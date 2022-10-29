Update: Follow Chron's live Game 3 coverage here. The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies were set to square off Monday in Game 3 of the World Series. However, the tarp was rolled out onto the field a few hours before game time and eventually the game was postponed. See you again Tuesday night in the City of Brotherly Love. Chron's Josh Criswell and Michael Shapiro will be providing live updates throughout the World Series between the Astros and Phillies. The 2022 Fall Classic will be put on pause another day as Monday’s Game 3 between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park has been postponed due to rain. Showers in the Philadelphia area are expected to end early Tuesday morning. The Astros will then face the Phillies in each of the next three days before a travel day on Thursday. If necessary, the series will return to Minute Maid Park for Game 6 on Saturday night.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO