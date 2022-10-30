Read full article on original website
Kansas City man charged with premediated murder in Overland Park shooting
Prosecutors charged a Kansas City man with premeditated first-degree murder for allegedly killing a victim outside an Overland Park gas station.
Independence man sentenced after fleeing in stolen car with officer in back seat
A judge sentenced an Independence man to 10 years after he tried to drive a stolen car with an officer inside, plus gun and drug charges.
Neighbors: Woman shot, dumped on side of road in Raytown
One person is in custody after a woman was discovered on the side of a Raytown road and later died. Neighbors say she was shot and dumped.
Man waives extradition to face murder charges in Overland Park homicide
A Kansas City, Missouri, man waived his extradition last month to face premeditated first degree murder charges in a July homicide at an Overland Park gas station.
Man charged in shooting death at KCMO bus stop
A man is charged with murder after a deadly shooting at a downtown KCMO bus stop. The incident happened about 5 p.m. on Oct. 19 at east 12th Street and Grand Avenue.
1 teen dead, 6 wounded after Halloween Party shooting in Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — One person was killed and six others were wounded after gunfire erupted at a crowded Halloween party in Kansas City, Kansas. Police said Tuesday the shooting happened Monday night at a home. The victims ranged between ages 15 and 18. The person who died...
KCPD settles with family of man who died after being tackled
A Jackson County judge approved a $500,000 settlement for the parents of a man who died after being tackled by a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer in 2017.
Ex-Chiefs assistant Reid sentenced to three years in prison
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison for driving drunk, speeding and hitting two parked cars last year, leaving a 5-year-old girl with a serious brain injury. Reid pleaded guilty in September to driving while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury. The charge carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison, but prosecutors had agreed to ask for a maximum sentence of four years in prison. Reid sought probation. The injured girl’s family had opposed the plea deal. Circuit Judge Charles H. McKenzie sentenced Reid Tuesday and he was set to be taken into custody. Prosecutors said Reid, the son of Chiefs Coach Andy Reid, was intoxicated and driving about 84 mph (135 kph) in a 65 mph zone when his Dodge truck hit the cars on an entrance ramp to Interstate 435 near Arrowhead Stadium on Feb. 4, 2021.
Kansas City Police search for suspects involved in Midtown armed robbery
Kansas City police look for two men and a woman believed to be involved in an armed robbery at the Shop Local KC store near 36th and Main.
KC police find missing and endangered elderly woman
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police said they found a woman who was reported missing after she had not been seen since Sunday morning. Mavis Czarny, a 78-year-old woman, was said to be found safe.
One dead, 6 injured following shooting at KCK Halloween party
Police in Kansas City, Kansas are investigating after a shooting at a Halloween party killed a 17-year-old and injured 6 other teenagers.
A toddler suffered head trauma and abuse. Three months later, charges yet to be filed.
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - In Leavenworth, a one-year-old boy is facing lifelong injuries after being tortured and rushed into emergency brain surgery. It happened this summer. Months later, his mother is speaking out to share her side of the story. Paperwork obtained by KCTV5 news reveals disturbing details of 20-month-old...
Father, son convicted in assault spurred by Pokemon Go game
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A jury has convicted a father and son for attacking a Pokemon Go rival in a dispute that ended with all three men in a lake. The jury found Robert Matteuzzi, 75, and Angelo Matteuzzi, 33, guilty of third-degree assault. Jurors recommended a sentence of three days in jail and a fine for the father, and only a fine for the son.
1 dead in wrong-way crash on Englewood Road in Kansas City, Missouri
One man died after a wrong-way crash Halloween night at Northeast Englewood Road and North Walnut Street.
On A Tip IPD Arrests DUI Suspect
Officers with the Independence Police Department were advised via a tip of a possible intoxicated driver. The officers were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle and cited the owner for improper parking on a roadway. Upon further investigation officers with the IPD arrested 66-year-old Bruce Benson for DUI, weapons charges, and several other traffic infractions. Reports of the arrest have been sent to the prosecutor’s office for review and formal charges.
Man dies in head-on crash in Kansas City Monday night
KCPD said that at about 9:07 p.m., a silver Nissan Versa driving west on Englewood Road crossed into the eastbound lanes.
Plattsburg woman injured in Halloween night shooting
Plattsburg, Missouri, police and Clinton County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a woman was shot and injured on Halloween.
