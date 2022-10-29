ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Fatally Shot at Bus Stop in Westlake District

By City News Service
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A man was killed early Saturday morning in a shooting at a bus stop in the Westlake area of Los Angeles.

The man was sitting at a bus stop at Eighth Street and Union Avenue at 12:05 a.m. when someone walked up behind him and shot him, according to Officer J. Chaves of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspect ran away on Eighth Street, Chaves said.

Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at about 12:45 a.m.

Police did not provide a suspect description. Broadcast news reports said the man was shot in the face at point-blank range.

The victim's name has not been released pending notification of relatives.

