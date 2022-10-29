Read full article on original website
Only 2 Hyundais Are Hybrid and AWD for 2022
Here's a look at the Tuscon and Santa Fe SUVs, the only two models from the Hyundai catalog that offer both a hybrid powertrain and all-wheel drive (AWD). The post Only 2 Hyundais Are Hybrid and AWD for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
1 Surprisingly Affordable Hyundai Santa Fe Alternative
Find out which model is an excellent but surprisingly affordable 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe alternative. The post 1 Surprisingly Affordable Hyundai Santa Fe Alternative appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Is the Best Model to Buy
The 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid provides incredible advantages. See why the Honda CR-V Hybrid is the best model to buy. The post The 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Is the Best Model to Buy appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
One man's 325 classic American cars parked in Colorado field up for auction
Colorado towing company owner Randy Milan is auctioning a collection of 325 classic cars in need of repair, with several worth top dollar even in poor condition.
What’s the Best Two-Row SUV for 2022? Newsweek Picked This Mid-Size SUV Legend
The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee is making waves as the best generation yet. What led Newsweek to name it a best The post What’s the Best Two-Row SUV for 2022? Newsweek Picked This Mid-Size SUV Legend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
Don’t be a victim: How to protect your car’s catalytic converter
As more and more car owners are falling victim to catalytic converter theft, law enforcement and insurance companies are offering ways to make sure your vehicle’s exhaust system remains intact. What is a catalytic converter?. According to CARFAX, a catalytic converter cuts back on the pollution that the vehicle...
Are the Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage the Same SUV?
Are the 2023 Kia Sportage and 2023 Hyundai Tucson that same SUV? See if the Kia Sportage or Hyundai Tucson is better. The post Are the Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage the Same SUV? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Stranded Tesla Semi Spotted Just Weeks Ahead of First Deliveries
via YouTubeThe Tesla Semi is just weeks away from delivery after years of delays and promises by CEO Elon Musk. Could some problems be looming?
5 Cars That are Faster and Cheaper Than a Chevrolet C8 Corvette
The Chevrolet C8 Corvette is an awesome sports car that carries a high price tag. Here are five cheaper and faster alternatives. The post 5 Cars That are Faster and Cheaper Than a Chevrolet C8 Corvette appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
Dozens of commuters get flat tires on California highway
Getting a flat tire is a real downer anytime, but a flat tire on your morning commute is a terrible way to start the day. Many drivers found that out the hard way on a California highway this week, causing a scene as dozens of cars pulled over to change their tires.
3 Reasons the 2023 Toyota RAV4 Limited Is a Steal
The Toyota RAV4 Limited is one of the best RAV4 trims for the money. Find out why it's a better buy than other trims here. The post 3 Reasons the 2023 Toyota RAV4 Limited Is a Steal appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why You Should Never Buy This Used Ford Truck
The Ford F-150 is known to be a reliable full-size truck. But, if you're shopping used, avoid this model like the plague. The post Why You Should Never Buy This Used Ford Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
Inside SME's New 3,080-HP Billet-Aluminum LS Engine
There's no denying that the LSX engine family has been hugely successful and impressive, and aftermarket support for it has been plentiful, boosting the platform's horsepower-making ability. We've seen impressive power-output from these engines over the years, but enthusiasts have pushed the OE components—as well as many aftermarket parts—well beyond their design envelopes. The result can be an unreliable engine program, and that's the last thing you want when you're spending big bucks for big performance. Steve Morris of Steve Morris Engines (SME) decided to build an LS engine that could not only surpass all aftermarket offerings in the power-delivery department, but do so with drag-and-drive reliability.
5 Cheapest Luxury Cars Under $40,000 According to U.S. News
We detail the five cheapest luxury cars from U.S. News' list, which include models from the likes of BMW, Audi, and Mercedes. The post 5 Cheapest Luxury Cars Under $40,000 According to U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Two international car manufacturers will pay $2billion to cover costs of mass recalls
HYUNDAI and Kia have confirmed that their third-quarter earnings will suffer a massive $2billion hit. The multibillion dollar loss is linked to the manufacturer’s provisions relating to its 2015 and 2017 recalls of nearly 1.7million vehicles. Provisions are funds reserved by a business to pay for anticipated financial costs.
5 Reliable Used Cars for Under $10,000
Used car prices are still crazy, but if you look hard enough, you can still find these five reliable examples for less than $10,000. The post 5 Reliable Used Cars for Under $10,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
US News and World Report
Down on Chips, Toyota Goes Back to Basics With Car Keys
TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp has discovered that even keys can be too "smart" for their own good. The world's top-selling carmaker said on Thursday it would replace one of the two electronic "smart" keys it delivers in Japan with a mechanical one for the time being as it races to get cars to customers in Japan.
3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage
These used SUVs with the best gas mileage include the 2016 Lexus NX 300h, the Mazda CX-5, and the Toyota Highlander Hybrid. The post 3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Longest Lasting Small SUVs
Long-lasting SUVs provide plenty of value over time. Here are the three longest lasting small SUVs. The post 3 Longest Lasting Small SUVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
