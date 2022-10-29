ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruffin takes Tuskegee to SIAC West Title

By HBCU Gameday Newswire
 3 days ago

Courtesy: Tuskegee Athletics

FRANKFORT, Ky. – In their final road game of the regular season, Tuskegee (7-2, 6-0 SIAC) took down Kentucky State 28-7 on the road in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference actin to clinch a berth to the SIAC Championship later this year.

After a scoreless first quarter that included multiple punts from both teams, Donte Edwards (Mobile, Ala.) got Tuskegee on the board first with a 12-yard run in the second quarter. The score capped off a 17-play, 93-yard drive that took up over eight minutes of play.

The Golden Tigers continued to hold the Thorobreds in check on the defensive side, as they held them scoreless for the entire first half. The unit allowed just 57 yards of total offense, all on the ground, and did not allow a completion, heading into the locker rooms leading 7-0.

With just over 11 minutes to play in the third, Bryson Williams (Lithonia, Ga.) found freshman Antonio Meeks (Lilburn, Ga.) for a 78-yard pass and score, the first of two scores on the day for the combination.

On the very next drive, Kentucky State responded with their first score, as they broke a 58-yard run to pull within a score, however Tuskegee responded in the final quarter with the second score from Meeks, this time a 52-yard reception followed by Taurean Taylor (Scottdale, Ga.) who punched it in the endzone with under two minutes to play for the 28-7 final.


INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

  • With the win over the Thorobreds, Tuskegee not only extended their streak to seven games but alsoclinched the SIAC West Division title and berth to the SIAC Championship game later this season.
  • The Golden Tigers were outgained 171-138 on the ground, however outgained the Thorobreds 245 to just 56 yards through the air. Tuskegee accounted for 383 yards of total offense, while Kentucky State had just 227.
  • For the second straight game, the passing attack was crucial in the win, as Williams finished 11-for-17 for 245 yards and a pair of scores. The junior averaged 14.4 yards per attempt and 22.3 yards per completion on the day.
  • Meeks had his second consecutive game with multiple touchdown receptions, while also accounting for six catches and a career-high 212 yards in the win. Meanwhile, four. Other receivers caught passes, with Rodricus Magee (Jackson, Miss.) being the only other receiver with multiple catches.
  • Davir Hamilton-Jackson (Compton, Calif.) led the way defensively, ending the day with 11 total tackles, including eight solos and three assisted. The senior also had a pair of sacks and an interception in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, Vincent Hill (Fairburn, Ga.) and Malik Moore (Tallahassee, Fla.) finished with eight and seven tackles respectively, with Hill having two for loss.

Up Next

The Golden Tigers will make their long-anticipated return to Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium next weekend as they host Miles for the 97th Annual Homecoming game. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

