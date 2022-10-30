Read full article on original website
ImpeachBidenThePedo
3d ago
yeah I feel that voting on election Day your vote is more secure plus I will be taking a picture of my vote so the Democrats can't steal it I'm voting straight ticket Republican
jimmy@winkler
3d ago
Red wave rolling over texas. Bendo time to go home
TrueAmerican
3d ago
Keep Texas red keep voting republicans
Number of mail-in ballots requested by Texas voters down 64% from 2020
The number of mail-in ballots requested by registered voters in Texas for the Nov. 8 midterm election dropped by 64% compared to the 2020 presidential election.
KHOU
Election 2022: Abbott holds lead as early voting continues across Texas
TEXAS, USA — As of Monday, there have been over 3 million votes cast in early voting across Texas, but that’s on track to be lower than the two previous election cycles around this same time period. Political experts said low turnout is relatively good news for incumbent...
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.
Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. A poll conducted in Houston seemed to be in line with other recent polls for people surveyed on who they will vote for in the election for Texas Governor. The University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs released the results of an online poll conducted in English and Spanish from October 19 to 26. The poll surveyed 1,2000 likely voters.
New Texas Poll May Surprise You With What Issue Voters Care Most About
What is the issue Texas voters care most about right now? The answer may surprise you. A new poll released this week by the University of Texas at Tyler show that Texas Governor Greg Abbott still leads his Democrat challenger, Beto O'Rourke, but the poll also found what the top issues are for Texas voters. According to KXAN, it's not gun control or education driving voters to the polls. The number one issue for Texas voters? The crisis along the Texas/Mexico border and illegal immigration.
Beto outraises Abbott again, but is it enough for him to win?
"We just outraised Abbott AGAIN thanks to you. Now we’re going to defeat him. That’s how we turn the page on his failures, overcome his extremism, and move Texas forward." Beto O'Rourke.
'This Week in Texas': What should voters expect after all ballots are counted?
What occurs after the last ballot is cast on Election Day? Watch this week's installment as ABC13 talks with ABC News political director Rick Klein.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Early Voting Numbers Down in Four Major North Texas Counties
Every year, the Johnsons of Dallas make sure to vote early. “It is a lot easier for me,” said Eddie Johnson. Other voters across North Texas do the same. “It is more convenient,” said Ellen Smith of Dallas. Also, they want to make sure they vote before election...
Can Beto become the next Governor of Texas?
With just over a week before the mid-term election, Texans have a big decision to make over who they want as Texas Governor. Will it be Greg Abbott winning a third term as Governor? Or will Democrat Beto O'Rourke finally win an election and become the next Texas Governor?
Texas Gov. Abbott extends SNAP benefits through November
AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission extended the emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits through the month of November. According to a news release from Abbott’s office, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide more than $334.5 […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Attorney General Candidate Rochelle Garza Campaigns in North Texas
Many Candidates are spending time in North Texas, during the last week of early voting. In a show of unity, Democratic Candidates for Office in Tarrant County gathered on the Campus of the University of Texas at Arlington. They showed support for Democratic Attorney General Candidate Rochelle Garza, who is in North Texas for three days. Garza said she wants to change how the Attorney General’s Office does Business.
San Angelo LIVE!
Texas Ag Commissioner Miller Pens Positive Op-Ed
AUSTIN – Texas Commissioner of Agriculture Sid Miller released an opinion-editorial column Tuesday expressing his views about the Lone Star State. Miller is on the Nov. 8 midterm ballot. His Democrat opponent is Susan Hayes. Here is Commissioner Miller's Letter:. I wake up every day with gratitude for this...
These are the reddest and bluest counties in Texas, based on recent election results
No Democrat has won statewide office in Texas since 1994. But the margin between Republicans and Democrats in recent years has been narrowing.
Click2Houston.com
Early-voting tracker: See daily turnout for mail-in and in-person voting
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Through Nov. 4, Texans can cast early ballots in the state’s midterm elections for governor and other statewide officials. More people vote early than on Election Day — a trend that has been consistent at least since the 2008 presidential election.
O’Rourke to campaign across Valley ahead of Election Day
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas governor candidate Beto O’Rourke is expected to make several stops across the Rio Grande Valley on Monday to discuss key topics and encourage communities to vote. Many of O’Rourke’s supporters are waiting for his arrival at the Hidalgo County Annex in Edinburg. Supporters are rallying for the community to cast […]
MySanAntonio
Abbott speaks in Laredo on border security, asks locals to vote
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made a stop in Laredo Monday to stress the need to go vote as the Nov. 8 midterm elections draw near. Abbott, along with Congressional District 28 candidate Cassy Garcia, spoke to a large crowd...
proclaimerscv.com
Greg Abbott (Texas Governor) Declares the Arrest of 21,000+ Criminals on the Border During ‘Operation Lone Star’
Greg Abbott is the Governor of Texas and also a politician. In 2015, he became the 48th Governor for Texas. Governor Greg Abbott and DPS (Department of Public Safety) is working to make sure the security and safety of the border in Texas. Also, for the safety of the citizens. And mainly to terminate the smuggling and illegal transportation of weapons, people and drug trafficking.
New Texas Election poll watchers: Enhanced protections concern some of possible voter intimidation
When casting your vote, you may notice poll watchers. But why are they there?
Latest poll shows Texans want a more secure border but are torn over Abbott's handling of immigration
The latest poll from the University of Texas at Tyler showed that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to hold the lead over his Texas gubernatorial challenger, Democrat Beto O'Rourke.
KXAN
Report: 1 in 5 Texas voters will identify as LGBTQ by 2040
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Researchers from the Human Rights Campaign showed in a new report that LGBTQ voters are on track to become one of the fastest-growing voting blocs in the country. By 2040, one in five Texas voters will be part of the group, according to the research. “(LGBTQ...
What can a poll watcher can and can’t do in the Texas midterm elections
Guidelines added as poll workers man voting sites
