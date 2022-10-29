ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is Tipping Pitches? Inside the Houston Astros World Series Drama

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. made history for all the wrong reasons in his World Series Game 3 start against the Phillies Tuesday night. He gave up five home runs, the most a single pitcher has ever allowed in one postseason performance. It also tied a World Series record for home runs in a game. It has been done three times previously -- by the 1928 Murderers’ Row New York Yankees when Babe Ruth hit three and Lou Gehrig also connected, by the Bash Brothers-led 1989 Oakland A’s in the first game after the Bay Area earthquake, and by the sign stealing scandal-tainted Astros in 2017.
2022 World Series schedule: Phillies vs. Astros dates, times with Game 3 postponed, Fall Classic pushed back

The Phillies have waited 13 years to host a World Series game. They just have to wait one more night. Game 3 of the 2022 World Series was rained out Monday night at Citizens Bank Park. The postponement changes the entire World Series schedule. Games 3-5 will now be played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Citizens Bank Park in Philly. MLB will still have a travel day between Games 5 and 6, and Games 6 and 7 (if necessary) will be played in Houston on Saturday and Sunday. They were originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
Phillies, Astros Set World Series Pitching Matchups After Game 3 Postponement

The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros set their starting rotations after Game 3 of the 2022 World Series was postponed until Tuesday. Phillies manager Rob Thomson confirmed Ranger Suárez will take the bump in the next game, with Aaron Nola and Noah Syndergaard to follow in Games 4 and 5, respectively. Syndergaard was originally slated for Game 3.
Astros-Phillies live updates: World Series Game 3 rained out, rescheduled for Tuesday

Update: Follow Chron's live Game 3 coverage here. The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies were set to square off Monday in Game 3 of the World Series. However, the tarp was rolled out onto the field a few hours before game time and eventually the game was postponed. See you again Tuesday night in the City of Brotherly Love. Chron's Josh Criswell and Michael Shapiro will be providing live updates throughout the World Series between the Astros and Phillies. The 2022 Fall Classic will be put on pause another day as Monday’s Game 3 between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park has been postponed due to rain. Showers in the Philadelphia area are expected to end early Tuesday morning. The Astros will then face the Phillies in each of the next three days before a travel day on Thursday. If necessary, the series will return to Minute Maid Park for Game 6 on Saturday night. 
The Feed Last Bite no headline needed

As the Astros face the Phillies in the World Series, we wondered what baseball players eat before a big game. When Chron sports editor Josh Criswell asked Astros designated hitter Trey Mancini if he had a superstitious pre-game food, he said: "When I was in Double-A, I had Lucky Charms before every game. That was probably my best season, so maybe I need to do it again." Yes, Trey, perhaps you should. Whether or not there's a Game 6 and 7, Friday is an off-day for the World Series. You can find me at Asia Society's Night Market, scarfing down dumplings and buying trinkets I don't need. Don't forget to vote, and Go 'Stros!  
