WATCH: Sedrick Van Pran Talks Offensive Lines Performance Against Florida

By Jonathan Williams
DawgsDaily
 3 days ago

Georgia's center Sedrick Van Pran talks about the offensive line's overall performance from their game against Florida.

Georgia was able to grab the win today against the Florida Gators by a score of 42-20 after a shakey third quarter.

The Bulldogs were able to bounce back after a couple of turnovers on offense and allowing Florida to score 17 unanswered points. Georgia put the game away late in the second half and now sits with an 8-0 record prior to playing No. 3 Tennessee.

We caught up with Sedrick Van Pran after the game and talked about Georgia's game against Florida, how he felt he played against the Gator's defensive line and the offensive line's overall performance from today.

Sedrick Van Pran Post Florida Game (; 1:00)

Recap: Georgia Survives third quarter

The Georgia Bulldogs have escaped a strong second half from the Florida Gators in Jacksonville, beating the Gators in the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party 42 to 20.

Apart from a shaky third quarter, the Bulldogs controlled this football game against the Gators, having five hundred yards of total offense in three-quarters of play. It was a turnover-riddled spell of play midway through the third quarter that allowed the Gators to get back into the contest, drawing it back to a 28 to 20 score after 17 unanswered from the Gators until the Bulldogs regained control of the football game.

Georgia's defense allowed a 78-yard touchdown pass from Anthony Richardson amidst the stretch of turnovers as well, compounding the issues on Saturday evening.

It was Georgia's defense that continued to rack up stops and hand the ball back to the Georgia offense that ran the football extremely effectively in the second half, continuing their seemingly weekly tradition of going on a death march in the midst of the four quarter.

The Bulldogs are a banged-up football team, losing three starters in Saturday's contest. Amarius Mims went down with a knee injury. Nolan Smith exited the game with a shoulder injury, and Darris Smith left the game with an undisclosed injury as well.

Next week, Georgia will play host to the No. 3 ranked Tennessee Volunteers in what is expected to be one of the more highly-anticipated matchups of the season.

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

