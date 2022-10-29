COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Meet Rugan! This 4-year-old Pitbull-mix is Columbia Animal Services’ longest resident in need of his forever home!. Rugan has been at the shelter for nearly 6 months, and shelter staff don’t understand why! They say Reugan is a well-rounded dog; he knows some basic commands, is treat motivated, appears to be good with other dogs and kids, and is so much fun! Staff say a lot of his energy is pent up from being in the shelter for so long, and believe he’ll have moderate energy in a home environment.

