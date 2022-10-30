Read full article on original website
Major Odell Beckham Jr. Rumor Swirling This Monday
A significant rumor involving free-agent veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the San Francisco 49ers is picking up steam this week. Beckham, 29, has yet to make his free-agency decision and likely won't do so until he's 100-percent healthy. Two teams are reportedly in the running to ...
thecomeback.com
49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts
San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady made last-gasp effort to ‘fix’ marriage to Gisele Bundchen | ‘Too little, too late’
On Friday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen confirmed they are divorcing after 13 years of marriage. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. A source told People that “near the end” of their marriage, Brady, “was trying to make things work, and...
A.J. Brown got drug tested by the NFL after his 3 TD game Sunday and fans had jokes
A.J. Brown had a huge game Sunday for the Eagles, catching three touchdown passes all in the first half in Philadelphia’s 35-13 win over Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former Titans wide receiver was pretty much unstoppable, as he finished with 156 yards on six catches. After...
Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume
Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Odell Beckham Jr. has two word response for Bills’ first half performance vs. Packers
Odell Beckham Jr. continues to make his interest in the Buffalo Bills well known. The wide receiver, watching tonight’s Sunday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers, responded to the team’s first half performance. Buffalo leads at the half 24-7. Beckham Jr. has been linked to the...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Bills
The Green Bay Packers have lost four consecutive games, the latest a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.
49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle react to Christian McCaffrey’s shocking TD pass
Christian McCaffrey can do it all on the field and that includes playing the role of a quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers’ shiny new weapon showed his arm during one play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams when he hooked up with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk in the second quarter for San Francisco’s first score of the game.
Three takeaways from Seahawks' 27-13 win over Giants in Week 8
SEATTLE — You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone before the 2022 season began who would have predicted the Week 8 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants would feature two squads with winning records, but that was the case Sunday at Lumen Field. On a cloudy afternoon...
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks overreactions to win over New York Giants
The Seattle Seahawks beat the New York Giants this week. Seattle sits atop NFC West by a full game. Their surprising season continues. This week the Seahawks got a pleasant surprise from an unlikely source. The Seattle Seahawks hosted the New York football Giants on Sunday. It was a battle...
Ex-Chiefs coach Britt Reid sentenced for DWI crash
Britt Reid is heading to prison. Circuit Court Judge Charles H. McKenzie sentenced the former Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach Tuesday to three years behind bars for the 2021 multi-vehicle crash that severely injured a 5-year-old child passenger in a separate car. “The reckless actions you have committed have done...
Ravens’ John Harbaugh says ex-Eagles receiver is ‘possibility’ to play
DeSean Jackson seems to be settling in with the Ravens. The former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver signed with Baltimore a couple weeks back. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s what Ravens coach John Harbaugh said about Jackson, via Pro Football Talk:. “First of all, I’ll just...
Giants contract extension candidates during bye week: Saquon Barkley, Dexter Lawrence, others nearing payday
Joe Schoen didn’t make any deals Tuesday, when the NFL’s trade deadline passed. But he did have something to say about maybe handing out deals to his own players. While addressing reporters, Schoen — the Giants’ rookie general manager — left the door open for contract extensions to get done during the bye week.
NFL Week 9 picks: Philadelphia Eagles-Houston Texans predictions | Jalen Hurts’ Thursday Night Football homecoming
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts likes to joke that the team has 24 hours to enjoy a win, something that has happened seven times this season. However, with a short week, Hurts said after Sunday’s win against the Pittsburgh Steelers that he could enjoy it for eight hours, being that he had to begin his preparations to head to Texas to take on the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium Thursday night.
NFL World Reacts To Packers, Bills Game Ejection
A Green Bay Packers player has been ejected from Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Packers first round draft pick Quay Walker was tossed from Sunday night's game against the Bills. Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach on the sideline. Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach during an incident...
Eagles injury report: Essential rookie, special teams contributor to miss Texans game
HOUSTON – Rookie Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis has made an early impression on teams around the league this season because of his ability to get pressure up the middle on run downs and clog holes. However, he will miss the first game of his young NFL career due to an injury.
Giants’ pursuit of Yankees’ Aaron Judge could create awkward moment in 2023
The San Francisco Giants are expected to be a major player in the free-agent market when it comes to chasing New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. The Giants hope to woo the slugger with big bucks and a chance to return to the Bay Area. Should San Francisco pry Judge...
How much cap space do the New York Giants project to have in 2023?
The New York Giants are listed as potential buyers ahead of the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline. The deadline takes place tomorrow afternoon (November 2). General manager Joe Schoen could look to make a deal to bolster the Giants’ roster for the second half of the season after an impressive 6-2 start. But the Giants’ salary cap situation might get in the way as the team builds toward a brighter long-term future.
