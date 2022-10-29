In an interview on Sway’s Universe, Lil Baby revealed that he’s been in contact with Young Thug’s family amid his incarceration. "They actually go to court today, so by the time we get out, get out of the interview, maybe we’ll know some good news,” he told Sway at the 10:20 point of the interview, as seen above. “For the most part, it’s like the same old thing. They’re just tryna get [inaudible]. But I definitely talk to them. I know how it feel to be in that situation, so I like reach out to their parents and stuff, make sure they good.”

