nodawaynews.com
Senior Center continues improvement projects
At the October 19 Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate meeting, the senior center board reviewed its ongoing projects. Administrator Amie Firavich said the two bathrooms remodeling is still underway. The board is still not happy with the outside building painting. There are still light and dark spots with cracks. Coffelt...
nodawaynews.com
Diabetes Dash celebrates awareness month
To celebrate National Diabetes Awareness Month, a Diabetes Dash will begin at 3:30 pm, Tuesday, November 1 at the Mosaic Outpatient Therapy – Maryville, east side by playground. The dash will include a half to three-mile walk/run and a chance to learn more about diabetes, healthy eating and healthy...
nodawaynews.com
Pride Lions donate to MHS Speech Tournament
The Maryville Pride Lions Club donated $1,000 to be used for trophies at the Maryville High School Speech and Debate Tournament October 28 – 29. Approximately 10 to 14 schools are expected to participate in the annual MHS hosted tournament. Pride Lions PDG David Primm, Lions Linda Primm, Lewis Rice, Jerry Watkins and President Christine Pedersen presented the check to MHS Coach Sam Ferris and returning speech and debate members Quentin Kinderknecht and Austyn Dieter. The Speech and Debate Team meets after school at 3:15 pm, Thursdays.
bethanyclipper.com
Bethany student inducted into college honor society
Bethany, MO: Lauren Kriewitz, Bethany, was recently inducted into the Missouri Western Lambda chapter of Alpha Chi National Honor Society. No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.
nodawaynews.com
Northwest Percussion Ensemble to present concert
Northwest Missouri State University’s Percussion Ensemble is returning to a university stage to present a concert featuring traditional Samba Batucada and Samba Reggae. The concert, which is free and open to the public, begins at 7:30 pm, Thursday, November 3, in the Charles Johnson Theater at the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building.
3 hospitalized after Nodaway County rear-end crash
NODAWAY COUNTY—Three people were injured in an accident just after 11a.m. Saturday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Toyota Avalon driven by Lareena L. Amlong, 58, Maryville, was eastbound on U.S. 136 two miles east of Maryville. The car rear-ended a 2022 Honda Passport...
kttn.com
SUV demolished in crash involving farm tractor on Highway 46
A northwest Missouri man was hurt Saturday morning when the sports utility vehicle he was driving collided with a farm tractor in Nodaway County. Seventy-year-old Richard Lebow of Parnell was taken to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville with minor injuries. The operator of the farm tractor, 67-year-old David Miller of Ravenwood, was not reported hurt.
nodawaynews.com
Men’s Forum resumes meetings
The almost a century-old Men’s Forum organization has resumed meeting after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 protocols. Men’s Forum was organized November 23, 1927, by a Presbyterian minister, the Rev. William Dewer. The purpose of the group was to talk, listen and discuss community topics of interest. This early purpose describes the operation of the group as it is today.
nodawaynews.com
Parks and Rec board approves contract for Splash ‘N’ Play restroom
The Maryville Parks and Recreation Board formally approved Holtman Masonry, Maryville, to build the concrete block restroom facility at Thomson Splash “N” Play during their October 17 meeting. The price is not to exceed $18,850. Maryville City Council approved the contract on October 24. The board also approved...
northwestmoinfo.com
Mo-Dot Hosting Public Mtg on Buchanan County Intersection Improvement
A public information meeting is being held tomorrow night in St. Joseph to discuss intersection improvement plans for the Buchanan County U.S. Route 59, Route 752 and Route U intersection in southern St. Joseph. The Missouri Department of Transportation will host the public information opportunity on Tuesday, November 1, from...
KMZU
Chillicothe driver seriously injured in accident outside of Cameron
DAVIESS COUNTY – A Chillicothe driver is seriously injured following a crash five miles north of Cameron Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by Montana Akers, 19, traveled off the east side of I-35, struck the mile marker post at the 59.2 marker and struck an embankment. The vehicle then struck the ground again and overturned. Akers was ejected.
northwestmoinfo.com
Waynesville Man Arrested Saturday and Facing a Firearm Charge
(MISSOURINET) – A Waynseville man was arrested Saturday and is now facing a firearm charge. Shortly after 8:30 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 22-year-old Claudell Q. Haggard in Holt County on accusatory charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana for ten grams or less, and speeding 26 miles per hour or more over the posted speed limit.
kmaland.com
OWI arrest in Page County
(Clarinda) -- A Nebraska man faces OWI charges in Page County. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 39-year-old Bob. B Palmer Jr. of Omaha was arrested Sunday for OWI 2nd offense. The arrest took place in the 1300 block of 140th street. Palmer was released from the Page County Jail after posting $2,000 bond.
northwestmoinfo.com
Nodaway County Route 46 Bridge Replacement Begins Today
A project to replace the 89-year-old Nodaway River Bridge on Nodaway County Route 46 near Quitman begins today. Contractors from Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, are closing the bridge today for a bridge replacement project that will close the road until next summer.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports arrests over the weekend of October 28, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol in Carroll county reports the arrest of a Ludlow resident early Saturday. 21-year-old Hunter Shipley was accused of driving while intoxicated and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway. A resident of Helena, in northwest Missouri, 28-year-old Cole Gatewood, was arrested early...
Plattsburg woman injured in Halloween night shooting
Plattsburg, Missouri, police and Clinton County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a woman was shot and injured on Halloween.
Man Faces Additional Charges Following Traffic Stop in Red Oak
(Red Oak) A Red Oak man faces charges following a traffic stop on Monday. Police arrested 47-year-old Terry J. Aherns of Red Oak near Highway 34 and 4th Street for driving with a suspended license through Iowa. Officers transported Aherns to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a...
kttn.com
Chillicothe teenager ejected from pickup during crash on Interstate 35
The Highway Patrol reports a Chillicothe resident sustained severe injuries as the result of being ejected from the pickup truck he drove five miles north of Cameron on Friday morning, October 28. An ambulance took 19-year-old Montana Akers to Mosaic Life Care of Saint Joseph. The pickup traveled north on...
northwestmoinfo.com
Harrison County Woman Charged in Theft of Vehicle Near Ridgeway
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A Bethany resident has been arrested on charges of tampering with a motor vehicle alleged to have taken place last week. According to a statement issued by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, officers took a report of a stolen vehicle on Thursday from a location near 240th Street and U.S. Highway 69 near Ridgeway. Officers were able to locate the vehicle crashed a short time later, approximately one mile from where it was taken. Officers say information inside the vehicle led them to 36-year old Devin Lacy. Lacy, who is identified as being homeless was located in a garage in rural Ridgeway where she was taken into custody.
kmaland.com
Diagonal woman arrested on Taylor County burglary charge
(Diagonal) – A Diagonal woman was arrested last week on burglary charges in Taylor County. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says Adams County deputies took 34-year-old Margaret Jo Williams into custody Thursday on a Taylor County warrant for 3rd degree burglary. Authorities say the warrant stems from an investigation into stolen property involving multiple agencies.
