Philadelphia, PA

fox29.com

Police arrest fourth suspect in connection to deadly shooting near Roxborough High School

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities have arrested a fourth teenage suspect linked to the deadly September shooting near Roxborough High School, according to police. Saleem Miller, 16, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Police said Miller was developed as a suspect after investigators found "additional evidence" inside a Ford Explorer connected to the shooting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

2 men killed in separate Halloween night shootings in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two men were killed in a pair of unrelated shootings Monday evening in Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2500 block of Carroll Street around 5:40 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Preliminary information provided by the department says the victim, a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Shooting outside Philadelphia nightclub wounds 6; 1 critical

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say an early morning shooting outside a Philadelphia nightclub wounded at least six people, one of them critically. Police said a man opened fire shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday at a crowd outside Trilogy nightclub in the Northern Liberties neighborhood north of the center of the city. Police said a 26-year-old […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Pedestrian struck by car, killed in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in North Philadelphia Tuesday night. First responders rushed to Broad Street and Susquehanna Avenue around midnight.The victim was walking with a bicycle when they were struck.The driver stopped at the scene.The cause of the accident is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

City offering $20K for info on deadly Frankford shooting from February

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit have released surveillance video of a Frankford shooting in February in an effort to solve the case. According to police, the shooting occurred on the 1700 block of Brill Street on the afternoon of February 22. A 21-year-old man was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Man charged with trying to stab employee at wine store

A Wilmington man is charged with trying to stab an employee at Total Wine on Naamans Road in Claymont. Delaware State Police said Tuesday that troopers investigated a report of disorderly people in the store over the weekend. 56-year-old Michael Fletcher of Wilmington is accused of lunging at a store employee, slicing his shirt.
WILMINGTON, DE

