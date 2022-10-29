ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

KOMU

Forecast: Warm November weather for a few more days, rain into Friday night

If you enjoyed yesterday's warm-up, get ready for more of the same! There are rain chances for this upcoming weekend. Wednesday will begin more mild that previously this week as temps are in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees this morning. A south breeze will be picking up throughout the day. Highs this afternoon will reach the middle to upper 70s which is over 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Forecast: Mild afternoons over the middle of the week, rain this weekend

Comfortable early November afternoons to begin the month as temps run near 15 degrees above normal. That's right! This warm weather for the middle of the week will be warmer than normal for this time of the year, so enjoy it! The average high for early November is 60 degrees which will drop to an average high of 49 degrees by November 30th. days in the 80s would be "record-breaking".
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Forecast: November is set to begin on a warm note

Mid-Missouri saw an additional round of beneficial rainfall on Sunday and Monday with totals generally between 0.25”-0.75”. This system has left the region and the rest of the week is looking mild until rain chances return into the weekend. TUESDAY’S FORECAST. Tuesday will start with morning temperatures...
wpsdlocal6.com

Drought reveals casino riverboat that sank in the Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) — As Mississippi River levels continue to drop, fascinating items that used to be underwater are being revealed. The latest find is an old casino riverboat. Severe drought conditions across the country have brought the river down to record-breaking lows recently, and in the process, revealed...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi growers report best sweet potato crops in years

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Several sweet potato growers in Mississippi said the quality of this year’s crop is the best they’ve seen in 20 years. Lorin Harvey, a sweet potato specialist with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, said he expects this year’s total acreage to be around 28,500. The amount is slightly less […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Wreck on Highway 28 West Tuesday AM

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Tuesday morning, at approximately 8:00 AM, a two car collision occurred on Highway 28 West. According to a source at the scene, the car veered into the path of the SUV. Injuries were minor but damage to both vehicles. The driver of the SUV swerved in an attempt to voice the car.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Wisconsin Watch

We answer your questions about increased rain across the Mississippi River basin

This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Wisconsin Watch is a member of the network. Sign up for our newsletter and donate to support our fact-checked journalism.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
QSR Web

Rally's expands Mississippi footprint

Rally's has opened a location in Byram, Mississippi, according to a press release. The unit is owned and operated by franchisees Michael Quinn and Jason Setzer, according to a press release. The Byram location is Quinn and Setzer's third of four restaurants they will open by the end of the...
BYRAM, MS
WLOX

Mississippi accepting design submissions for next official car tag

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Tate Reeves announced Tuesday that the Mississippi License Tag Commission is accepting design submissions for the state’s next official car tag. The submission process opened Tuesday, November 1, 2022, and proposed designs must be submitted by the end of the business day on November...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

New Draw Game Pops Into Mississippi Lottery Retailers

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Mississippi Lottery players, get ready to pop – as in Cash Pop, the new daily draw game debuting Nov. 20. Cash Pop players can win from five to 250 times their play amount. To win, a player must pick one number – called a “Pop” – from a field from one to 15. Players then choose the cost of each Pop: $1, $2, $5, or $10.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
deltabusinessjournal.com

Mortimer Funeral Homes

The Mortimer family were once in the agricultural business, farming catfish, cotton, and soybeans. But in the mid 1970s, the late Bob Mortimer decided to go a different path and ventured into the funeral home business. And much like a row crop, the family tended, nurtured and grew the business that now helps families put their loved ones to rest across Mississippi, as well as into Arkansas. The Greenville location of Mortimer has been there for 100 years dating back to 1922. The late Rob Mortimer Sr. bought the business in 1977, according to second generation and oldest son, Rob Mortimer.
GREENVILLE, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi wants you to be next designer of official state car tag

Governor Tate Reeves announced Tuesday that the Mississippi License Tag Commission is accepting design submissions for the state’s next official car tag. The submission process opened Tuesday following the announcement. Proposed designs must be submitted by the end of the business day on Nov. 30. All designs can be emailed to licenseplatedesign@dor.ms.gov for consideration.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
thegazebogazette.com

Simpson Named Director of Marketing for Coastal Mississippi

Coastal Mississippi, the Convention and Visitors Bureau for the tri-county region of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kendra Simpson from Pass Christian as Director of Marketing. Simpson brings nearly ten years of marketing experience to the position, having previously served as the Vice President...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Applications open for 2022 Wild Hog Control program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced that the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) is now accepting a new round of applications for its Wild Hog Control Program (WHCP).  The application period opened November 1 and will close on Monday, November 14. Landowners and property managers in all Mississippi […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

