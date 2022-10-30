ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

wabe.org

Political strategists weigh in on Georgia’s early voting turnout, battleground races with election one week away

All eyes are on Georgia with Election Day just a week away, when results of key races will shape politics well beyond the state itself. On this edition of “Closer Look,” political strategists weigh in with their interpretations of record early voting turnout and neck-and-neck polling showing many races could swing either way – and predict who may go to a runoff.
wuga.org

115,000 Georgia voters turn out for early voting over the weekend

Nearly 116,000 voters cast ballots in Georgia Saturday and Sunday, and those numbers pressed early voting in Georgia past the million and a half mark, according to data from the Georgia Secretary of State's office. Early voting has been setting records daily since it began two weeks ago, surging well...
accesswdun.com

Inside Georgia’s State House District 100 race

Georgia House District 100 voters will find Republican incumbent David Clark and Democratic candidate Louisa Shell Jackson on the midterm election ballot. District 100 was designated as the area west of Lawrenceville in previous years. 2020 redistricting now defines it as the area northwest of Sugar Hill. The seat sits among 180 district positions in the state.
The Hill

NotedDC — Georgia record early voting: Who stands to benefit?

With one of the tightest Senate races in the country and a high-profile gubernatorial rematch, Georgia’s midterm early vote is rivaling turnout at the same point in 2020, a presidential election year. As of Monday, the Georgia secretary of State’s office reported in-person turnout of more than 1.5 million...
accesswdun.com

Biden hits campaign trail, blasting Republicans in Florida

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden tore into Republican proposals to undo prescription drug price caps and change Social Security and Medicare on Tuesday, campaigning hard for Democrats in Florida one week before Election Day. In a final-week push, he will be flying to New Mexico on...
valdostatoday.com

DHS helps Georgians with heating bills

ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS Division of Family & Children Services are helping eligible Georgians with heating assistance. While the nation faces higher energy costs this winter, the Georgia Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Division of Family & Children Services is ready to help vulnerable Georgians stay warm through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This federally funded program assists low-income, elderly, and disabled Georgians with heating bills through payments to home energy suppliers.
