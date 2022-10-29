Read full article on original website
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Tennessee’s Josh Heupel address how they handle playoff rankings
On Tuesday, the College Football Playoff’s initial rankings revealed that Georgia’s showdown with Tennessee on Saturday will pit the No. 1 team against the No. 3 team. The situations between the Volunteers and the Bulldogs are a bit different than in year’s past — Tennessee holds the top spot for the first time in program history, while Georgia is somewhat surprisingly relegated to No. 3 — but both head coaches have steady approaches to how they talk about them with their team.
Everything Jimbo Fisher said on SEC teleconference ahead of Florida
Texas A&M (3-5, 1-4 SEC) will be back at Kyle Field this upcoming weekend to host the Florida Gators (4-4, 1-4 SEC) at 11 a. m CT on ESPN. Both the Aggies and Gators enter the contest amid losing streaks with A&M having dropped four games in a row while Florida is also looking to rebound after losses to Georgia and LSU.
Mike White: Georgia guard Terry Roberts ‘taking some personal time’ away from team
The Georgia men’s basketball team took the court in Stegeman Coliseum on Tuesday night for an exhibition with Georgia College. The Bulldogs had a notable absence in their 66-52 victory, one that head coach Mike White addressed after the game. White spoke briefly about the absence of Terry Roberts,...
Kirby Smart discusses Vols, replacing Nolan Smith on SEC teleconference
Georgia coach Kirby Smart appeared on the SEC coaches' weekly teleconference Wednesday morning to discuss the latest on his team and preview the Bulldogs’ game against Tennessee. The unbeeaten Vols, who debuted Tuesday night as the nation's No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings, will visit No. 3 Georgia on Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., in an SEC East showdown with championship implications.
O'Cyrus Torrence selected as semifinalist for Rotary Lombardi award
Florida offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence was selected as one of 12 semifinalists for the 49th Rotary Lombardi Award, which is awarded annually to the college football offensive or defensive lineman, who in addition to outstanding performance and ability, best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Head Coach Vince Lombardi.
Castleton earns preseason first-team status in SEC coaches vote
The accolades are starting to pile up for Florida senior forward Colin Castleton, who was one of nine players named to the All-SEC first-team on Wednesday morning as voted on by the conference's coaches. Castleton was also named a preseason first-team All-SEC member by conference media votes and was one...
Georgia men’s basketball’s Kario Oquendo named to Coaches Preseason 2nd team All-SEC squad
Following an impressive debut season at Georgia, guard Kario Oquendo has been rewarded with the 2022-23 now just around the corner. Oquendo was named to the Coaches Preseason second team All-SEC squad on Wednesday. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound junior was the only Bulldogs player selected to either the first or second team this season.
247Sports
Tennessee vs. Georgia football: Josh Heupel struck by Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett's 'confidence'
Tennessee and Georgia face off in what is perhaps the most anticipated college football game of the 2022 season Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens. And though the Volunteers offense is the creme of the crop, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel is not overlooking a Georgia offense that ranks right behind the Vols within the SEC. Heupel offered praise for Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett on Monday ahead of the game, commending the confidence and poise as Georgia looks to repeat as national champions.
WCJB
Former Florida head coach Urban Meyer attended a Gator football booster club event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Quarterback Club hosted a Gator football booster club event Tuesday night that featured a prodigal son. Former Florida head coach and two-time national champion with the Gators, Urban Meyer, attended the event with his wife Shelley. We had a chance to catch up with...
Why Clemson is ahead of Michigan in first College Football Playoff top 25 rankings
The first College Football Playoff rankings are out, and unbeaten Michigan is ranked at No. 5 — one spot behind Clemson. Strength of schedule is a critical data point in the selection process, according to playoff committee chair Boo Corrigan — NC State's athletic director — and that is the primary reason why the Wolverines and Tigers are ranked as they are in Week 10, he says.
Clemson vs. Louisville kickoff time, TV announced
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Nov. 12. Boston College at NC State, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network. Louisville at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ESPN. Miami at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., RSN. North Carolina at Wake...
Across the LOS: Five questions with a Notre Dame reporter
Clemson247 went to longtime Notre Dame beat reporter Tim O'Malley of IrishIllustrated.com for more on Clemson's matchup with Notre Dame.
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion
ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
WCJB
Four Drummond Bank locations to close following merger
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - At least four Drummond Community Bank locations in North Central Florida will be closed after the company merged with a bank headquartered in Stuart. Documents filed a week ago with the Federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Indicate Seacoast Bank filed closing notices for...
FoCo Elections Director responds to Stacey Abrams’ claim that homeless woman was denied a ballot to vote
Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) (Forsyth County, GA) On Monday, October 17, Governor Brian Kemp (R), Stacey Abrams (D) and Shane Hazel (L) took to the stage for a debate held by the Atlanta Press Club in a fight to be the next governor of Georgia.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Jackson woman’s banana pudding recipe wins in national contest
Jackson resident Tina Greenwood Frye’s banana pudding recipe recently won fourth place in the National Banana Pudding Cookoff held Oct. 7-8 in Centerville, Tenn. Cooks from across the U.S. submit their recipes and only 10 finalists are chosen. Frye’s chocolate honey hazelnut banana pudding made the cut.
News4Jax.com
Woman killed in early morning Columbia County crash
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Lake City woman has died after her vehicle crashed early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the crash report, the woman was traveling north on County Road 133 near Charmont Street. For unknown reasons, she then veered off the road and drove into a chain-link fence. The vehicle traveled through a yard and stopped at the fence in the northern part of the yard.
Herschel Walker supporters say they don’t believe abortion allegations as he hits the campaign trail
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Senate candidate Herschel Walker is back on the campaign trail on Thursday after a new round of abortion allegations against him. Walker has stood firm on his belief that an abortion ban, without any exceptions, is necessary for Georgians. Earlier this week, a second woman anonymously claimed that Walker paid of her to have an abortion in the 1990s.
