Bird flu strikes flock of 1.1 million hens in Wright County
Iowa's bird flu death toll has been driven by the infection of large egg-laying operations. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) A deadly and highly transmissible avian influenza recently infected a flock of about 1.1 million egg-laying chickens in north-central Iowa, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship reported Monday.
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, November 1st, 2022
(Statewide) -- Young Missouri hunters killed nearly 14-thousand deer over the weekend. The Missouri Department of Conservation says hunters aged six to 15 took part in the early part of the state’s youth deer hunting season. The next one for kids will be November 25 through the 27. Missouri’s first part of the adult firearms deer hunting season is November 12 through the 22.
Campaign spending continues to climb as Nov. 8 election nears
Campaign spending in Wisconsin’s hotly contested gubernatorial election continues to climb as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers looks to secure a second term against GOP challenger Tim Michels. A new report from the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, which tracks campaign finances, also finds that outside groups have spent about $52 million...
DNR recommending hunters to be prepared for this Saturday's opener
(Undated)--The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is recommending hunters be prepared before firearm deer hunting season opens Saturday. Officials are encouraging people to obtain permits to harvest more than one deer as a way to help achieve population management goals. The DNR says deer populations are abundant, especially in central and southern Minnesota. Officials say more than 400,000 hunters are expected to participate in firearm season.
Alexandria woman involved in crash that claims life of a man in Wisconsin
(Hudson, Wisc.)--Authorities say an Alexandria woman was involved in a crash over the weekend that claimed the life of a man near Hudson, Wisc. The Wisconsin State Patrol says that Mark Filbrandt, 54, of Robbinsdale, Minn. was killed in a crash on Interstate 94 at Exit 4 just over the border in Hudson.
Former Overhaulin’ wrencher faces Davis County farmer in race for Senate District 13
Cherielynn Westrich, 56, is running as a Republican for the Iowa Senate in new District 13 that includes all of Wapello, Monroe and Davis Counties and most of Appanoose County. Born in Missouri, Westrich has an eclectic career story that includes playing keyboard and doing vocals for the rock band...
Wisconsin GOP flyer warns voters: Your neighbors are watching
The Republican Party of Wisconsin is distributing a mailer warning recipients that whether or not they voted is a matter of public record, and their neighbors will know if they don’t. “URGENT” declares the mailer sent to a resident in an independent living facility in Madison last week, and...
Hennepin County sheriff to lose pay when peace officer license is suspended
(Hennepin County, MN)--Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson will lose a month's pay while his peace officer license is suspended later this month. The County Board voted unanimously yesterday to revoke his pay during the suspension. The Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training suspended Hutchinson's license in September, which will take effect later this month. The suspension was imposed in connection with the sheriff's guilty plea to a drunk driving charge after a single-vehicle crash near Alexandria that totaled a Hennepin County taxpayer-owned SUV.
