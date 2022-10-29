ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Keno” game were:

08-13-14-16-20-24-26-29-31-32-34-41-43-50-53-54-60-63-68-75-77-79

(eight, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-one, forty-three, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-eight, seventy-five, seventy-seven, seventy-nine)

The Associated Press

