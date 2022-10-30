Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nodawaynews.com
Senior Center continues improvement projects
At the October 19 Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate meeting, the senior center board reviewed its ongoing projects. Administrator Amie Firavich said the two bathrooms remodeling is still underway. The board is still not happy with the outside building painting. There are still light and dark spots with cracks. Coffelt...
nodawaynews.com
Diabetes Dash celebrates awareness month
To celebrate National Diabetes Awareness Month, a Diabetes Dash will begin at 3:30 pm, Tuesday, November 1 at the Mosaic Outpatient Therapy – Maryville, east side by playground. The dash will include a half to three-mile walk/run and a chance to learn more about diabetes, healthy eating and healthy...
nodawaynews.com
Royalty announced for Bearcat Homecoming
Northwest’s 2022 Homecoming royalty were named October 20. They were Princess Addison Falke, a kindergarten student at the Maryville Early Childhood Center who is the daughter of Kat Falke and Mark Falke; Queen Hadley Douglas, King Foster Huggins and Prince Hudsen Cline, a third grader who attends Horace Mann Laboratory School and is the son of Dr. Keely Cline and Brad Cline.
nodawaynews.com
Men’s Forum resumes meetings
The almost a century-old Men’s Forum organization has resumed meeting after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 protocols. Men’s Forum was organized November 23, 1927, by a Presbyterian minister, the Rev. William Dewer. The purpose of the group was to talk, listen and discuss community topics of interest. This early purpose describes the operation of the group as it is today.
nodawaynews.com
Parks and Rec board approves contract for Splash ‘N’ Play restroom
The Maryville Parks and Recreation Board formally approved Holtman Masonry, Maryville, to build the concrete block restroom facility at Thomson Splash “N” Play during their October 17 meeting. The price is not to exceed $18,850. Maryville City Council approved the contract on October 24. The board also approved...
nodawaynews.com
Northwest Percussion Ensemble to present concert
Northwest Missouri State University’s Percussion Ensemble is returning to a university stage to present a concert featuring traditional Samba Batucada and Samba Reggae. The concert, which is free and open to the public, begins at 7:30 pm, Thursday, November 3, in the Charles Johnson Theater at the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building.
Plattsburg woman injured in Halloween night shooting
Plattsburg, Missouri, police and Clinton County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a woman was shot and injured on Halloween.
kttn.com
SUV demolished in crash involving farm tractor on Highway 46
A northwest Missouri man was hurt Saturday morning when the sports utility vehicle he was driving collided with a farm tractor in Nodaway County. Seventy-year-old Richard Lebow of Parnell was taken to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville with minor injuries. The operator of the farm tractor, 67-year-old David Miller of Ravenwood, was not reported hurt.
3 hospitalized after Nodaway County rear-end crash
NODAWAY COUNTY—Three people were injured in an accident just after 11a.m. Saturday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Toyota Avalon driven by Lareena L. Amlong, 58, Maryville, was eastbound on U.S. 136 two miles east of Maryville. The car rear-ended a 2022 Honda Passport...
KMZU
Chillicothe driver seriously injured in accident outside of Cameron
DAVIESS COUNTY – A Chillicothe driver is seriously injured following a crash five miles north of Cameron Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by Montana Akers, 19, traveled off the east side of I-35, struck the mile marker post at the 59.2 marker and struck an embankment. The vehicle then struck the ground again and overturned. Akers was ejected.
northwestmoinfo.com
Harrison County Woman Charged in Theft of Vehicle Near Ridgeway
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A Bethany resident has been arrested on charges of tampering with a motor vehicle alleged to have taken place last week. According to a statement issued by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, officers took a report of a stolen vehicle on Thursday from a location near 240th Street and U.S. Highway 69 near Ridgeway. Officers were able to locate the vehicle crashed a short time later, approximately one mile from where it was taken. Officers say information inside the vehicle led them to 36-year old Devin Lacy. Lacy, who is identified as being homeless was located in a garage in rural Ridgeway where she was taken into custody.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports arrests over the weekend of October 28, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol in Carroll county reports the arrest of a Ludlow resident early Saturday. 21-year-old Hunter Shipley was accused of driving while intoxicated and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway. A resident of Helena, in northwest Missouri, 28-year-old Cole Gatewood, was arrested early...
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe Woman Arrested On Drug And Driving Charges In Nodaway County
A St. Joseph woman was arrested on multiple charges early this (Friday) morning in Nodaway County, including a felony level drug charge. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says at 12:18 A.M. this morning officers arrested 41-year-old St. Joseph resident Waneta K. Combs on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, not having insurance, driving while revoked and failing to display valid license plates.
kttn.com
SUV and Kenworth truck demolished in crash on Highway 169
A Saint Joseph man sustained minor injuries in an accident in which a sports utility vehicle and Kenworth truck overturned in Worth County on Friday afternoon, October 28th. An injury was evident but not disabling for the SUV driver, 81-year-old Jerry Campbell who was not transported for medical care. No injuries were reported for the driver of the truck, 58-year-old John Finchum of Saint Joseph.
nodawaynews.com
October 27, 2022
Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk. Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a...
kttn.com
Chillicothe teenager ejected from pickup during crash on Interstate 35
The Highway Patrol reports a Chillicothe resident sustained severe injuries as the result of being ejected from the pickup truck he drove five miles north of Cameron on Friday morning, October 28. An ambulance took 19-year-old Montana Akers to Mosaic Life Care of Saint Joseph. The pickup traveled north on...
kttn.com
Bethany woman facing felony charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and harassment
A Bethany resident faces two felonies in Harrison County after allegedly operating a car without consent and breaking a window of a residence on October 28th. Thirty-six-year-old Devin Smithann Lacy has been charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and first-degree harassment. Bond was set at $20,000 cash only, and an initial court appearance is scheduled for October 31st.
Comments / 0