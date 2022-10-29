ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox26houston.com

2 adults found inside submerged car in Houston ditch

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a car was found submerged in a ditch on Monday afternoon. The vehicle was found on the 8300 block of Wilcrest, near Beechnut Street. According to Lt. Michael Hircoch with HPD, they received information from a caller that they heard a...
houstonpublicmedia.org

Alvin teacher Michelle Reynolds found alive in New Orleans, police say

Michelle Reynolds, the Houston-area schoolteacher who was reported missing in September, has been found alive in New Orleans, a trooper with the Louisiana State Police confirmed Tuesday. Reynolds, 48, a mother of three from the Houston suburb of Alvin, was reported missing Sept. 22 by her husband, fellow Alvin ISD...
Complex

Takeoff Dead at 28 After Being Shot in Houston (UPDATE)

UPDATED November 1, 8:23 p.m. ET: Quality Control has shared their official statement on Takeoff’s death. “Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated,” they wrote. “Please respect his family and friends as we continue to process this monumental loss.”
KLST/KSAN

Rappers allegedly involved in fatal Houston shooting

HOUSTON (KIAH) A fatal nightclub shooting happened overnight and famous rappers were allegedly involved. Police said one person is dead after gunfire broke out at 810 Billiards & Bowling, located at 1201 San Jacinto in downtown Houston. Officials confirm one man is dead from fatal gunshot wounds and two other people were transported to a […]
Click2Houston.com

Here are new items thieves are taking from vehicles

HOUSTON – By now, we know catalytic converters are something often stolen from vehicles but now there’s something else you should watch out for. Catalytic converters and truck tailgates have been hot items for thieves for years. Once the tailgate is open, thieves have easy access to something else they are now taking and it’s costing drivers a lot of money to get it fixed.
fox26houston.com

New video shows moments leading up to Takeoff deadly shooting in Houston

HOUSTON - New video obtained by TMZ shows the moments before Migos member, Takeoff, was fatally shot in downtown Houston early Tuesday morning. Video captures Quavo in an argument moments before Migos member, Takeoff, was fatally shot on Tuesday morning. The video shows Quavo, one of the other members of...
kwhi.com

KATY MAN ARRESTED MONDAY

A Katy man was arrested Monday after a reported assault. Brenham Police report that Monday afternoon at 12:50, Officer Connor Caskey responded to the 200 block of Highway 290 East in reference to a reported assault. The caller advised that the Suspect had left the location in a vehicle traveling towards Highway 36 South. DPS Trooper Elders was able to conduct a stop on the vehicle in the 3100 block of Highway 36 South and Officer Caskey made location and met with the Suspect who was a passenger in the vehicle. The Suspect provided Caskey with his name and date of birth, which were proven to false when identification was located on him. The Suspect was identified as Derek Jamal Rivers, 29 of Katy, whom showed to have an active warrant for his arrest out of Harris County. Through video footage in the area of the initial call, officers were able to confirm that Rivers had committed an assault. Rivers was taken into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury and False ID or Information and transported to the Washington County Jail.
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: Texas most wanted fugitives captured in Austin, San Antonio area

HOUSTON – Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kim Cooks, of Austin, was arrested Oct. 26, in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Chris Slack, of San Antonio, was also arrested Oct. 26, in Von Ormy, Texas.
