The Mortimer family were once in the agricultural business, farming catfish, cotton, and soybeans. But in the mid 1970s, the late Bob Mortimer decided to go a different path and ventured into the funeral home business. And much like a row crop, the family tended, nurtured and grew the business that now helps families put their loved ones to rest across Mississippi, as well as into Arkansas. The Greenville location of Mortimer has been there for 100 years dating back to 1922. The late Rob Mortimer Sr. bought the business in 1977, according to second generation and oldest son, Rob Mortimer.

GREENVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO