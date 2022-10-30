A Jackson County judge approved a $500,000 settlement for the family of a man who died after being tackled by a Kansas City police officer in 2017. Judge Jalilah Otto granted the settlement to Don and Carolyn Prince in their 2018 wrongful death lawsuit against the Kansas City Police Department. Brian Prince, the adopted son of Don and Carolyn Prince, died in October 2017, weeks after he was tackled by Kansas City police officer Chris Viesselman at a south Kansas City Walmart.

