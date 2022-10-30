ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Drive

This Nissan Leaf-Powered 1987 Nissan Sunny Truck Is an EV Swap Done Right

By Chris Rosales
The Drive
The Drive
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tNE87_0irglDZa00 Nissan

EV-swapped classics are and will remain controversial builds for most enthusiasts. Some folks argue it takes the soul away from a vintage car, others argue that it makes the classic car experience a lot better. In the case of this 1987 Nissan Sunny pickup truck with a Nissan Leaf drivetrain done up by Tommy Pike Customs, I think it’s been seriously improved.

Minitrucks used to be a fairly large part of the aftermarket scene, becoming something of a counterculture to ‘90s and ‘00s hot rodding. The Nissan Hardbody , early Frontier , ‘90s Toyota Tacoma, and any truck that fell into that size class could become a minitruck. The style has fallen out of vogue since the late ‘00s but has a strong cult following. The Nissan Sunny that this build is based on is prime minitruck territory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aKyOr_0irglDZa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Aan4R_0irglDZa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Yl6d_0irglDZa00
Details of the truck. Nissan

TPC, the shop that built the truck, is a prolific custom shop based in South Carolina that builds just about anything but has a special talent for custom trucks. Normally minitrucks are slammed to the ground and inspired by hot rods, this build by TPC has some racing inspiration in the classic BRE livery and Hakosuka GT-R body kit. Those neat wheels are Rotiform Aerodiscs with a custom TPC sticker package. It’s also appropriately low but not slammed.

The most interesting part of the conversion is the mechanical details. The truck retains the stock manual gearbox and uses an adapter to fit the electric motor directly to the transmission. This means the truck retains its live rear axle and uses a custom aluminum driveshaft to transfer drive to the rear. The motor and battery are taken directly from a Nissan Leaf with no modifications.

Finishing the treatment is the complete front suspension from an S13 Nissan 240SX. With the good suspension, manual gearbox, and rear-wheel-drive this truck is bound to be a riot. There’s hope yet for good EV conversions.

Got a tip? Email tips@thedrive.com

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Toyota reportedly considers hitting the reset button on its EV transition

Toyota may have finally announced an electric vehicle strategy last year, but new reporting suggests that the automaker could be headed back to the drawing board. According to Reuters sources, an internal group at Toyota is tasked with working out plans to improve its current e-TNGA flexible EV platform or for developing a new EV architecture.
Autoweek.com

The 2023 Toyota Crown Reinvents a Legend

The new Crown will be offered with two hybrid powertrains and standard all-wheel drive. Base Crowns use a 2.5-liter I4 mated to an eCVT and a pair of electric motors to deliver 236 hp combined. Climbing up the market, Toyota’s showing off a new system called Hybrid Max with the...
CarBuzz.com

China Reveals 536-Horsepower Electric Minivan With 510-Mile Range

If you haven't been paying attention lately, you might not know that buyers in China have access to way more electric vehicle options than we have in the United States. China gets EVs from established brands like Toyota and local creations such as the Avatr 11, which produces 578 horsepower and can go 422 miles on a charge. Chinese automaker Geely, which owns familiar global brands like Lotus, Polestar, and Volvo, just released a new electric MPV called the Zeekr 009, which looks fantastic.
Top Speed

Here's Proof the Nissan Z Is A True Enthusiast Car

With a history dating back to 1969 when the original Nissan Fairlady Z went on sale in Japan, the Z is one of the most tuned cars in the world. Movies like "Fast and Furious" made it so that people's imagination went crazy, and the Z, no matter what generation, has long inspired owners and fans to go overboard with modifications. But while some do a good job, you can also find tuned Z cars out there that do not exactly look like cars anymore. In an attempt to help these people, NISMO is preparing a series of performance-oriented accessory parts for the new generation Nissan, and they will be fully revealed during the 2022 SEMA Show.
CNN

It's ugly. It was catching fire. It's old tech. GM is selling the Chevy Bolt like hotcakes

General Motors makes a big deal out of the Ultium battery technology underpinning its new and upcoming electric vehicles like the Cadillac Lyriq, GMC Hummer EV and the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup. But the GM EV that's a hit with customers right now is, ironically, the Bolt, a model that was first introduced back in 2016 and that doesn't use the new Ultium battery packs GM boasts about in its newer models.
Autoblog

Hyundai and Kia recall 122,000 vehicles over potential gearbox fault

No automaker is having a good time dealing with semiconductor chips and circuit boards, but Hyundai and Kia are having an especially hard time. The two brands have recently had to recall four models over two problems with circuit boards in their official tow hitch accessory. Now a potential issue with the circuit board controlling the oil pump in the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission used by Hyundai and Kia is forcing recalls of eight models. A potentially inadequate soldering job could allow a board component to detach, thereby causing a pump malfunction.
insideevs.com

Trucker Spots Tesla Semi Stuck On Highway On-Ramp

Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.
Consumer Reports.org

Can Using Gas With 15 Percent Ethanol Damage Your Car?

You might have noticed that some gas stations occasionally offer specials on unleaded 88 octane gas—also known as E15—which contains 15 percent ethanol. Ethanol is an alcohol that’s derived from corn. The advantages are it’s sustainable and burns cleaner than fuels that are purely petroleum-based. The disadvantages are you might get lower fuel economy and a recent study has shown that the land-use aspects of growing corn are carbon-intensive. Should you use this gas instead of regular 87 octane or does the potential to cause damage to your car’s system outweigh the savings at the pump?
Andrei Tapalaga

What Is the Safest Seat on a Plane in Case of a Crash?

The seat with the highest chances of survival in case of a crashImage by Ryan McGuire from Pixabay. What factors are most important to you when deciding where to seat on a plane? Some would choose an aisle so that it is simple to access the restrooms, while others might want a window seat with a view. Additionally, having enough legroom and choosing to sit at the front rather than the rear can also affect comfort. While sitting in the back of an aircraft with rear-mounted engines can be loud, a seat over the wing hides the view. Have you ever considered which seats on an airplane are the safest and which ones would offer you the highest chance of surviving a crash?
Jalopnik

God's Perfect Corvette Is For Sale in Canada

Here at the Jello Picnic Website, we think a lot about Corvettes. We review them, rank them, and generally use them as the divine prophet Zora Arkus-Duntov intended. As a whole, we usually even like them, though we’ve never found one to be unimpeachably perfect. At least, not until today.
Road & Track

This Fridge Drops Right Into Your Truck's Center Console

Dometic has announced a new version of its CCF-T center console fridge, this time for late-model Chevy Silverados and GMC Sierras. Much like the CCF-T for Ford trucks introduced earlier, the new fridge is a drop-in unit powered solely off the vehicle's 12-volt power supply. The refrigerated compartment isn't that...
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
12K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy