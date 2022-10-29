Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Italian Mafia Kingpin Captured in Argentina - Police
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's federal police arrested a top Italian mobster on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, the security agency said in a statement Monday, bringing a years-long manhunt to an end. Carmine Alfonso Maiorano, a 68-year-old leader of the Italian 'Ndrangheta mafia, was captured last Wednesday in the...
US News and World Report
Germany Tells Serbia: You Have to Choose Between EU and Russia
BERLIN (Reuters) - Serbia must decide whether it wants to join the European Union or enter into a partnership with Russia, Germany told Belgrade on Tuesday, two days before six Western Balkan countries are scheduled to discuss closer cooperation in Berlin. "The need for a decision is coming to a...
Narcity
Lotto Max Winner In Alberta Thought She Won $1M Until She Put Her Glasses On
A Lotto Max winner in Alberta initially thought she won $1 million but discovered the total was actually a bit less once she put her glasses on. Linda Gordon from High Prairie bought her ticket at the Dynamic Petro Canada at 4439 52 Avenue in Whitecourt the day before the October 4 Lotto Max draw.
US News and World Report
BHP Says Australia Well Placed to Gain From EV Metals Push in U.S., Europe
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia is set to benefit from the growing interest in environmentally sustainable mining and minerals needed for decarbonisation, the chief of BHP Group's nickel operations said. The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act passed in August, which allows for significant tax credits in the processing of battery cells, and...
US News and World Report
North Korea Fires Six More Missiles - South Korea Military
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea fired six additional missiles off its east and west coasts on Wednesday, after launching 17 missiles earlier in the day, South Korea's military said. The Japan Coast Guard also said North Korea fired at least one likely short-range ballistic missile eastward, which flew at an...
US News and World Report
France to Speed up Migrant Expulsions but Make Residency Easier for Some
PARIS (Reuters) - France aims to speed up the expulsion of illegal migrants while making it easier to obtain residency permits for those who work in sectors struggling to find workers, the interior and labour ministers said in a joint interview published on Wednesday. Over the past weeks the subject...
US News and World Report
All the Pretty Horses: Equine Passengers Travel on First Russian Train to N.Korea Since COVID
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia and North Korea restarted train travel for the first time since railway journeys were cut during the COVID pandemic with an unusually opulent cargo - 30 grey thoroughbred horses. A freight train carrying the "Orlov Trotter" horses left Russia's far east through the Khasan-Tumangan crossing, according...
US News and World Report
Finland and Sweden Hopeful Hungary Will Ratify NATO Applications
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Finland's president Sauli Niinisto said on Wednesday he was counting on Hungary to ratify the Nordic country's NATO application after he had talked on the phone with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. "Good that Finland can count on Hungary in our NATO ratification. I look forward to further...
US News and World Report
Switzerland Imposes Sanctions on Deliveries of Iranian Drones to Russia
BERLIN (Reuters) - Switzerland has decided to adopt the European Union's sanctions on delivering Iranian drones to Russia, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. However, the economic affairs and foreign affairs departments decided not to adopt EU sanctions imposed on Iran in connection with the current protests, it added.
At least 6% of global fishing ‘probably illegal’ as ships turn off tracking devices
Global mapping reveals hotspots for untracked vessels in west Africa, the coast of Argentina and the north-west Pacific
US News and World Report
Dozens Feared Missing After Migrant Boat Sinks off Greek Island
ATHENS (Reuters) -The Greek coast guard was searching for dozens of migrants believed to be missing after their boat sank off the island of Evia during bad weather early on Tuesday, authorities said. Ten men were rescued from the boat, which sank off the southern tip of Evia after sailing...
US News and World Report
Videos Showing Iranian Crackdown on Protesters Go Viral as Anger Grows
DUBAI (Reuters) -Videos on social media showing Iranian security forces severely beating protesters have gone viral as anger grows at a widening crackdown with arrests of prominent figures from rappers to economists and lawyers aimed at ending seven weeks of unrest. Protests ignited by the death in morality police custody...
US News and World Report
China Will Support Pakistan in Stabilising Its Financial Situation - Xi
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will continue to support Pakistan as it tries to stabilise its financial situation, state media quoted President Xi Jinping as saying on Wednesday, during a visit by Pakistan's prime minister to Beijing. Pakistan had been struggling with a balance of payments crisis even before devastating floods...
US News and World Report
Turkey Says Russia Concerned Over Security, Exports in Grain Deal
ANKARA (Reuters) -Russia is concerned about its security and the obstacles it faces exporting fertiliser and grains, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlu Cavusoglu said on Wednesday, days after Moscow suspended its participation in a U.N.-brokered export deal. Ankara, in talks with Kyiv and Moscow to fully resume the agreement that it...
US News and World Report
Lloyd's of London Insurer Ascot Says Resumes Black Sea Grain Cover
LONDON (Reuters) -Lloyd's of London insurer Ascot is once again quoting on its cargo insurance facility for the Black Sea grain corridor, the facility's lead underwriter said on Wednesday after Russia announced it would resume its participation in the accord. "In response to today’s news, the Ascot-led ‘AsOne’ facility is...
US News and World Report
Officials Probe India Bridge Collapse as Divers Comb River
MORBI, India (AP) — Scuba divers combed through a river in western India on Wednesday to make certain no bodies were left behind after the collapse of a newly repaired suspension bridge, as officials investigate what led to the tragedy that killed at least 135 people. The 143-year-old pedestrian...
US News and World Report
Portugal Likely to Scrap Much-Criticised 'Golden Visa' Scheme, PM Says
LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal is likely to scrap its "golden visa" programme giving wealthy foreigners residence rights, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Wednesday, saying that the 10-year-old scheme had already fulfilled its role. The Authorisation of Residence for Investment Activity for people from non-EU countries, commonly known as the...
US News and World Report
China Foreign Ministry: Unaware of Situation After Unverified Social Media Posts Lift Markets
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it was unaware of the situation following a market rally after social media posts circulated an unverified document that said China was forming a committee to assess border reopening in March. "I'm not aware of the situation you mentioned," foreign...
US News and World Report
Canada Plans Record Immigration Targets Amid Labour Crunch
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada plans to welcome a record 500,000 new permanent residents in 2025 and has boosted its targets over the next two years as the country looks to ramp up arrivals to address an acute labour shortage, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said on Tuesday. Canada now expects to welcome...
US News and World Report
Worries Over Germany's China Dependency Overshadow Scholz Trip
BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes an inaugural visit to China on Friday that will be closely watched for clues on how serious Germany is about reducing its economic reliance on Asia's rising superpower and confronting its Communist leadership. His one-day visit on Nov. 4, will make Scholz the...
