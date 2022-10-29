Various News: Billy Corgan Reveals New NWA US Tag Team Titles, Thunder Rosa Fan Mail Vlog, Latest Impact Wrestling Video Highlights

Read full article on original website
The United Empire Accepts FTR’s Open Challenge for NJPW Battle Autumn in Osaka
– As previously reported, IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions FTR will be defending their titles and competing at NJPW Battle Autumn in Osaka, Japan on November 5. During today’s Battle Autumn Night 12 event, The United Empire members Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan beat Ryohei Oiwa and Yuto Nakashima. After the match, they answered FTR’s open challenge for the tag team titles in Osaka.
WWE Live Results 10.31.22 From Stuttgart, Germany: Six-Man Tag Main Event, More
WWE held a live event in Stuttgart, Germany on Monday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Street Fight: Liv Morgan defeated Natalya & Shayna Baszler. * WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER defeated Shinsuke Nakamura & Ricochet. *...
WWE Reportedly Releases Multiple Talents From NXT: Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, More
– According to a report by PWInsider, WWE NXT releases are “currently underway,” and multiple talents have been released this week, including the following:. The report suggests more releases could be coming. Bodhi Hayward recently appeared in Andre Chase University and was written off NXT programming after being taken out by Duke Hudson.
WWE News: Gabe Sapolsky Scouting Talent at Defy Wrestling, Imperium on Return to Germany, Raw Video Highlights
– PWInsider reports that Gabe Sapolsky was scouting talent over the weekend for WWE at the Defy Wrestling show in Seattle, Washington. – WWE released a video of Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser discussing their return to Germany for the WWE European tour:. – WWE released the following...
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin def. Von Wagner & Duke Hudson. Benjamin wasn’t there at first but showed up mid-match.
Delirious & Gary Juster Reportedly Join MLW Team
A couple of names have reportedly joined MLW in a backstage capacity, namely Delirious and Gary Juster. PWInsider reports that Hunter “Delirious” Johnston, who was the booker for ROH until it went on hiatus and was bought by Tony Khan, is working for MLW as a producer. Delirious makes his in-ring debut for the company tonight at Fightland.
Impact News: Upcoming BTI, Young vs. Callihan, & More
– This Thursday’s episode of Before the Impact will feature the X-Division Championship Match between PJ Black and Yuya Uemura. – Eric Young and Sami Callihan will face off in their debut singles match this Thursday for Impact on AXS. – On October 28, wrestler Tommy Dreamer celebrated his...
MLW News: Shun Skywalker Return Plans, Injury Notes
PWInsider reports some additional details coming out of Fightland ’22:. – MLW already has plans underway for Shun Skywalker of Dragon’s Gate to put in a return appearance. – There were no reported injuries resulting from the Fightland tapings.
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 10.31.22 – The Miz Addresses Johnny Gargano’s Accusations and More!
-I lost out on high scorer in my fantasy football league by 0.02 points because Cleveland gave Nick Chubb one extra carry in garbage time. Cleveland Head Coach, Stefanski, owes me $25. Happy Halloween! Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by...
Spoilers On Early Creative Plans For Tonight’s WWE Raw
A new report has some spoilers on the creative plans for tonight’s WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that there is a “Halloween party” segment planned for tonight’s show that will include Halloween costumes. An early idea for this involved Matt Riddle dressed as Ezekiel. The report...
Matt Cardona: ‘Zack Ryder Is Dead. Long Live Matt Cardona!’
– Don’t expect Matt Cardona to return to WWE anytime soon and revive Zack Ryder, if his Twitter account is any indication. In a post on social media yesterday, Cardona responded to a fan tweet writing, “Be honest, would you be interested by a Ryder WWE return?”. Matt...
Pantoja’s AEW Dark: Elevation Review 10.31.22
October 31st, 2022 | Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. I have some time today and it’s a spooky edition of Dark: Elevation, so I figured I’d review it. Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight, and Matt Menard were on commentary. Diamante (9-3 in 2022) vs. Madison Rayne (2-2) Hey, this...
NJPW Battle Autumn Night 13 Results 11.01.22: LIJ Win Headliner
– NJPW continued the Battle Autumn tour with Night 13 earlier today. The event was held at the Echizen City Aisin Sports Arena in Fukui, Japan. The card had an announced attendance of 604 people. Below are some results, per NJPW’s website:. * DOUKI beat Yuto Nakashima. * Tomoaki...
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 10.31.22
We’re on the way to Crown Jewel but first we need a big stop for Halloween. This is going to include the traditional Trick Or Street Fight, this time between Matt Riddle and Otis, but also an appearance from Roman Reigns. Hopefully it involves the Bloodline and not Logan Paul, but we might not be that lucky. Let’s get to it.
Hall’s NXT Review – 11.1.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We are into the final two months of the year and heading towards Deadline in December. It would seem that JD McDonagh is on his way towards the next shot at Bron Breakker, where he is probably a favorite to win the title. Now though the question is who shows up from the main roster this week. Let’s get to it.
Brett Lauderdale Breaks Down GCW’s Streaming Deal With FITE+, Says Schedule Isn’t Slowing Down
GCW is now under the FITE+ umbrella thanks to their new streaming deal, and Brett Lauderdale discussed what that means for the company. As reported, the company has announced a new deal to be part of the FITE+ streaming service moving forward. Lauderdale spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and broke down what the deal means for fans; you can check out some highlights below:
WWE News: WWE European Tour Continues This Week, WWE Playlist Looks At Buried Alive Matches,
– WWE will continue its European tour this weekend with stops in Stuttgart, Germany tonight (Porsche Arena), Dortmund, Germany tomorrow (Westfalenhalle) and Geneva, Switzerland on Wednesday. – WWE Shop is now selling a Yokozuna 30th anniversary shirt. – The latest WWE Playlist looks at the complete history of buried alive...
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
Toni Storm is in action on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT and features the following matches:. * Toni Storm vs. Diamante. * The Embassy vs. Fuego...
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Includes Four Title Matches
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which will include four title matches. The show features:. * ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. TBD. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Luchasaurus vs. Rey Fenix. * ROH TV Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs....
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
