Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Opinion: Why Some Homicides Get More Media Coverage Than OthersCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food TrucksMarilyn JohnsonCamden, NJ
Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester Announces Closing DateMarilyn JohnsonWest Chester, PA
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
6abc
Mom, 2 kids climb onto roof of Philly home to escape gunfire; boyfriend shot
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police responding to a shooting found a woman and her two young children on the roof of a home screaming for help. It happened on the 2000 block of Castor Avenue in Port Richmond just before 11 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a 33-year-old man was in...
Fourth suspect in custody following deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School
This is the fifth person identified as a suspect in the deadly September 27 shooting.
fox29.com
Police arrest fourth suspect in connection to deadly shooting near Roxborough High School
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities have arrested a fourth teenage suspect linked to the deadly September shooting near Roxborough High School, according to police. Saleem Miller, 16, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Police said Miller was developed as a suspect after investigators found "additional evidence" inside a Ford Explorer connected to the shooting.
fox29.com
2 men killed in separate Halloween night shootings in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two men were killed in a pair of unrelated shootings Monday evening in Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2500 block of Carroll Street around 5:40 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Preliminary information provided by the department says the victim, a...
fox29.com
Philadelphia police: Man wanted for hit-and-run that left mom and daughter, 9, injured
PHILADELPHIA - A mother and her daughter were hit crossing the street in Roxborough in September, and now police are looking for a man they say is responsible. Onesimo Bosket, 24, is accused of striking the 41-year-old woman and her 9-year-old daughter on the 5800 block of Henry Ave. Both...
Police investigate 2 separate reports of assaults by rideshare drivers in Newark, Delaware
Police in Newark, Delaware are investigating after two separate reports of sexual assault by a rideshare driver.
Footage Released Of Suspects Sought In Fiery Philadelphia Homicide
Philadelphia police are searching for a man they said shot another before setting fire to the victim's car. According to investigators, a 25-year-old man was found dead with a bullet wound to the head in his burning car around 8:30 a.m. on April 18. The suspect caught on surveillance footage...
fox29.com
Police: 2 men killed, 1 badly injured in North Philadelphia triple shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man is dead and two others were hurt in a Halloween night triple shooting in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2200 block of West Ontario Street just after 8 p.m. for reports of gunfire. A 27-year-old man died...
Police Need Help: These Teens Went Missing in Philadelphia, PA, in October
Authorities in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating several teenagers that went missing in October. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city sees people of all ages and from...
fox29.com
Suspect armed with crowbar peers directly into security cam during West Philadelphia burglary
PHILADELPHIA - Two masked men were caught on camera as they allegedly ransacked a West Philadelphia food market last month. Police say the suspects stole from the cash register and broke into electronic skill machines at the Race Food Market on 57th Street on October 7. They also unsuccessfully tried...
fox29.com
Suspect sought in April homicide where man was found shot in the head in burned car, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect in connection with an April homicide in North Philadelphia. Officials began investigating the suspicious death of a man on the morning of April 18 after police and fire responded to a car fire on the 2400 block of Wendle Street. PREVIOUS:...
fox29.com
Police: Las Vegas man arrested in Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run that left bicyclist dead
PHILADELPHIA - An arrest has been made in a Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run that left a bicyclist dead earlier this year. Authorities say 31-year-old Thiarles Dasilva of Las Vegas, Nevada, was arrested Tuesday in relation to a hit-and-run crash that left 42-year-old James B. Dougherty dead. According to police, Dasilva was...
fox29.com
Philadelphia DA: Man charged after Halloween crash involving child, 5, turns into shooting
PHILADELPHIA - More Halloween violence plagued the city Monday evening when at least 10 shots were fired in a car crash turned shooting in Southwest Philadelphia. Officials say 27-year-old Phan Tran crashed into a vehicle with two women and a 5-year-old child inside on the 6400 block of Dickens Avenue around 4 p.m.
Shooting outside Philadelphia nightclub wounds 6; 1 critical
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say an early morning shooting outside a Philadelphia nightclub wounded at least six people, one of them critically. Police said a man opened fire shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday at a crowd outside Trilogy nightclub in the Northern Liberties neighborhood north of the center of the city. Police said a 26-year-old […]
Pedestrian struck by car, killed in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in North Philadelphia Tuesday night. First responders rushed to Broad Street and Susquehanna Avenue around midnight.The victim was walking with a bicycle when they were struck.The driver stopped at the scene.The cause of the accident is under investigation.
fox29.com
City offering $20K for info on deadly Frankford shooting from February
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit have released surveillance video of a Frankford shooting in February in an effort to solve the case. According to police, the shooting occurred on the 1700 block of Brill Street on the afternoon of February 22. A 21-year-old man was...
fox29.com
Police: Woman robbed at gunpoint at West Philadelphia gas station, suspects sought
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working to identify suspects accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint at a gas station last month. According to police, the incident happened on October 10 around 2 p.m. at the Sunoco gas station located at 3750 West Girard Avenue. Authorities...
WDEL 1150AM
Man charged with trying to stab employee at wine store
A Wilmington man is charged with trying to stab an employee at Total Wine on Naamans Road in Claymont. Delaware State Police said Tuesday that troopers investigated a report of disorderly people in the store over the weekend. 56-year-old Michael Fletcher of Wilmington is accused of lunging at a store employee, slicing his shirt.
Protest over Delco school's ban on hoodies ends in fights, 10 students arrested
Various fights broke out inside and outside the school in Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania, leading to the arrest of at least 10 students, with more arrests expected in the coming days.
fox29.com
Officials: Gunman fires into crowd on Mantua street corner, injures 3
MANTUA - A gunman fired into a crowd in Mantua and injured three people. Officials said the shooting happened Saturday evening, about 6:45, on the corner of North 39th and Aspen streets in Philadelphia’s Mantua neighborhood. The unknown man opened fire as people were standing outside on the corner.
