Early Voting Opens for Nov. 8 Election

Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election opened Saturday across New York State.

Three sites–the Dix Hills Fire Department, the Harborfields Public Library and the Huntington Station branch of the Huntington library– served as polling places in Huntington. But Suffolk voters can cast their ballots at any location in the county.

About 3:30 p.m., resident Eric Michelson said, there was about a 10-minute wait at the Dix Hills Fire Department. He said all appeared to be running smoothly.