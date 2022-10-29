ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

Early Voting Opens for Nov. 8 Election

By Pam Robinson
HuntingtonNow
HuntingtonNow
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jYg16_0irglSZF00

Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election opened Saturday across New York State.

Three sites–the Dix Hills Fire Department, the Harborfields Public Library and the Huntington Station branch of the Huntington library– served as polling places in Huntington. But Suffolk voters can cast their ballots at any location in the county.

About 3:30 p.m., resident Eric Michelson said, there was about a 10-minute wait at the Dix Hills Fire Department. He said all appeared to be running smoothly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AKT1g_0irglSZF00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HuntingtonNow

Budget, Country Pointe Project on Board Agenda

The Huntington Town Board will take up  the tentative 2023 operating budget when it meets Thursday. Supervisor Ed Smyth noted in a letter to town council members that the $219,575,260 budget falls within the state-mandated tax cap, with an increase of 2.56% over the 2022 Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
portwashington-news.com

New York State Assembly District 16 Candidates

Incumbent Gina Sillitti (D) and Vibhuti Jha (R) are running in the general election for New York State Assembly District 16. NYS Assembly District 16 covers Port Washington, Great Neck, Manhasset and Roslyn. Prior to Sillitti’s election in 2020, she worked in local government for nearly 20 years. She has...
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Significant Progress on Suffolk County Highway Reconstruction Project

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced progress on the $71.4 million State Route 347 corridor project between Gibbs Pond Road and Hallock Road in the towns of Smithtown and Brookhaven. The project, which began a year ahead of schedule at the Governor's direction, is nearly a third of the way complete, with the New York State Department of Transportation actively exploring ways to accelerate future construction phases along the corridor. The State has invested more than $200 million along the State Route 347 corridor to create new travel lanes, traffic signals, crosswalks and other enhancements to the roadway. Construction is expected to continue through the winter as weather permits.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
arizonasuntimes.com

Poll: Republican Lee Zeldin Gains Lead In New York Governor’s Race

Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York, who is running for governor against Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul, has taken the lead in the race for the first time, per a new poll. Zeldin currently has the support of 48.4% of respondents, compared to Hochul’s 47.6%, a lead of 0.8 points,...
NEW YORK STATE
The Jewish Press

Latest Poll Shows Zeldin Ahead of Hochul in Gov Race

A Trafalgar Group poll published Monday shows Republican Lee Zeldin leading incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul by a margin of a little less than one point, 48.4% to 47.6%. The poll was conducted between October 27 and 31, with 1,198 respondents, and a margin of error of 2.9%. Virginia’s Republican...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
eastnewyork.com

Beverly Tatham, Candidate For Civil Court Judge Wants To Remind You To Flip Your Ballot!

I want to remind everyone that Early Voting starts on Saturday, October 29th and Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th. Voters across New York State will be asked to make their choice to elect candidates to several offices including the next Governor, United States Senator, Member of Congress, Attorney General, State Comptroller, Members of the New York State Senate and Assembly, and several judges who will sit on the Supreme or Civil Court.
BROOKLYN, NY
HuntingtonNow

Commemoration, Lights to Honor Veterans

American Legion Post 1244 will host a Veterans Day commemoration on Nov.11 in Greenlawn. The service will begin at 11 a.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park, at the corner of Pulaski Rd. and Broadway. Veterans, government officials and members of the public are expected at the Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
NBC New York

Dead Heat in NY Governor's Race? 2 New GOP Polls Suggest It May Be Close

Once taken as a foregone conclusion, New York's gubernatorial race appears to be closer than most anyone expected possible with just a week until Election Day. Two new GOP-leaning polls put Rep. Lee Zeldin either slightly ahead of or slightly behind Gov. Kathy Hochul, suggesting a down-to-the-wire race. (That said, most polls still show a larger lead for Hochul, albeit smaller than it was a few weeks ago.)
NEW JERSEY STATE
qchron.com

Anti-affirmative action rally held in Bayside

For the first time in months, neither Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization nor New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen was the U.S. Supreme Court case galvanizing Queens residents this past weekend. Roughly 35 civic leaders and community members — many with the Asian Wave Alliance...
BAYSIDE, NY
NY1

Mayor seeks to boost controversial project in Queens

Mayor Eric Adams was in an industrial pocket of Astoria on Monday. It falls within the footprint of the Innovation QNS project, a mammoth, $2 billion mixed-use development proposed for the area. What You Need To Know. On Monday, Mayor Eric Adams toured the proposed site of the Innovation QNS...
QUEENS, NY
longisland.com

Barnes & Noble Opening New Bookstore in Riverhead

Another new bookstore is coming to Long Island. Barnes & Noble is opening at 1470 Old Country Road in the Riverhead Shopping Center today. On day one, during their ribbon-cutting ceremony, Barnes & Noble will have a special guest, local legend Nelson DeMile will be there for the grand opening and a signing session for his new book The Maze. The event will take place on Wednesday, November 2 at 10am.
RIVERHEAD, NY
HuntingtonNow

HuntingtonNow

Huntington, NY
2K+
Followers
996
Post
352K+
Views
ABOUT

We're a local news site, covering the town of Huntington, NY

 https://huntingtonnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy