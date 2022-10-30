ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, IN

Fightful

Xia Brookside Comments On Future In Wrestling, Tommy Dreamer Invites Her To IMPACT

Xia Brookside was released by WWE in August as it was announced NXT UK would be going on hiatus until January 2023 when NXT Europe would be launched. Brookside, the daughter of Robbie Brookside, was signed by the company in 2018 and took part in the second Mae Young Classic tournament. She was active on the Independent scene before joining WWE, but has only wrestled a couple of matches since her release.
Fightful

Moose vs. Ace Austin Announced For 11/3 IMPACT Wrestling

Former champions will collide on the November 3 episode of IMPACT Wrestling. In a tweet on November 2, IMPACT announced that Moose will face Ace Austin in a singles match on Thursday night. Moose is a former IMPACT World Champion, and Austin is a former IMPACT X-Division Champion. Moose got...
Fightful

WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show | 11.1.2022 Full Review & Results

Alex (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss this week's episode of WWE NXT, including:. -Mandy Rose celebrates one year as WWE NXT Women's World Champion. About 90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour!. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Make sure your performance is up to par by using http://Bluechew.com and the...
Fightful

Spooky Scary Tag Team Wrestling (Tag Talk #20)

Kiley (@fuller_kiley) and Haley (@haleyanne_) discuss their favorite spooky, scary, and supernatural tag teams from the past and present including The Brood, The Ministry of Darkness, and the House of Black.
Fightful

Top WOW Star Had Dealt With Injury

WOW talent Beast has long been a favorite of promoter David McClane, with her being the focal point of the program and given a big title push. She was also one of the few holdovers from the former iteration of WOW Women of Wrestling to the current one, and was factored in heavily to the show moving forward.
Fightful

Andre Chase Thanks Bodhi Hayward For His Dedication To Chase University

Andre Chase wishes Bodhi Hayward well in the next chapter of his career. On November 1, PWInsider reported that WWE released Hayward, along with multiple other NXT performers. Chase subsequently sent a message to his on-screen student and thanked him for his dedication to Chase University. He stated that he will always appreciate Hayward for being his first scholarship athlete. Chase also wrote that he will always appreciate Hayward's friendship. He then encouraged him to keep going in his journey forward.
Fightful

Cora Jade: NXT 2.0 Opened Up A Lot Of Opportunities For Younger People

Cora Jade believes NXT 2.0 brought more opportunities to the younger portion of the roster. Although she even been with the company for two whole years yet, Cora Jade has made a big impact in WWE NXT. Jade, who debuted at the beginning of 2021, is already a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion and has competed in big matches such as the women's War Games match in 2021.
Fightful

WWE Files Multiple Trademarks For ‘Queen Of The Ring’

WWE has filed a new trademark. On October 28, WWE filed to trademark "Queen of the Ring" for multiple uses. It is currently unclear how WWE intends to use the trademarks. Recently, there was a report that WWE is considering bringing back King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring as standalone events.
Fightful

Odyssey Jones Discusses His Goals Upon NXT Return

Odyssey Jones is ready for the comeback. Jones returned to NXT television on last Tuesday's episode of NXT, bringing the party to Malik Blade & Edris Enofé after they failed to win the NXT Tag Team Titles. Jones suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in January and has not competed on NXT television since December 2021.
Fightful

