videtteonline.com
ISU baseball announces new hitting facility
Illinois State Athletics unveiled plans to build a new baseball hitting facility at Duffy Bass Field Monday, with construction to begin in early November and be completed before the start of the baseball season. "It's extremely exciting to be able to announce the construction of our very own baseball-specific indoor...
wznd.com
Turmoil for LGBTQIA+ Students at Illinois State University
NORMAL, Ill. – Illinois State University is built upon seven core values: learning and scholarship, individualized attention, diversity and inclusion, civic engagement, respect, integrity, and collaboration. Multiple of these values have been disregarded within recent memory and ISU is now facing backlash by students in light of events involving homophobia on campus.
wcbu.org
'Son of a Guitar Man:' Iconic singer-songwriter Dave Chastain looks back during recent visit 'home'
A central Illinois musical icon, Dave Chastain, recently stopped by the WCBU studio to reflect on his successful 40-plus year career. In town for the recent “Another Second Chance” concert/celebration in Peoria, Chastain, now 69 and living in Florida with his wife, Sue Schnarr Chastain, talked in depth about his musical influences. He also discussed the success of the Dave Chastain Band’s 1980 Rockin’ Roulette album and tour, his family’s recent escape from Hurricane Ian, and his central Illinois musical legacy during an interview highlighted Oct. 31 on WCBU’s All Things Peoria.
25newsnow.com
Morton High Marching Band goes into national competition undefeated
BELLEVILLE (1470 WMBD) – The undefeated season continues for the Morton High School Marching Band. The band says it picked up “Grand Champion” honors on Saturday at the Greater Saint Louis Marching Band Festival in Belleville. The team won first place in its division, and also won...
wcbu.org
Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin hospitals move closer to joining Carle Health
UnityPoint Health has signed an agreement to transfer the affiliations of Methodist, Proctor and Pekin hospitals to Carle Health. Carle Health is based in Urbana. The hospital system manages facilities in several Illinois communities, including Eureka and Normal. The agreement would add UnityPoint - Central Illinois' hospitals to those under the Carle umbrella.
1470 WMBD
UnityPoint Health-Central Illinois, Carle Health to merge
URBANA, Ill. – UnityPoint Health-Central Illinois will no longer be under that name by next Spring. UnityPoint says it will enter in to a “strategic affiliation agreement” with Urbana-based Carle Health that is expected to be finalized by next April first, involving UPH’s Peoria-area medical facilities.
1470 WMBD
Supply chain concerns compound for Central Illinois farmers
PEORIA, Ill. — There remain significant supply chain concerns for many central Illinois farmers and agricultural producers. A combination of ongoing high fuel prices as well as uncertainty with a railroad worker labor dispute and climate concerns have come together to create considerable headaches. Mark Gebhardt with the Illinois...
wglt.org
McLean County Board District 8 candidates have different approaches to the same issues
The four candidates running to represent the west side of Bloomington on the McLean County Board have different philosophical approaches and different ways to approach the same issues. There are four candidates, two from each major party, seeking two board seats representing District 8, an urban district and went heavily...
1043theparty.com
Land of Lincoln Credit Union Announces Promotions
Decatur, Illinois, October 28th, 2022– Land of Lincoln Credit Union (LLCU) announces the following recent managerial promotions: Jeff Drake is named Assistant Vice President of Mortgage Lending, Brittni Stout is named Assistant Vice President of Compliance, Lynda Bockewitz is named Assistant Vice President of Indirect Lending, Alicia Leonard is named Collections Manager, and Bethanie Hogan is named Mortgage Processing Manager.
1470 WMBD
Expansion of Peoria’s Rock Island Greenway continues
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria’s Rock Island Greenway is getting bigger and bigger; and with some regulation out of the way, the pedestrian and bike path will soon grow again. The greenway has been extended again now that the city and the Peoria Park District have taken care of a railroad trestle that was in the way of the trail being connected.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL
Peoria, Illinois, is the largest city in the United States along the Illinois River and the county seat of Peoria County. The city has a population of 113,150 residents, according to the 2020 census. U.S. News & World Report, a nationally recognized publication, has named it the finest place to...
State Police respond to I-74 crash in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois state troopers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 in Urbana. The crash happened on the westbound side of the highway near the exit to Lincoln Avenue Friday evening. Troopers said the crash resulted in at least one lane being blocked. There is no word on […]
1470 WMBD
Peoria neighborhoods to receive lighting upgrades
PEORIA, Ill. — Illinois State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria) and Peoria Mayor Rita Ali will hold a news conference on Wednesday, highlighting state funding for new street lights. As part of efforts to modernize local infrastructure and make our streets safer, Gordon-Booth and Mayor Ali will join local leaders...
newschannel20.com
State employee hospitalized after unknown substance found
RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A state employee was taken to the hospital Monday morning after being exposed to an unknown substance in the mailroom. Illinois State Police (ISP) were called by the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) after the employee became exposed. The employee was taken to a...
nowdecatur.com
Roberts Named Decatur Memorial September Colleague of the Month
October 31, 2022 – Brayley Roberts, a registered nurse in the intensive care unit at Decatur Memorial Hospital, is the nonprofit hospital’s Colleague of the Month for September. Roberts was nominated for recognition by a patient’s family, who wrote in the nomination form, “Brayley was professional and compassionate...
wglt.org
Eastview Christian Church plans community center at former YMCA
The former Bloomington-Normal YMCA building south of downtown Bloomington will become a community center, according to an agreement with Eastview Christian Church to buy the building. Eastview senior pastor Mike Baker said the church wants to expand its outreach to offer afterschool services, mentoring, sports, job skills, ESL (English as...
1470 WMBD
Vehicle leads PPD on chase, then crashes overnight
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Ann and Greenlawn just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday for an Illinois Vehicle Code violation. Peoria Police Spokesperson Semone Roth says the suspect vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, and then a short time later crashed on S. Shelley, hitting a utility pole, knocking down some power lines.
1470 WMBD
Peoria home demolished after fire overnight
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called to a home on W. Howett Street, near S. Louisa and S. Webster, Monday night on reports of fire. Fire Battalion Chief Tom Stimeling said crews arrived just before 11:30 p.m., finding heavy fire at the front of the home, which was vacant.
Central Illinois Proud
Arson dogs arrive in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Departments’ newest additions arrived on Monday from North Carolina. Two 14-month Belgium Malinois, a girl and a boy, will serve as accelerant detection dogs who assist arson investigators with fire investigations. The female dog is named Molly after the nation’s first...
Carle, Aetna strike deal; Retirees poised to have in-network access to doctors
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle Health and Aetna Monday struck a deal. Retired state employees enrolled in state-sponsored health benefits will be able to continue to see their Carle doctors at an in-network rate in the new year, according to both companies’ leadership. The news came late on the first day of open enrollment for […]
