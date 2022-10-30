ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge approves $500,000 settlement to family of man who died after altercation with KCPD

A Jackson County judge approved a $500,000 settlement for the family of a man who died after being tackled by a Kansas City police officer in 2017. Judge Jalilah Otto granted the settlement to Don and Carolyn Prince in their 2018 wrongful death lawsuit against the Kansas City Police Department. Brian Prince, the adopted son of Don and Carolyn Prince, died in October 2017, weeks after he was tackled by Kansas City police officer Chris Viesselman at a south Kansas City Walmart.
Father, son convicted in assault spurred by Pokemon Go game

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A jury has convicted a father and son for attacking a Pokemon Go rival in a dispute that ended with all three men in a lake. The jury found Robert Matteuzzi, 75, and Angelo Matteuzzi, 33, guilty of third-degree assault. Jurors recommended a sentence of three days in jail and a fine for the father, and only a fine for the son.
