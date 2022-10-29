Sydney — Opposition lawmakers have condemned the repatriation to Australia of 17 women and children from the al-Roj refugee camp in Northern Syria. They are the wives, sons and daughters of dead or jailed Islamic State militants. They have spent several years in detention camps in northern Syria. Each of the women has been assessed by Australian intelligence agencies and some could face terrorism-related charges. The women are expected to agree to control orders, which limit the movements and activities of individuals.

