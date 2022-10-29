ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Only 2 Hyundais Are Hybrid and AWD for 2022

Here's a look at the Tuscon and Santa Fe SUVs, the only two models from the Hyundai catalog that offer both a hybrid powertrain and all-wheel drive (AWD). The post Only 2 Hyundais Are Hybrid and AWD for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Dozens of commuters get flat tires on California highway

Getting a flat tire is a real downer anytime, but a flat tire on your morning commute is a terrible way to start the day. Many drivers found that out the hard way on a California highway this week, causing a scene as dozens of cars pulled over to change their tires.
Why You Should Never Buy This Used Ford Truck

The Ford F-150 is known to be a reliable full-size truck. But, if you're shopping used, avoid this model like the plague. The post Why You Should Never Buy This Used Ford Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Inside SME's New 3,080-HP Billet-Aluminum LS Engine

﻿﻿There's no denying that the LSX engine family has been hugely successful and impressive, and aftermarket support for it has been plentiful, boosting the platform's horsepower-making ability. We've seen impressive power-output from these engines over the years, but enthusiasts have pushed the OE components—as well as many aftermarket parts—well beyond their design envelopes. The result can be an unreliable engine program, and that's the last thing you want when you're spending big bucks for big performance. Steve Morris of Steve Morris Engines (SME) decided to build an LS engine that could not only surpass all aftermarket offerings in the power-delivery department, but do so with drag-and-drive reliability.
5 Reliable Used Cars for Under $10,000

Used car prices are still crazy, but if you look hard enough, you can still find these five reliable examples for less than $10,000. The post 5 Reliable Used Cars for Under $10,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Down on Chips, Toyota Goes Back to Basics With Car Keys

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp has discovered that even keys can be too "smart" for their own good. The world's top-selling carmaker said on Thursday it would replace one of the two electronic "smart" keys it delivers in Japan with a mechanical one for the time being as it races to get cars to customers in Japan.
3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage

These used SUVs with the best gas mileage include the 2016 Lexus NX 300h, the Mazda CX-5, and the Toyota Highlander Hybrid. The post 3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Longest Lasting Small SUVs

Long-lasting SUVs provide plenty of value over time. Here are the three longest lasting small SUVs. The post 3 Longest Lasting Small SUVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
