missouri does not have a red flag law in place.
Credit Laws Could Slow Missouri’s Potential Marijuana Industry Boom
Voters will decide next week whether to open the door to recreational marijuana in Missouri. But unless prospective cannabis entrepreneurs have cash in hand, they could struggle to find financing to open new businesses. Cannabis is classified as a Schedule I drug by the federal government, placing it among heroin...
FOX 4/Emerson poll gives insight into Missouri amendment on KC police funding
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re getting our first and only look at polling for Missouri’s Amendment 4 that deals with funding for the Kansas City Police Department. In the same poll that found support for Missouri’s Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt and Amendment 3, dealing with recreational marijuana, there’s also support for Amendment 4, which would increase the minimum funding for KCPD.
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion for 2nd time in history
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Kids are getting candy Monday night, and parents could wake up with billion-dollar winning lottery ticket. The Powerball jackpot is now more than $1 billion for just the second time in its 30-year history. The odds of winning this jackpot are just one in 292 million. The one-lump sum cash payout---after taxes---would be more than $500 million.
