Various News: Billy Corgan Reveals New NWA US Tag Team Titles, Thunder Rosa Fan Mail Vlog, Latest Impact Wrestling Video Highlights

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We are into the final two months of the year and heading towards Deadline in December. It would seem that JD McDonagh is on his way towards the next shot at Bron Breakker, where he is probably a favorite to win the title. Now though the question is who shows up from the main roster this week. Let’s get to it.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO