Connley, Prairie View A&M storm back against Bethune-Cookman

Prairie View A&M weathered a quick start from opponent Bethune-Cookman, coming back from 14 down in the first quarter to claim the victory 64-48 .

Trazon Connley just kept finding the end zone for PVAMU. Connley scored four touchdowns in one of the best HBCU football rushing performances of the year. The team’s potent offense accumulated an impressive 574 total yards. PVAMU’s pass rush overwhelmed Bethune-Cookman’s line, totaling five sacks.

Bethune-Cookman’s pass defense was a key component to its struggles against PVAMU, allowing 9.8 yards per pass attempt. The Wildcats also racked up 40 yards of penalties, which proved too much to overcome. No one can fault the effort of Que’Shaun Byrd, though. He collected three touchdowns on the ground.

Prairie View A&M improves its record to 5-3 with the win. Their next game could be favorable, as they host a slumping Alcorn State. For Bethune-Cookman, today’s loss drops its record to 2-6. They will look to rebound in their next game against Alabama State on Nov. 5.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

