Voice of America
South Korea Investigates Crowd Surge, India Looks into Bridge Collapse
India and South Korea are mourning and searching for answers after weekend disasters that left hundreds of people killed. Saturday, more than 150 people were crushed to death at a crowded Halloween celebration in Seoul. The next day, a bridge collapse in India killed at least 133 people. The South...
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
Ukraine news LATEST: Sickly Vladimir Putin’s hands ‘turning black’ as leaked Kremlin emails ‘confirm he has Parkinson’s’
VLADIMIR Putin's hands appear to be turning black and may suggest he's very ill, a former British Army chief said. Putin's health has long been the source of speculation, with Kremlin insiders saying his health is "sharply deteriorating". Now Lord Richard Dannatt has said the strange marks and colouration seen...
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Russian State TV Guest Admits Country 'Underestimated' U.S.
Professor Andrey Sidorov warned that Russia needed to improve its economy quickly to keep up with China and the U.S. in a future arms race.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia to rejoin Black Sea grain deal; Moscow to summon UK ambassador over Sevastopol drone strike – live
Turkish president says Russia will resume participation in deal; Russian foreign and defence ministries have accused Britain of being involved
Voice of America
Survey: Africans See China as Positive Force
Johannesburg, South Africa — A new global public opinion survey of people in 25 countries has revealed steep declines in support for China, although Beijing still is seen favorably by many in Africa, where it is vying for influence with Washington. The survey by the Britain-based YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project...
Voice of America
Nigerian President Meets Security Chiefs Amid Terror Alerts by Foreign Missions
Abuja — Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari is holding emergency meetings Monday with security chiefs after several foreign missions issued terror warnings last week for the capital, Abuja. Buhar’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, made the announcement in a tweet late Sunday. He said top security officials including the defense minister, armed...
Voice of America
Nigerian Authorities Dismiss Terror Warnings by US, Other Foreign Missions
Abuja, Nigeria — Nigerian authorities on Monday dismissed recent terror warnings by foreign missions for the capital, Abuja, as "false" and "irresponsible." Heads of Nigerian security agencies made the comments to journalists after an emergency security meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari. But security experts are urging Nigerians to take the warnings seriously.
Voice of America
Somalia Scrambles to Avert Famine from Record Drought
Somali authorities are scrambling to avert famine from a record drought that has affected near eight million Somalis, half the population. The largest city in Somalia's South West state, Baidoa, is bearing the brunt as thousands of families flee starvation in the countryside to displaced camps in the city. Aid groups and authorities are pleading for international help to prevent further loss of life, as Mohamed Sheikh Nor reports from Baidoa, Somalia.
Voice of America
Battling Cholera, Lebanon Gets First Vaccines, Sharp Words, From France
BEIRUT — Lebanon received a first batch of vaccines Monday to combat a worsening cholera outbreak - together with sharply worded criticism of its crumbling public health infrastructure from France, which facilitated the donation of the doses. By Sunday, cases of cholera - a disease typically spread through contaminated...
Voice of America
Too Risky to Bring Home Islamic State Wives, Widows Say Australian Opposition Lawmakers
Sydney — Opposition lawmakers have condemned the repatriation to Australia of 17 women and children from the al-Roj refugee camp in Northern Syria. They are the wives, sons and daughters of dead or jailed Islamic State militants. They have spent several years in detention camps in northern Syria. Each of the women has been assessed by Australian intelligence agencies and some could face terrorism-related charges. The women are expected to agree to control orders, which limit the movements and activities of individuals.
Voice of America
Observers: China’s Chip Talent Hurdle Worsens After Layoffs at US Firm Marvell
Taipei, Taiwan — Santa Clara, California-based chip producer Marvell Technology has confirmed that it is eliminating research and development staffs in China – the third U.S. chipmaker that has done so this year as the U.S.-China tech rivalry intensifies. Observers say this will hobble China’s chip ambitions and...
Voice of America
Somalia Humanitarian Reporter Killed in Mogadishu bombing
WASHINGTON — Journalist Mohamed Isse Hassan Koonaa was working in Mogadishu, writing a script for a video report on a speech by President Hassan Mohamud, when an explosion occurred at about 2:10 p.m. local time Saturday. The building housing Koonaa's media organization shook and glass windows crashed to the...
Voice of America
After Deadly Crowd Surge, Seoul Residents Complain of Government Negligence
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — Hours before dozens of Halloween party-goers were crushed to death in one of South Korea's deadliest peacetime disasters, Maeng Geun-yeong, a private security guard at a nearby bar, says he sensed something was not right. Maeng, who was posted outside the Prost Pub & Grill...
Voice of America
South Korea Admits Failures in Crowd Crush, Amid Rising Anger
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — South Korea's police chief acknowledged failures in handling last week's deadly Halloween crowd surge, as officials try to contain public outrage over one of the country's deadliest peacetime disasters. An initial investigation revealed police received several emergency calls from frightened partygoers before the accident occurred...
Voice of America
Military Coup Propels Myanmar Into Global Impunity Index
Washington — Myanmar’s military crackdown on media means the country now ranks among the world’s worst countries in terms of impunity in the killings of journalists, according to a new report. The press freedom group the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) included Myanmar in its annual Global...
Voice of America
Zimbabwe Recycler Aims to Turn Plastic Waste Into Useful Items
Mounds of plastic waste in his hometown prompted one Zimbabwean man to build a shredder that helps turn the trash into useful items. He plans to move the project to the capital, Harare, where authorities have been struggling to deal with plastic waste dumped on the streets. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. VOA footage by Blessing Chigwenhembe.
Voice of America
Kenya's President Demands End to Extrajudicial Killings by Police
Nairobi — Kenyan President William Ruto said during a meeting Monday with the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) that extrajudicial killings by police in the country must end. Five police officers who were members of a now-disbanded special services unit went on trial Monday for the murders of Zulfiqar...
Voice of America
US 'Concerned' About Threat of Iranian Attack on Saudi Arabia
U.S. officials expressed concern Tuesday about threats from Iran against Saudi Arabia. "We are in constant contact through military, diplomatic, intelligence channels with the Saudis, and we won’t hesitate to act in defense of our interests and our partners in the region," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.
