Boys soccer: No. 3 Lincoln holds on to beat No. 14 Sherwood 2-1 in overtime to advance to state quarterfinals
Lincoln senior defender Grant Nyhus scored off of a header from a free kick in the first overtime period, and the No. 3 seed Cardinals hung on to beat No. 14 Sherwood 2-1 in the second round of the OSAA 6A Boys Soccer State Championship tournament on Tuesday. “Obviously, it...
Oregon men’s basketball guard Jermaine Couisnard out ‘a while’ following knee surgery
Oregon will be without one of its prominent transfers indefinitely. Guard Jermaine Couisnard, who transferred to UO from South Carolina this offseason, had knee surgery on Monday and is out for “a while,” Oregon coach Dana Altman announced to a crowd of fans after an open practice at Matthew Knight Arena Tuesday night.
Portland Thorns host raucous rally to celebrate 2022 NWSL championship
With fans packing the north end of Providence Park on a chilly first night of November, the Portland Thorns took the stage to celebrate their 2022 NWSL championship. Along with some special guests, they reflected on the long, difficult, joyful road to the club’s third title. Guest speakers included...
Oregon State football: Weather, extra prep could help Beavers defense, Isaac Hodgins undecided on 2023
Oregon State’s defense may have a couple advantages when it faces Washington at Husky Stadium. The weather forecast for the Seattle-area is predicting an “atmospheric river” and some wind on Friday. It’s obvious how that could impact a UW offense that is attempting to pass and hold onto the ball.
Colorado left tackle: Buffaloes will capitalize when Oregon edge rushers get out of position, Ducks interior defensive line ‘good, but they’re not the best that they have’
Colorado left tackle Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan’s nickname is tank due to his 6-foot-10, 315-pound frame. His words ahead of the Buffaloes matchup with No. 8 Oregon were big as well. Asked about the challenges presented by the Ducks, Christian-Lichtenhan complimented edge defenders DJ Johnson and Brandon Dorlus, but said the...
Oregon Ducks’ Christian Gonzalez treating former school like ‘another opponent’ ahead of return to Colorado
Christian Gonzalez says it’s a “normal week,” but he also acknowledges it’s not exactly that way for him. The Oregon Ducks’ top cornerback will be playing against his former team and many old teammates when the No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) visit Colorado Saturday (12:30 p.m., ESPN).
Oregon State football: Can a starter lose his job to injury? At quarterback, it’s complicated
The adage that a starter can’t lose his job to an injury is surely going to get tested sometime in November at Oregon State. Quarterback Chance Nolan returned to practice Monday in limited fashion, though it’s Ben Gulbranson who will start Friday night’s game at Washington. Nolan...
Seattle Could Plant a Real Wet One on DeBoer's Vaunted Offense
Friday's forecast calls for rain and more rain as Huskies host Oregon State.
Oregon State football: Chance Nolan back to practice, left guard Marco Brewer finished for season
Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan returned to practice Monday in a limited fashion, but the likelihood is that Ben Gulbranson will start Friday at Washington. Nolan, out since Oct. 1, was “limited, didn’t do the whole thing” during Monday’s workout, said OSU coach Jonathan Smith. Nolan has not played since suffering a neck injury against Utah that also placed him in concussion protocol.
UCLA and Portland Trail Blazers icon Bill Walton breaks silence, roasts Bruins over Big Ten move that’s ‘about money’
In his first public comments about UCLA’s planned entry into the Big Ten, Bruins basketball legend Bill Walton blasted the decision and said he hopes the move is rescinded. Walton, silent on the matter for four months, issued a statement Tuesday that was obtained by the Hotline.
Status of Oregon Ducks’ Chase Cota, Taki Taimani, Steven Jones against Colorado ‘to be determined’
The playing status of Oregon Ducks receiver Chase Cota, nose tackle Taki Taimani and offensive lineman Steven Jones is undetermined for this week’s game at Colorado. Oregon coach Dan Lanning said the status of the three injured players is “to be determined” as of Monday night as the No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) begin preparing to take on the Buffaloes on Saturday (12:30 p.m., ESPN).
Christine Sinclair returning to Portland Thorns for 2023 season
Club legend Christine Sinclair is returning to the Portland Thorns for her 11th season, she announced Tuesday at a rally celebrating the team’s 2022 NWSL championship. The Thorns soon after officially announced Sinclair would be returning on a one-year deal. “I’ll be back next year to win a fourth...
Oregon Ducks men's basketball poised to sign nation's No. 3 recruiting class during early signing period: Report
The week-long early signing period for college basketball begins November 9 and the Oregon Ducks men's basketball program has the nation's No. 3 recruiting class. But until those players put pen to paper nothing is official. In an exhaustive, impressive report, On3's Joe Tipton asked every top ...
Oregon Ducks debut at No. 8 in College Football Playoff rankings
The College Football Playoff selection committee has Oregon ranked the same as the AP and coaches polls. The highest-ranked Pac-12 team in the initial CFP rankings, the Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) are No. 8, the same as their ranking in the AP and coaches polls. “Control what you can control,”...
Oregon Ducks in matchup of 1st versus worst with Colorado: Sneak peek
The Oregon Ducks visit the Colorado Buffaloes Saturday afternoon at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. Here’s a sneak peek:. No. 8 Oregon (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) vs. Colorado (1-7, 1-4)
Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks tied for least sacks allowed through 8 games by any team since at least 2009
Oregon’s offensive line is protecting the quarterback better than any group this season and as well or better than any unit since at least 2009. The No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) didn’t allow a sack in their 42-24 win over Cal and have allowed just one sack this season over 269 pass attempts. Only Georgia Southern, which has allowed two sacks over 375 pass attempts.
Oregon Ducks practice observations: DJ Johnson among absent players, Troy Franklin in new role, punter rotation grows
Several injured players were absent, multiple newcomers joined the punt returners and the punter rotation grew at Oregon’s practice. Alex Bales, who changed his jersey from No. 91 to No. 80, took the first rep of four punters Tuesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups compares rookie Shaedon Sharpe to Brandon Roy and Vince Carter
Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has issued some lofty praise for rookie Shaedon Sharpe. Following Tuesday’s practice, Billups was asked to compare the 19-year-old rookie to players he faced during his 17-year NBA career that spanned from 1997 to 2014. The names that escaped Billups’ lips: Former Blazers...
Oregon Ducks favored by 4 touchdowns against Colorado
The Oregon Ducks are huge favorites at last place Colorado. The No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) are 30.5-point favorites against the Buffaloes (1-7, 1-4) on Saturday (12:30 p.m. PT, ESPN) at Folsom Field, according to VegasInsider.com. That would be the biggest point spread for any game this season for...
