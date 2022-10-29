Read full article on original website
RVing keep it rolling
3d ago
what luck congrats 🍀. what I could do with that I could pay off my house fix it and buy new car I can dream. 😆
lilmama007
3d ago
The taxes withheld is crazy but still a decent amount after only spending $10
These are the largest Powerball wins in South Carolina history
After no one claimed the jackpot in Saturday night’s drawing, Powerball players now have a shot at winning an estimated $1 billion on Halloween.
Suspects at center of multi-state killing spree, manhunt to appear in SC court
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The people at the center of a multi-state killing spree and manhunt last year will be in Chester County court on Wednesday. Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson are accused of killing five people between South Carolina, Tennessee and Missouri. They’re also accused of shooting at officers who chased them in Chester County.
‘Couldn’t sleep all night’: North Carolina man buys 2nd lottery ticket, wins $250,000
Billy Pruett, of Shelby, bought his second lottery ticket, a $5 scratch-off, and won a $250,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.
WYFF4.com
First responders 'Light 'Em Up' to show support for South Carolina trooper hit by car
GREENVILLE, S.C. — First responder agencies from across the Upstate joined together to honor a South Carolina trooperwho was hit by a car during a traffic stop last month. The "Light 'Em Up" event honored South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Devin Kugler. Kugler has been at Greenville Memorial Hospital...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love to explore new places, here is a list of three amazing beaches in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
lonelyplanet.com
The best time to visit South Carolina
Mild winter temperatures make beach walks a delight even in the low season © Getty Images / iStockphoto. South Carolina is famous for the southern-charm-filled cities of Charleston and Beaufort, sparkling sea islands with Gullah heritage, and the up-and-coming capital city of Columbia. When planning a visit, there’s no...
PhillyBite
5 Best Barbecue Joints in South Carolina
South Carolina- SC takes its barbecue seriously. While the state boasts many excellent barbecue joints, each region has its definition of classic southern cuisine. Here are a few must-visit barbecue spots across the state. They feature everything from Carolina-style ribs to brisket, sausage, and chicken. Rodney Scott’s BBQ In Charleston...
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Report: Upstate generates more than half of South Carolina Ports impact
The S.C. Ports Authority’s annual fiscal year 2022 report (pdf) shows the Upstate experiences a $32.8 billion economic impact out of the $63.4 billion total impact attributed to the ports, with more than $5.5 million in capital expenditures poured into Inland Port Greer. S.C. ports also bring in $1.1...
Fox 19
$1M Powerball tickets sold in Ohio, Indiana as jackpot climbs to $1.2B
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Check your tickets!. At least one Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in both Ohio and Indiana, matching five numbers in Monday’s drawing, lottery officials said early Tuesday. The winning numbers are 13-19-36-39-59 Powerball 13 Power Play 3x. Other $1 million winning tickets were sold...
WMBF
Grand Strand lottery winner tests luck again, buys ticket for $1B Powerball prize
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/AP) – People have been rushing to buy a lottery ticket in hopes of winning the $1 billion jackpot that’s up for grabs on Monday night. It’s the second-largest prize in Powerball history. One Grand Strand woman, who won $2 million back in June...
Deputies searching for owner after starving, dead cows found in South Carolina pasture
Georgetown County deputies are investigating a case of animal cruelty involving cows.
Worker hit by rope while on ship in South Carolina port dies after cardiac arrest
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A 35-year-old man died at the North Charleston port terminal last week when he went into cardiac arrest after an accident aboard a ship, authorities said. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office was contacted on Wednesday after the man died at the South Carolina Ports Terminal in North Charleston, Chief Deputy […]
Free parking returns to Grand Strand beaches
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Parking along three coastal Grand Strand cities’ streets will be free starting Tuesday and continuing through the end of February. Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach will begin free parking on Tuesday. Privately operated lots may continue to charge for parking. Additional information on parking can be found […]
40-Year-Old Connecticut ‘Message In A Bottle’ Found in North Carolina
Stefanie Marco Lantz was a 9-year-old little girl from Glastonbury, Connecticut on a trip to Martha's Vineyard with her family 40 years ago in 1982 when this whole thing started. We found a little bit of information on Facebook, but then found a podcast on Connecticut Public Radio by Chion...
WYFF4.com
3 earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Georgia over weekend
ELGIN, S.C. — Threeearthquakes were reported in South Carolina and Georgia over the weekend. The first was a 2.2 magnitude at 8 p.m. on Saturday near Milledgeville, Georgia. The second was around 3:30 a.m. Sunday and was also near Milledgeville, Georgia. This registered as a 2.3 magnitude quake. Damage...
countyenews.com
USGS: South Carolina Earthquakes Occurred Close To Columbia
The two largest earthquakes to hit South Carolina so far this year, along with a number of other tremors, shook the state on Wednesday. According to some geologists, a flurry of earthquakes has been occurring in South Carolina’s midlands because of water seeping down into the ground. A region roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, close to the communities of Lugoff and Eglin, has seen over 60 earthquakes since December.
‘This was very slick.’ North Carolina man loses $14,400 in ‘screen overlay’ scam
QUEEN CITY NEWS – Imagine seeing your life savings disappear in the blink of an eye. It happened to one man who thought scammers got into his bank account and stole $14,400, however, the deception was only the beginning of a gut-wrenching life lesson. “It’s not like I’m some old guy that’s going to fall […]
live5news.com
Man charged in connection to armed robbery at convenience store
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston man has been charged after deputies say he stole two quarts of oil from a convenience store. Michael Green, 30, was arrested and charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during a violent crime after he took $18-worth of oil from the Scotchman Store on Maybank Highway on May 26, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said.
WLTX.com
Family of Georgia boy found inside suitcase in Indiana woods hold vigil
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Days after State Police identified a young boy found inside a suitcase in rural southern Indiana, the family has gathered to honor his life. Cairo Jordan’s body was discovered by a mushroom hunter back in April. His family from Atlanta gathered Sunday night for a...
4 young people shot at South Carolina apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Four young people were shot early Sunday at the Orleans Garden Apartments in West Ashley, Charleston police said. Neighbors called police at about 3:30 a.m. after hearing gunshots, police said. When officers arrived, they found three males and a female who had “gunshot wounds to various parts of the body. Police […]
