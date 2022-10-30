ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Raytown police say person of interest in custody in woman's homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Raytown said a person of interest is in custody in connection with a woman's death on Halloween. Authorities said officers were called at 8:05 p.m. Monday to 87th Street and Ash Avenue on a report of a woman in the road who may have been hit by a vehicle.
RAYTOWN, MO
1 teen dead, 6 wounded after Halloween Party shooting in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — One person was killed and six others were wounded after gunfire erupted at a crowded Halloween party in Kansas City, Kansas. Police said Tuesday the shooting happened Monday night at a home. The victims ranged between ages 15 and 18. The person who died...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Ex-Chiefs assistant Reid sentenced to three years in prison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison for driving drunk, speeding and hitting two parked cars last year, leaving a 5-year-old girl with a serious brain injury. Reid pleaded guilty in September to driving while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury. The charge carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison, but prosecutors had agreed to ask for a maximum sentence of four years in prison. Reid sought probation. The injured girl’s family had opposed the plea deal. Circuit Judge Charles H. McKenzie sentenced Reid Tuesday and he was set to be taken into custody. Prosecutors said Reid, the son of Chiefs Coach Andy Reid, was intoxicated and driving about 84 mph (135 kph) in a 65 mph zone when his Dodge truck hit the cars on an entrance ramp to Interstate 435 near Arrowhead Stadium on Feb. 4, 2021.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Father, son convicted in assault spurred by Pokemon Go game

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A jury has convicted a father and son for attacking a Pokemon Go rival in a dispute that ended with all three men in a lake. The jury found Robert Matteuzzi, 75, and Angelo Matteuzzi, 33, guilty of third-degree assault. Jurors recommended a sentence of three days in jail and a fine for the father, and only a fine for the son.
KANSAS CITY, MO
On A Tip IPD Arrests DUI Suspect

Officers with the Independence Police Department were advised via a tip of a possible intoxicated driver. The officers were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle and cited the owner for improper parking on a roadway. Upon further investigation officers with the IPD arrested 66-year-old Bruce Benson for DUI, weapons charges, and several other traffic infractions. Reports of the arrest have been sent to the prosecutor’s office for review and formal charges.
Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

