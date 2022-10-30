Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is CM Punk Done Wrestling? The List & Ya Boy 11/2/22 | Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van
Sean Ross Sapp and Jimmy Van talk all the wrestling news for November 2, 2022!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Xia Brookside Comments On Future In Wrestling, Tommy Dreamer Invites Her To IMPACT
Xia Brookside was released by WWE in August as it was announced NXT UK would be going on hiatus until January 2023 when NXT Europe would be launched. Brookside, the daughter of Robbie Brookside, was signed by the company in 2018 and took part in the second Mae Young Classic tournament. She was active on the Independent scene before joining WWE, but has only wrestled a couple of matches since her release.
Moose vs. Ace Austin Announced For 11/3 IMPACT Wrestling
Former champions will collide on the November 3 episode of IMPACT Wrestling. In a tweet on November 2, IMPACT announced that Moose will face Ace Austin in a singles match on Thursday night. Moose is a former IMPACT World Champion, and Austin is a former IMPACT X-Division Champion. Moose got...
Fightful Joshi Journal (11/2/22): Fuwa-chan Becomes Instant Prospect In Wrestling Debut, STARDOM In USA
The first Fightful Joshi Journal entry of November 2022 looks at the in-ring debut of famous personality Fuwa-chan, whose first match in STARDOM finally aired on Japanese TV this past weekend. We also reviewed STARDOM's showing at NJPW's Rumble on 44th Street as Mayu Iwatani, Mina Shirakawa, and Waka Tsukiyama traveled to America.
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 7 Results (10/29): Leia Makoa vs. Tormenta Headlines
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode seven of its show on October 29. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 7 Results (10/29) - WOW Tag Team Championship...
Johnny Gargano Uses Reenactments To Accuse The Miz Of Paying Dexter Lumis On 10/31 WWE Raw
Johnny Gargano has finally blown the whistle on The Miz. In recent weeks, Gargano has been pressuring The Miz to tell the truth about his connection with Dexter Lumis, who has been stalking him in recent weeks on WWE Raw. When "The A-Lister" refused, Gargano did a tell-all interview to reveal what really happened.
WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show | 11.1.2022 Full Review & Results
Alex (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss this week's episode of WWE NXT, including:. -Mandy Rose celebrates one year as WWE NXT Women's World Champion. About 90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour!. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Make sure your performance is up to par by using http://Bluechew.com and the...
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (10/31): Danhausen, Eddie Kingston, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling airs its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Monday, October 31. The live stream for the show begins at 7 PM EST. Fans can view the stream in the video above and see the lineup below. AEW Dark: Elevation Results (10/31) Athena defeated Janai Kai. Dante...
Joe Hendry Discusses His Trust In IMPACT, Quitting His Shoot Job To Double Down On Wrestling
Say his name and he appears. Joe Hendry returned to IMPACT Wrestling in September with a vignette promoting his return airing on IMPACT. He made his in-ring return at IMPACT Bound For Glory in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Battle Royal. Hendry previously competed for ROH, World of Sport, ICW, and more.
Brock Anderson Talks AEW Rampage Tag Match Against FTR, Reveals CM Punk Gave Him Advice Afterwards
Brock Anderson recalls his first time squaring off against FTR. On the January 28, 2022 edition of AEW Rampage, Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson teamed up to face FTR in tag team action. After teaming on episodes of AEW Dark and AEW Dark Elevation for months, this was Anderson and Johnson's first time wrestling together on television.
Pro Wrestling NOAH Ariake Triumph Results (10/30): New GHC Junior Heavyweight Champ, NJPW Stars Compete
Pro Wrestling NOAH held its Ariake Triumph - The Return - Pro-Wrestling Love Forever 3 on October 30 from Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The event aired on Wrestle Universe. Full results and highlights are below. Pro Wrestling NOAH Ariake Triumph Results (10/30) - Kai Fujimura def. Taishi Ozawa. -...
Spooky Scary Tag Team Wrestling (Tag Talk #20)
Kiley (@fuller_kiley) and Haley (@haleyanne_) discuss their favorite spooky, scary, and supernatural tag teams from the past and present including The Brood, The Ministry of Darkness, and the House of Black.
Top WOW Star Had Dealt With Injury
WOW talent Beast has long been a favorite of promoter David McClane, with her being the focal point of the program and given a big title push. She was also one of the few holdovers from the former iteration of WOW Women of Wrestling to the current one, and was factored in heavily to the show moving forward.
Andre Chase Thanks Bodhi Hayward For His Dedication To Chase University
Andre Chase wishes Bodhi Hayward well in the next chapter of his career. On November 1, PWInsider reported that WWE released Hayward, along with multiple other NXT performers. Chase subsequently sent a message to his on-screen student and thanked him for his dedication to Chase University. He stated that he will always appreciate Hayward for being his first scholarship athlete. Chase also wrote that he will always appreciate Hayward's friendship. He then encouraged him to keep going in his journey forward.
Cora Jade: NXT 2.0 Opened Up A Lot Of Opportunities For Younger People
Cora Jade believes NXT 2.0 brought more opportunities to the younger portion of the roster. Although she even been with the company for two whole years yet, Cora Jade has made a big impact in WWE NXT. Jade, who debuted at the beginning of 2021, is already a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion and has competed in big matches such as the women's War Games match in 2021.
Danhausen, Eddie Kingston, Dante Martin, More Set For 10/31 AEW Dark: Elevation
The lineup is set for Monday's AEW Dark: Elevation. All Elite Wrestling announced the following lineup for the October 31 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation:. AEW Dark: Elevation (10/31) Athena vs. Janai Kai. Dante Martin vs. Brandon Cutler. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Breaux Keller & Myles Hawkins. Frankie Kazarian...
Colt Cabana Reflects On ROH Death Before Dishonor Match Against Anthony Henry
Colt Cabana is part of the Ring of Honor roster, though he isn't regularly featured on AEW television like many ROH talents and championships. Cabana did compete on the latest ROH pay-per-view, taking on Anthony Henry on the Zero Hour pre-show. Speaking during a Captain's Corner signing, Cabana was asked...
WWE Files Multiple Trademarks For ‘Queen Of The Ring’
WWE has filed a new trademark. On October 28, WWE filed to trademark "Queen of the Ring" for multiple uses. It is currently unclear how WWE intends to use the trademarks. Recently, there was a report that WWE is considering bringing back King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring as standalone events.
Battle Slam Thriller Results (10/30): Baron Black Faces Mike Bailey
Battle Slam held its Thriller event on October 30 from Atlanta, GA. The event will air on FITE TV. Full results (courtesy of Stephen Jensen) and highlights are below. Battle Slam Thriller Results (10/30) - #1 Contender for ICON World Title - Elimination Match: Shoot Taylor def. AC Mack, Carlie...
Odyssey Jones Discusses His Goals Upon NXT Return
Odyssey Jones is ready for the comeback. Jones returned to NXT television on last Tuesday's episode of NXT, bringing the party to Malik Blade & Edris Enofé after they failed to win the NXT Tag Team Titles. Jones suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in January and has not competed on NXT television since December 2021.
