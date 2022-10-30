Andre Chase wishes Bodhi Hayward well in the next chapter of his career. On November 1, PWInsider reported that WWE released Hayward, along with multiple other NXT performers. Chase subsequently sent a message to his on-screen student and thanked him for his dedication to Chase University. He stated that he will always appreciate Hayward for being his first scholarship athlete. Chase also wrote that he will always appreciate Hayward's friendship. He then encouraged him to keep going in his journey forward.

1 DAY AGO