Minneapolis, MN

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game

By By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:

8-1-7

(eight, one, seven)

