On Monday, Bryan Harsin became the sixth Power Five head football coach of the season to be fired as Auburn officially pulled the plug. Harsin’s short run at Auburn ended with a disappointing 9-12 record, including a 3-5 mark this season following the Tigers’ loss to Arkansas on Saturday. This move was far from unexpected and Harsin’s name has already been on our radar with the Colorado Buffaloes in search of their next head coach. In fact, both CBS Sports and The Athletic mentioned Harsin as a candidate for CU’s job weeks before he was fired. But with Harsin now a free man, he becomes...

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO