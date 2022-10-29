Read full article on original website
First Permanent Kroger Closing of 2023 AnnouncedJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
7 Elegant Restaurants To Dine In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Supreme Court Issues Ruling on Lindsey Graham SubpoenaNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
Southern Crescent Women In Business Funds Fifth Woman-Owned Business in Yearly Funding Pitch on October 26thSouthern Crescent WomenStockbridge, GA
abccolumbia.com
South Carolina survives, advances to semifinals with 3-0 shutout over Ole Miss
PENSACOLA, FL – The No. 2 seeded South Carolina women’s soccer team (12-3-4) shutout the Ole Miss Rebels (9-7-4) 3-0 on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the 2022 SEC Tournament. The Gamecocks have now scored 11 goals in their last three games. 13 minutes into the match, 5th...
abccolumbia.com
Eight Gamecocks in double figures as #1 USC beats Benedict
COLUMBIA, S.C. – No. 1/1 South Carolina thrived in the unofficial start of the 2022-23 season with a 123-32 exhibition win over Benedict Monday night at Colonial Life Arena. Eight Gamecocks scored in double figures, led by 19 points from Zia Cooke and Bree Hall. Sophomore Sania Feagin impressed with a double-double, posting 17 points and 12 rebounds, including eight offensive.
abccolumbia.com
South Carolina launches 2022-23 season theme
COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley announced “DNA” as the Gamecocks’ 2022-23 season theme at the team’s exhibition game Monday night at Colonial Life Arena. The program develops an annual theme to amplify the team’s goals and mindset for the season ahead.
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb schools clinch playoffs spot, prepare for regular season finales
Region 4-5A wins by football teams from Arabia Mountain and Tucker high schools on Oct. 28 clinched class 5A state playoff berths and set up a Nov. 3 showdown between Arabia Mountain and Tucker at Godfrey Stadium for the No. 3 seed in the playoffs. The Arabia Mountain Rams (4-5,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
DJ Chester, 4-star 2023 OT out of Georgia, reveals final 6 days ahead of commitment
DJ Chester is ready to make his commitment. The elite offensive lineman out of McDonough, Georgia shared a final 6 and set his commitment for Thursday. Auburn, LSU and Ole Miss are finalists for Chester, along with Florida State, Florida A&M and Michigan. Chester is listed at 6-5, 300 pounds....
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
CFP RankinCFP Rankings: Georgia Shockingly Comes in at No. 3
The first set of college football playoff rankings have been released for the 2022 college football season and there is a new No. 1 at the top. RECIPE ROUNDUP: Get in the spirit with holiday baking. The calendar has officially transitioned into November which means its time to start planning...
Clayton News Daily
Getting to Know: Retiring Clayton County Public Schools athletic director Kevin May
Kevin May, a University of Georgia graduate, is transitioning into retirement — he retires Dec. 1 — from his position as the Clayton County Public Schools athletic director. He has worked with CCPS since 2010, and has made countless memories during that time. May talks with staff correspondent...
Atlanta Daily World
Morehouse College Cancels Basketball Tournament That Featured Team From Kanye West’s Donda Academy
Students at Donda Academy continue to be impacted by Kanye West’s actions. On Oct. 31, Morehouse College announced that a tournament featuring Donda Academy’s basketball team would be canceled. The tournament was sponsored by Boston Celtics player Jaylen Brown who once had a business relationship with Kanye and...
Fox Bros Bar-B-Q closes its stands at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
ATLANTA — If you want Fox Bros Bar-B-Q while cheering on the Dirty Birds this season, you won’t be able to anymore at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The popular Atlanta restaurant confirmed that this past Sunday’s home game between the Falcons and Panthers was their final game. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
abccolumbia.com
TOP 10: Benedict jumps to No. 9 In AFCA Poll
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Benedict College’s historic football season recorded another milestone on Monday, when the Tigers climbed to No. 9 in the American Football Coaches Association poll. Benedict, ranked 15th last week, climbed six spots and are one of eight remaining undefeated teams in Division II. “Hallelujah, praise...
Daily Beast
Atlanta Preacher Gives Herschel Walker the Business in Fiery Sunday Sermon
“Y’all ain’t ready for me today.” That’s how the raucous crowd listening to Atlanta-area pastor Jamal Bryant knew he was on one during his fiery sermon on Sunday, one in which he did not exactly practice pure separation between church and state. Instead, Bryant told the faithful at Newbirth Missionary Baptist what he thought about GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker. “Ladies and gentlemen, when the Republican Party of Georgia moved Herschel Walker from Texas to Georgia so that he could run for Senate, it’s because change was taken too fast in the post-Antebellum South,” the pastor rumbled ahead of next week’s midterm election. “They thought we was so slow, that we was so stupid, that we would elect the lowest caricature of a stereotypical, broken Black man.... Since Herschel Walker was 16 years old, white men been telling him what to do, telling him what school to go to, where to live… where to pay for abortions, where to buy a gun, and you think they not gon’ tell him how to vote? In 2022, we don’t need a Walker, we need a runner. We need somebody to run and tell the truth about Jan. 6.... Georgia, I need you to know, the slave Negro y’all are used to don’t live here no more. We can think for ourselves, function for ourselves, and vote for ourselves!”
America’s Navy 'sails' into Atlanta for Navy Week
MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The U.S. Navy is preparing to bring a Navy Week to Atlanta during the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6. Atlanta Navy Week brings Sailors from across the fleet to the area to emphasize the importance of the Navy to Atlanta, the state of Georgia, and the nation. The week will conclude with a two-day performance by the Navy Flight Demonstration Team, The Blue Angels, at the Atlanta Air Show.
atlantafi.com
Best Jazz Brunches In Atlanta: 7 Places With Great Music And Food
What could be better than live music and a smorgasbord of all the best foods? Atlanta, Georgia has some of the coolest jazz brunches In Atlanta. If you didn’t know, brunch is a big thing here. Let’s take a culinary tour of some of the best venues for a...
fox5atlanta.com
Rapper Rick Ross collaborating with Atlanta symphony for special event
Atlanta's award-winning all-Black classical symphony Orchestra Noir is collaborating with Rick Ross for a night of music. Assistant Music Director Larry Smith joins Kaitlyn Pratt on the Good Day couch to talk about the big event.
secretatlanta.co
One Of The Best Donut Shops In America Set To Open Three Locations In Atlanta
It is nearly impossible to have too many sweets this time of year, so it only makes sense that you make room on your plate for one more piece of dessert. Atlanta’s dessert scene is one that continues to grow rapidly and we couldn’t be more excited. More options and more sweets have found their way into our city and we aren’t complaining. The latest hotspot will be The Salty Donut.
Double-homecoming this weekend in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Julianna Tyndall is a senior at the University of South Carolina. Tyndall heads the homecoming commission this year and has been working with her team since January to put together the schools first 'Paint the Town Black and Garnett' event. She describes it as a mix...
atlantafi.com
10 Restaurants With The Best Breakfast In Atlanta
They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. So where can you go in Atlanta to get an awesome breakfast?. If you’re not a Waffle House fan, you may enjoy a good, full meal from an Atlanta restaurant that serves a full breakfast. These Restaurants Have...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
WLTX.com
Community mourns loss of Cin'Que Wilson, who died during Benedict College homecoming celebrations
Family members say 25-year-old Cin'Que Wilson carried many names, including friend and coach. He was hit by a car along Bluff Road during homecoming celebrations.
Woman shot multiple times inside her Atlanta home, police say
ATLANTA — A woman is in the hospital after being shot multiple times inside her northwest Atlanta home off Mayson Turner Road. Atlanta Police said multiple rounds were fired into the woman's apartment just after 2 a.m. They add that she was the only person inside the home who was injured.
