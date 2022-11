Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

OAKWOOD, Ga. (AP) — King’s Hawaiian will expand its bakery in Georgia, investing $85 million and hiring more than 160 new employees. The privately owned company based in Los Angeles announced Tuesday that it would construct a 150,000-square-foot (14,000-square-meter) building across the street from its existing production plant in Oakwood, northeast of Atlanta. The company says the new plant, scheduled to open in fall 2023, will allow it to increase production “significantly.”

