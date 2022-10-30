Read full article on original website
wabe.org
Political strategists weigh in on Georgia’s early voting turnout, battleground races with election one week away
All eyes are on Georgia with Election Day just a week away, when results of key races will shape politics well beyond the state itself. On this edition of “Closer Look,” political strategists weigh in with their interpretations of record early voting turnout and neck-and-neck polling showing many races could swing either way – and predict who may go to a runoff.
wuga.org
115,000 Georgia voters turn out for early voting over the weekend
Nearly 116,000 voters cast ballots in Georgia Saturday and Sunday, and those numbers pressed early voting in Georgia past the million and a half mark, according to data from the Georgia Secretary of State's office. Early voting has been setting records daily since it began two weeks ago, surging well...
accesswdun.com
Inside Georgia’s State House District 100 race
Georgia House District 100 voters will find Republican incumbent David Clark and Democratic candidate Louisa Shell Jackson on the midterm election ballot. District 100 was designated as the area west of Lawrenceville in previous years. 2020 redistricting now defines it as the area northwest of Sugar Hill. The seat sits among 180 district positions in the state.
Stacey Abrams says polls only show snapshot of voters with 1 week left in governor’s race
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is out on the campaign trail and talking about health care. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Abrams told Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston that even though some polls have Gov. Brian Kemp leading, that’s only a...
WALB 10
Georgia on pace to cast 2 million votes as early voting enters final week
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia is on pace to cast more than two million early ballots this week, as early voting in the state’s nationally watched 2022 midterm elections enters its final week. As of Saturday morning, more than 1.3 million voters had already cast ballots, according...
NotedDC — Georgia record early voting: Who stands to benefit?
With one of the tightest Senate races in the country and a high-profile gubernatorial rematch, Georgia’s midterm early vote is rivaling turnout at the same point in 2020, a presidential election year. As of Monday, the Georgia secretary of State’s office reported in-person turnout of more than 1.5 million...
See who is voting early in Georgia’s 2022 election
Georgia voters are casting their ballots early in record numbers for a midterm election as in-person early voting continues. As of Friday, Oct. 28, more than 1.53 million people voted by mail or in person. So far, early voting in Georgia has been marked by a higher share of older...
WTGS
What's on your ballot? Who's running in the November 2022 elections in Ga., SC
GEORGIA (WTGS) — Georgia and South Carolina voters have big decisions to make in the Midterms - the November 2022 elections. The general election will be held on Tuesday, November 8. Some notable big races for the states:. The race for Governor. The Superintendent of Education. U.S. Senate. Below,...
wabe.org
With the midterms looming, young Georgia voters weigh a tense political moment
Young voters ages 18 to 29 make up 17% of Georgia’s electorate. They’ve also participated in recent elections at higher rates than young voters nationwide, so they could play an important role in determining the outcome of this year’s midterms. Some of the nation’s biggest challenges, like...
wdhn.com
Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley reacts to comment Democrat Stacey Abrams made about ‘Good ol’ Boy’ sheriffs
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — During Sunday night’s WSB-TV debate in Atlanta, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams took aim at Georgia sheriffs, a majority of which are supporting her opponent, Gov. Brian Kemp. “As I have pointed out before, I am not a member of the Good ol’ Boys...
wabe.org
A fake elector for Trump, Burt Jones, could be Georgia’s next lieutenant governor
In the weeks after the 2020 election, Republican State Sen. Burt Jones joined a fake slate of electors for Donald Trump after Joe Biden won the 2020 election in Georgia. Roughly two years later, Jones is the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor of Georgia – and his actions after the last election are animating the campaign in the current one.
Early voting winds down in Georgia, voters turn out in record numbers
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Early voters are turning out in record numbers in Georgia. So much so that the Chatham County Board of Elections is adding a second location for Sunday voting this weekend. “And the numbers there on Sunday actually were—people were voting at a higher rate and higher turnout than weekdays. If you […]
accesswdun.com
Biden hits campaign trail, blasting Republicans in Florida
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden tore into Republican proposals to undo prescription drug price caps and change Social Security and Medicare on Tuesday, campaigning hard for Democrats in Florida one week before Election Day. In a final-week push, he will be flying to New Mexico on...
State abruptly halts applications for rental assistance
The Department of Community Affairs has abruptly stopped taking applications for its rental assistance program, apparent...
Commissioners hit brakes on bridge renaming after being told it violated state law
Augusta commissioners faced opposition to the plan to rename the Jefferson Davis Memorial Bridge and remove the plaques so it's on hold to allow time to research state law
valdostatoday.com
DHS helps Georgians with heating bills
ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS Division of Family & Children Services are helping eligible Georgians with heating assistance. While the nation faces higher energy costs this winter, the Georgia Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Division of Family & Children Services is ready to help vulnerable Georgians stay warm through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This federally funded program assists low-income, elderly, and disabled Georgians with heating bills through payments to home energy suppliers.
accesswdun.com
LISTEN: Georgia State Labor Commissioner candidate Bruce Thompson talks campaign
Candidate for Georgia State Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson joined WDUN's "The Martha Zoller Show" Monday to talk about his campaign. Click play on the audio above for the full interview.
fox5atlanta.com
Mike Pence to campaign for Gov. Brian Kemp in Georgia ahead of 2022 midterms
ATLANTA - Former Vice President Mike Pence returns to Georgia to campaign for Gov. Brian Kemp one week before Election Day. Pence and Kemp are scheduled to make stops in Cumming and Gainesville. Pence was in Georgia in May to campaign for Kemp during the Republican Primary, when the governor...
WSB-TV Channel 2 hosts debate featuring candidates for Georgia governor
ATLANTA — Ray Carter, Vice President and General Manager of WSB-TV Channel 2, announced the station will host the final debate in the race for Georgia’s next governor. This one-hour live debate will take place on October 30th at 7:00 p.m. and will be moderated by Channel 2 Action News Anchor Justin Farmer.
allongeorgia.com
Dept of Justice: Election Officers named for Southern District of Georgia’s effort to ensure voting integrity
Two Assistant U.S. Attorneys have been named to lead the efforts in the Southern District of Georgia in connection with the U.S. Department of Justice’s nationwide 2022 Election Day Program. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Channell V. Singh and Jeremiah L. Johnson have been appointed to serve as the District Election...
