Independence man sentenced after fleeing in stolen car with officer in back seat
A judge sentenced an Independence man to 10 years after he tried to drive a stolen car with an officer inside, plus gun and drug charges.
kttn.com
Missouri man who attempted to flee with officer in backseat, sentenced to 10 years in prison for heroin trafficking
A Missouri man who attempted to flee in a stolen vehicle while an officer in the back seat was attempting to get him out of the car was sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing firearms and heroin to distribute. Hussein Ali, 30, Independence, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge...
Neighbors: Woman shot, dumped on side of road in Raytown
One person is in custody after a woman was discovered on the side of a Raytown road and later died. Neighbors say she was shot and dumped.
Man waives extradition to face murder charges in Overland Park homicide
A Kansas City, Missouri, man waived his extradition last month to face premeditated first degree murder charges in a July homicide at an Overland Park gas station.
Man charged in shooting death at KCMO bus stop
A man is charged with murder after a deadly shooting at a downtown KCMO bus stop. The incident happened about 5 p.m. on Oct. 19 at east 12th Street and Grand Avenue.
Kansas City man charged with premediated murder in Overland Park shooting
Prosecutors charged a Kansas City man with premeditated first-degree murder for allegedly killing a victim outside an Overland Park gas station.
kcur.org
Judge approves $500,000 settlement to family of man who died after altercation with KCPD
A Jackson County judge approved a $500,000 settlement for the family of a man who died after being tackled by a Kansas City police officer in 2017. Judge Jalilah Otto granted the settlement to Don and Carolyn Prince in their 2018 wrongful death lawsuit against the Kansas City Police Department. Brian Prince, the adopted son of Don and Carolyn Prince, died in October 2017, weeks after he was tackled by Kansas City police officer Chris Viesselman at a south Kansas City Walmart.
Ex-Chiefs coach Britt Reid sentenced to prison in DWI crash
Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was sentenced to three years in prison for a 2021 DWI crash that injured a young girl.
Priceless items stolen from outside Overland Park storage unit, victim says
Courtney Holmes said she was gone only minutes and came back to her items stolen and ransacked at the Storage Mart near 91st & Metcalf.
Jury finds Overland Park man guilty on charges related to death of teen in 2019
A jury found Matthew Lee Bibee Jr, guilty of charges in related to the death of then 17-year-old Rowan Padgett in 2019.
Kansas Halloween shooting: Teen dead, 7 others hurt at Kansas City party
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — At least one person is dead and seven others are recovering from injuries after gunfire erupted at a Halloween party in Kansas, authorities said. Update 1:36 p.m. EDT Nov. 1: Police on Tuesday morning identified the victim who died as a 17-year-old, noting that an 18-year-old remained hospitalized, KMBC reported.
KCTV 5
KC police find missing and endangered elderly woman
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police said they found a woman who was reported missing after she had not been seen since Sunday morning. Mavis Czarny, a 78-year-old woman, was said to be found safe.
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responds to serious-injury shooting
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a serious injury shooting shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri.
Jackson County Legislature candidate arrested for pulling gun on boyfriend
Two days after the August primary, Jackson County Legislature candidate April LaJune McGill was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
Kansas City Police search for suspects involved in Midtown armed robbery
Kansas City police look for two men and a woman believed to be involved in an armed robbery at the Shop Local KC store near 36th and Main.
KCTV 5
A toddler suffered head trauma and abuse. Three months later, charges yet to be filed.
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - In Leavenworth, a one-year-old boy is facing lifelong injuries after being tortured and rushed into emergency brain surgery. It happened this summer. Months later, his mother is speaking out to share her side of the story. Paperwork obtained by KCTV5 news reveals disturbing details of 20-month-old...
KCPD investigate investigating homicide after man found dead near pond
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, have upgraded a suspicious death to a homicide after a man's body was found near a pond at Blue Valley Park on Sunday.
1 dead in wrong-way crash on Englewood Road in Kansas City, Missouri
One man died after a wrong-way crash Halloween night at Northeast Englewood Road and North Walnut Street.
Father, son convicted in assault spurred by Pokemon Go game
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A jury has convicted a father and son for attacking a Pokemon Go rival in a dispute that ended with all three men in a lake. The jury found Robert Matteuzzi, 75, and Angelo Matteuzzi, 33, guilty of third-degree assault. Jurors recommended a sentence of three days in jail and a fine for the father, and only a fine for the son.
Kansas City police investigating homicide near 93rd and Bales
UPDATE: The victim in this shooting has been identified as 35-year-old Christopher Beaugard, police said. KCPD is still investigating. ———— KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after finding a man shot to death. Around 7:45 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the area of 93rd Street and Bales Avenue in regard to […]
