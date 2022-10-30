Read full article on original website
Related
Only 1 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) Has an Electric Driving Range Over 60 Miles
Choosing the right plug-in hybrid can be a difficult situation as they grow in popularity. Here is the only plug-in hybrid (PHEV) with an electric driving range of over 60 miles. The post Only 1 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) Has an Electric Driving Range Over 60 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?
Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
topgear.com
These two widebody VW buses want to steal the show at SEMA 2022
Kenny Pfitzer Designs has unveiled its Southern Californian-inspired Vegas offerings. Like?. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Kenny Pfitzer Designs is hoping to steal the show at SEMA with two custom-built widebody VW vans, designed in collaboration...
3 Reasons the 2023 Toyota RAV4 Limited Is a Steal
The Toyota RAV4 Limited is one of the best RAV4 trims for the money. Find out why it's a better buy than other trims here. The post 3 Reasons the 2023 Toyota RAV4 Limited Is a Steal appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jeep’s Grand Wagoneer 4xe Could Transform Its Market Segment Forever
Jeep is the automaker leading the hybrid SUV charge with its latest and upcoming PHEV technology. The post Jeep’s Grand Wagoneer 4xe Could Transform Its Market Segment Forever appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Honda Ridgeline Keeps Losing
As a mid-size truck, the Honda Ridgeline has never led the pack. Why is that? The post The Honda Ridgeline Keeps Losing appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best Used SUVs Under $15,000 to Buy Right Now
The best used SUVs under $15,000 include the 2010 Subaru Forester, the 2010 Nissan Murano, and even the 2009 Saturn Outlook. The post The Best Used SUVs Under $15,000 to Buy Right Now appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why Hasn’t Honda Discontinued the Ridgeline Pickup Truck?
The 2023 Honda Ridgeline is Honda's mid-size truck. Is the brand discontinuing it? The post Why Hasn’t Honda Discontinued the Ridgeline Pickup Truck? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Australia’s school-bus sized 'smart' underwater war-drones 'will travel completely flooded'
The prototypes of the extra-large autonomous undersea vehicles (XL-AUVs) for the Royal Australian Navy will not be water-proof; rather, water will flow through them when they are delivered in three years by a U.S. defense corporation. The school bus-sized underwater drones built by the Australian subsidiary of the defense technology...
The Huge Option Missing From All-New 2023 Chevy Colorado
The 2023 Chevrolet Colorado midsize truck is all new and offers a lot of great new features. But there is one big one missing. The post The Huge Option Missing From All-New 2023 Chevy Colorado appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reliable Used Hybrid SUVs Under $30,000 You Can Buy Right Now
These reliable used hybrid SUVs under $30,000 include the 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid, the 2012 Lexus RX 450h, and the 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid. The post 3 Reliable Used Hybrid SUVs Under $30,000 You Can Buy Right Now appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Should You Daily Drive a Porsche 911?
Well-balanced and surprising practical Porsche 911s make decent daily drivers compared to other performance cars, especially AWD variants like the Carrera 4. The post Should You Daily Drive a Porsche 911? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Best Used Luxury Compact SUVs Over $25,000 for 2022
The best used luxury compact SUVs over $25,000 include the 2019 Porsche Macan, 2019 BMW X3, 2019 Audi Q5, 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC, and the 2016 Lexus NX. The post 5 Best Used Luxury Compact SUVs Over $25,000 for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Electric Off-Road Vehicles Really Allow You to Get Back to Nature
If you want to enjoy the quiet serenity nature offers, one of the electric off-road vehicles could be right for you. The post Electric Off-Road Vehicles Really Allow You to Get Back to Nature appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ferrari Purosangue vs. Lamborghini Urus: It’s a Close Race
Here's a comparison of the Ferrari Purosangue and Lamborghini Urus in a matchup of the performance luxury SUV models' price, power, and more. The post Ferrari Purosangue vs. Lamborghini Urus: It’s a Close Race appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Nissan Sunny Fuels Wild Compact Truck Desires
Check out the 1987 Nissan Sunny. It could mean that a new single cab Nissan truck is on the way. However, is it electric? The post The Nissan Sunny Fuels Wild Compact Truck Desires appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Does the New 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Stack up to Other Electric Trucks?
You might be surprised to learn where the new 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali falls short of other electric trucks. The post How Does the New 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Stack up to Other Electric Trucks? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross vs. 2023 Mazda CX-30: Crossover SUV Competition!
Learn about the advantages and disadvantages of these two crossover SUVs in this 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross vs. 2023 Mazda CX-30 comparison. The post 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross vs. 2023 Mazda CX-30: Crossover SUV Competition! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Luxury Hybrid SUVs to Buy Used in 2022
The best luxury hybrid SUVs to buy used are the 2016 Tesla Model X, the 2016 Lexus RX 450h, and the 2015 Porsche Cayenne Hybrid. The post 3 Luxury Hybrid SUVs to Buy Used in 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
26 sneaky details you probably missed in 'Monsters Inc.'
The classic Pixar film is full of clever background details, Easter eggs, and hidden gems that even the biggest fans may not have noticed before.
MotorBiscuit
148K+
Followers
35K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 3