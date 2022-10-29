(Hennepin County, MN)--Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson will lose a month's pay while his peace officer license is suspended later this month. The County Board voted unanimously yesterday to revoke his pay during the suspension. The Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training suspended Hutchinson's license in September, which will take effect later this month. The suspension was imposed in connection with the sheriff's guilty plea to a drunk driving charge after a single-vehicle crash near Alexandria that totaled a Hennepin County taxpayer-owned SUV.

