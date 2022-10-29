Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
TakeOff Video Funny Moments and Rare PhotosSiloamHouston, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Takeoff from Migos murdered Tuesday morningAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
Related
Philadelphia restaurants allegedly refuse to serve Astros
Phillies fandom appeared to trump hospitality for a pair of restaurants.
Astros’ Dusty Baker blasted by MLB Twitter for leaving Lance McCullers Jr. in too long
The Houston Astros got walloped on the field by the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series to the tune of a 7-0 score. Meanwhile, Astros manager Dusty Baker is getting rocked on Twitter due to his questionable decision to let Lance McCullers Jr. hang longer on the mound despite the pitcher obviously not having his best stuff Tuesday night.
NBC New York
What Is Tipping Pitches? Inside the Houston Astros World Series Drama
Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. made history for all the wrong reasons in his World Series Game 3 start against the Phillies Tuesday night. He gave up five home runs, the most a single pitcher has ever allowed in one postseason performance. It also tied a World Series record for home runs in a game. It has been done three times previously -- by the 1928 Murderers’ Row New York Yankees when Babe Ruth hit three and Lou Gehrig also connected, by the Bash Brothers-led 1989 Oakland A’s in the first game after the Bay Area earthquake, and by the sign stealing scandal-tainted Astros in 2017.
'I was in shock when I heard!': Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena becomes the first rookie to win a Gold Glove Award as he's named ALCS MVP
Astros rookie shortstop and AL Championship Series MVP Jeremy Pena won his first Gold Glove Award and Houston right fielder Kyle Tucker joined his teammate on the list announced Tuesday before Game 3 of the World Series. The NL champion Philadelphia Phillies were represented on the list with catcher J.T....
KIII TV3
Astros' pitcher Lance McCullers says he wasn't tipping pitches in Game 3 loss to Phillies
PHILADELPHIA — It was a rough outing for the Astros Lance McCullers in Philadelphia. In Game 3, he gave up five home runs in 4 1/3 innings and left with the Astros trailing, 7-0. That would be the final, as the Phillies grabbed a 2-1 World Series lead. The...
World Series schedule: Broadcast information, probable pitchers and more as Phillies face Astros
The revamped 12-team format for the MLB playoffs has come down to the World Series. The Houston Astros have claimed their fourth American League pennant, while the Philadelphia Phillies have made it back to the World Series for the first time in 13 years. [UPDATE: Game 3 in Philadelphia has...
Simulated World Series: Astros take advantage of Phillies errors to win rain-delayed Game 3
After a rainout reshuffled the pitching matchups, the Astros still relied on a strong start from Lance McCullers to take a 6-2 win.
Astros vs. Phillies: Lance McCullers Jr. rocked with 5 Philadelphia homers in 1st 5 innings
The Houston Astros kicked off their road portion of the World Series in no doubt the least ideal manner possible for them.
Time to move on from Astros cheating scandal? Not before Phillies fans get their say | Opinion
The Houston Astros have heard all the taunting since their 2017 cheating scandal, but for the first time, they will be hearing it in Philadelphia.
CBS Sports
2022 World Series schedule: Phillies vs. Astros dates, times with Game 3 postponed, Fall Classic pushed back
The Phillies have waited 13 years to host a World Series game. They just have to wait one more night. Game 3 of the 2022 World Series was rained out Monday night at Citizens Bank Park. The postponement changes the entire World Series schedule. Games 3-5 will now be played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Citizens Bank Park in Philly. MLB will still have a travel day between Games 5 and 6, and Games 6 and 7 (if necessary) will be played in Houston on Saturday and Sunday. They were originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Umpire Pat Hoberg called perfect game in Astros' Game 2 win
Major League Baseball fans are always quick to point out when an umpire makes a controversial ball or strike call – especially when that call goes against their team. But what about when an umpire goes an entire game without making a single wrong call?. That is what home...
Bleacher Report
Phillies, Astros Set World Series Pitching Matchups After Game 3 Postponement
The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros set their starting rotations after Game 3 of the 2022 World Series was postponed until Tuesday. Phillies manager Rob Thomson confirmed Ranger Suárez will take the bump in the next game, with Aaron Nola and Noah Syndergaard to follow in Games 4 and 5, respectively. Syndergaard was originally slated for Game 3.
Lance McCullers Jr. comments on if he was tipping pitches in Game 3
The Astros pitcher gave up five home runs in Tuesday's blowout loss.
Astros-Phillies live updates: World Series Game 3 rained out, rescheduled for Tuesday
Update: Follow Chron's live Game 3 coverage here. The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies were set to square off Monday in Game 3 of the World Series. However, the tarp was rolled out onto the field a few hours before game time and eventually the game was postponed. See you again Tuesday night in the City of Brotherly Love. Chron's Josh Criswell and Michael Shapiro will be providing live updates throughout the World Series between the Astros and Phillies. The 2022 Fall Classic will be put on pause another day as Monday’s Game 3 between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park has been postponed due to rain. Showers in the Philadelphia area are expected to end early Tuesday morning. The Astros will then face the Phillies in each of the next three days before a travel day on Thursday. If necessary, the series will return to Minute Maid Park for Game 6 on Saturday night.
The Crawfish Boxes
World Series Game 3 Thread, Part Deux. November 1, 2022, 7:03 CT. Astros @ Phillies
Interesting non-World Series news for the Astros today. Rookie Jeremy Peña and young Kyle Tucker won the Golden Glove awards at their respective positions today. Peña was the first rookie shortstop to win the Gold Glove, and Tucker was only the third Astros outfielder to receive the award.
The Feed Last Bite no headline needed
As the Astros face the Phillies in the World Series, we wondered what baseball players eat before a big game. When Chron sports editor Josh Criswell asked Astros designated hitter Trey Mancini if he had a superstitious pre-game food, he said: "When I was in Double-A, I had Lucky Charms before every game. That was probably my best season, so maybe I need to do it again." Yes, Trey, perhaps you should. Whether or not there's a Game 6 and 7, Friday is an off-day for the World Series. You can find me at Asia Society's Night Market, scarfing down dumplings and buying trinkets I don't need. Don't forget to vote, and Go 'Stros!
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: They have ARRIVED - Houston Astros descend on Philadelphia⚾
HOUSTON – H-town has arrived in Philadelphia ahead of Game 3 in the World Series. KPRC 2′s Zach Lashway was there when the team arrived in Philadelphia. See the Houston Astros players getting off the buses at Citizens Bank Park in the video below.
Astros' Dusty Baker honors Takeoff, adds Migos to pregame playlist
Takeoff, 28, was killed in a shooting at a Houston bowling alley early Tuesday morning.
Simulated World Series: Yordan Alvarez's mammoth homer lifts Astros over Phillies in Game 4
A 500-foot first-inning blast from Yordan Alvarez set the tone and Cristian Javier outdueled Aaron Nola in Houston's 3-1 Sim Series win.
MLB Playoff Tracker: Astros-Phillies Game 3 Postponed
The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.
Chron.com
Houston, TX
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.https://www.chron.com/
Comments / 0