Blythewood, SC

WLTX.com

No rash decision surrounding coaching duties are coming

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After being asked in his Sunday teleconference about changing up play-calling assignments, head coach Shane Beamer went further in that thought process in his weekly news conference on Tuesday. In the wake of an anemic performance against Missouri where just one touchdown was registered, Beamer said...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

The latest on Lloyd and other injured Gamecocks

South Carolina Gamecocks running back MarShawn Lloyd has been a little banged up. On Tuesday, the third-year running back detailed what’s going on with an injury that limited him to seven carries for 30 yards against Missouri a few days earlier. “Honestly, it was a great tackle from the...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Top-ranked South Carolina cruises past Benedict in Exhibition game

COLUMBIA, S.C. — No. 1/1 South Carolina thrived in the unofficial start of the 2022-23 season with a 123-32 exhibition win over Benedict Monday night at Colonial Life Arena. Eight Gamecocks scored in double figures, led by 19 points from Zia Cooke and Bree Hall. Sophomore Sania Feagin impressed with a double-double, posting 17 points and 12 rebounds, including eight offensive.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Carolina Lights returning to state fairgrounds

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair will once again usher in the holiday season with its 4th annual downtown drive-through holiday light show set for Dec. 3 through 26, 2022. Officials say the drive-through light experience will feature more than 100 individual LED light displays along an...
LEXINGTON, SC
coladaily.com

Gamecocks in running for Lexington basketball prospect

The 2022-23 season is the prime focus right now for University of South Carolina men's basketball head coach Lamont Paris. It is not too early to start looking toward the future and compiling five-star talent, and a prime target of the Gamecocks resides at Lexington High School. Shooting guard Cam...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Midlands high school football roundup

The Gilbert duo of Alias Graham-Woodberry and Jaden Allen-Hendrix have run roughshod over opponents all season and with the Region 5-3A on the line against Brookland-Cayce Friday night, Indians coach Chad Leaphart saw no reason to change the formula. The two backs combined for 322 yards rushing and all five...
GILBERT, SC
News19 WLTX

Ridge View High football loses appeal, won't be in high school playoffs

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ridge View High School's football season has come to an abrupt end after the team's appeal of a decision that some of its players were ineligible failed. The appellate committee of the South Carolina High School league voted 6-0 Monday to uphold sanctions against Ridge View High. They'd made a similar vote Friday, but under league rules, the school had the ability to appeal that one more time, which Monday's hearing was all about.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Colonial Life Arena welcomes ‘The Soul II Soul Tour’

Columbia, S.C., (WOLO) — If you are a fan of R&B music, this could be some music to your ears. The Colonial Life Arena is welcoming an all star concert with ‘The Soul II Soul Tour”. The show will feature three-time Grammy nominated, and multi-platinum singer, songwriter...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Losing Marshawn Lloyd hurt Carolina, but...

JC Shurburtt of TheBigSpur.com says that South Carolina losing running back Marshawn Lloyd during Saturday's loss to Missouri was critical, but it should not have been as difficult to overcome as it was. From Inside the Gamecocks,ï¿½
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Double-homecoming this weekend in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Julianna Tyndall is a senior at the University of South Carolina. Tyndall heads the homecoming commission this year and has been working with her team since January to put together the schools first 'Paint the Town Black and Garnett' event. She describes it as a mix...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Pet of the Week: Rugan!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Meet Rugan! This 4-year-old Pitbull-mix is Columbia Animal Services’ longest resident in need of his forever home!. Rugan has been at the shelter for nearly 6 months, and shelter staff don’t understand why! They say Reugan is a well-rounded dog; he knows some basic commands, is treat motivated, appears to be good with other dogs and kids, and is so much fun! Staff say a lot of his energy is pent up from being in the shelter for so long, and believe he’ll have moderate energy in a home environment.
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Welding supplier celebrates grand opening of Cayce location

Gas and Supply, a welding supply distributor with locations in seven states, celebrated the ribbon cutting of its new Cayce location. Founded in 1981, the company provides services to customers ranging from international organizations to backyard welders. It has locations in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas, with additional S.C. stores in Newberry and North Charleston.
CAYCE, SC

