SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
WLTX.com
No rash decision surrounding coaching duties are coming
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After being asked in his Sunday teleconference about changing up play-calling assignments, head coach Shane Beamer went further in that thought process in his weekly news conference on Tuesday. In the wake of an anemic performance against Missouri where just one touchdown was registered, Beamer said...
The latest on Lloyd and other injured Gamecocks
South Carolina Gamecocks running back MarShawn Lloyd has been a little banged up. On Tuesday, the third-year running back detailed what’s going on with an injury that limited him to seven carries for 30 yards against Missouri a few days earlier. “Honestly, it was a great tackle from the...
WLTX.com
Top-ranked South Carolina cruises past Benedict in Exhibition game
COLUMBIA, S.C. — No. 1/1 South Carolina thrived in the unofficial start of the 2022-23 season with a 123-32 exhibition win over Benedict Monday night at Colonial Life Arena. Eight Gamecocks scored in double figures, led by 19 points from Zia Cooke and Bree Hall. Sophomore Sania Feagin impressed with a double-double, posting 17 points and 12 rebounds, including eight offensive.
Carolina Lights returning to state fairgrounds
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair will once again usher in the holiday season with its 4th annual downtown drive-through holiday light show set for Dec. 3 through 26, 2022. Officials say the drive-through light experience will feature more than 100 individual LED light displays along an...
coladaily.com
Gamecocks in running for Lexington basketball prospect
The 2022-23 season is the prime focus right now for University of South Carolina men's basketball head coach Lamont Paris. It is not too early to start looking toward the future and compiling five-star talent, and a prime target of the Gamecocks resides at Lexington High School. Shooting guard Cam...
coladaily.com
Midlands high school football roundup
The Gilbert duo of Alias Graham-Woodberry and Jaden Allen-Hendrix have run roughshod over opponents all season and with the Region 5-3A on the line against Brookland-Cayce Friday night, Indians coach Chad Leaphart saw no reason to change the formula. The two backs combined for 322 yards rushing and all five...
Five things to watch as Benedict faces Dawn Staley and no. 1 South Carolina
Dawn Staley and South Carolina are a tall task for any program, but the SIAC champs won't back down. The post Five things to watch as Benedict faces Dawn Staley and no. 1 South Carolina appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Ridge View High football loses appeal, won't be in high school playoffs
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ridge View High School's football season has come to an abrupt end after the team's appeal of a decision that some of its players were ineligible failed. The appellate committee of the South Carolina High School league voted 6-0 Monday to uphold sanctions against Ridge View High. They'd made a similar vote Friday, but under league rules, the school had the ability to appeal that one more time, which Monday's hearing was all about.
abccolumbia.com
Colonial Life Arena welcomes ‘The Soul II Soul Tour’
Columbia, S.C., (WOLO) — If you are a fan of R&B music, this could be some music to your ears. The Colonial Life Arena is welcoming an all star concert with ‘The Soul II Soul Tour”. The show will feature three-time Grammy nominated, and multi-platinum singer, songwriter...
Beamer discusses Gamecocks QB situation before upcoming road trip
South Carolina Gamecocks backup quarterback Luke Doty did not see any game action in October, after making four appearances during the first month of the season. Coach Shane Beamer didn’t close the door on Sunday night, when asked if there would be another opportunity for Doty to play in November.
247Sports
Women's college basketball: South Carolina's Aliyah Boston headlines 10 players to watch in 2022-23 season
The 2022-23 women's college basketball season is just around the corner as the new campaign is set to tip off Nov. 8. Two-time All-American Aliyah Boston and defending national champion South Carolina garner plenty of preseason attention, but Boston is not the only star in the sport. She headlines our list of the 10 players to watch this season.
Losing Marshawn Lloyd hurt Carolina, but...
JC Shurburtt of TheBigSpur.com says that South Carolina losing running back Marshawn Lloyd during Saturday's loss to Missouri was critical, but it should not have been as difficult to overcome as it was. From Inside the Gamecocks,ï¿½
USC Gamecock
USC professor to open family-owned, community bookstore in Five Points, join with Odd Bird Books
Columbia seems to have it all — ample restaurants, music showcases and weekly Soda City markets. But there is one thing that the city may be lacking: a local, community-driven bookstore, according to Columbia residents Clint and Jenna Wallace. That's why the Wallaces are creating the upcoming book store,...
Benedict College alum killed while crossing Bluff Road on Homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities and family say a 25-year-old Benedict College alum died after being struck by a car on Saturday night near Williams Brice Stadium. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on South Carolina Route 48, otherwise known as Bluff Road, near Abbott Road.
Double-homecoming this weekend in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Julianna Tyndall is a senior at the University of South Carolina. Tyndall heads the homecoming commission this year and has been working with her team since January to put together the schools first 'Paint the Town Black and Garnett' event. She describes it as a mix...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia’s Spooktacular Halloween Carnival happening tonight!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Get ready to trick or treat at the City of Columbia’s free Spooktacular Halloween Carnival tonight! The event is for everyone ages 6 and up. It’s from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Dutch Square Mall. You and the kids can enjoy plenty...
Graveside Chronicles take visitors through a tour of the historic Sumter Cemetery
SUMTER, S.C. — To get in the Halloween spirit, a Sumter woman is leading the Graveyard Chronicles to teach people a piece of the past. Diana Roof has spent months in the historic Sumter Cemetery, learning about some of the 13,000 people buried in the 45 acres since 1831.
Family remembers Benedict College alum after death Homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia community is mourning the loss of a Benedict College graduate after he died over the weekend. Investigators say 25-year-old Cin'Que Wilson died Saturday night when he was hit by a car along Bluff Road, not far from Williams-Brice stadium, during homecoming celebrations. Family say...
abccolumbia.com
Pet of the Week: Rugan!
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Meet Rugan! This 4-year-old Pitbull-mix is Columbia Animal Services’ longest resident in need of his forever home!. Rugan has been at the shelter for nearly 6 months, and shelter staff don’t understand why! They say Reugan is a well-rounded dog; he knows some basic commands, is treat motivated, appears to be good with other dogs and kids, and is so much fun! Staff say a lot of his energy is pent up from being in the shelter for so long, and believe he’ll have moderate energy in a home environment.
columbiabusinessreport.com
Welding supplier celebrates grand opening of Cayce location
Gas and Supply, a welding supply distributor with locations in seven states, celebrated the ribbon cutting of its new Cayce location. Founded in 1981, the company provides services to customers ranging from international organizations to backyard welders. It has locations in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas, with additional S.C. stores in Newberry and North Charleston.
