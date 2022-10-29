ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 5

Kevin king
3d ago

Soooo, no bail hearing? As far as I know, he's innocent until proven guilty by a jury of his peers. Where's he going, Costa Rica? I'm just trying to understand the rules. Trump is guilty of RICO laws. His phony books, bogus University, bogus charity. That's a continuous criminal enterprise which I believe constitutes RICO charges. Then there's the Georgia thing. I won't even talk about J6. I'm just trying to figure out when the same rules will apply to everyone because from where I sit Tsu should be somewhere playing golf and eating McDonald's. js

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Another Rapper Arrested on Federal Racketeering Charges

Battle rapper Tsu Surf is facing time behind bars after he was arrested at a home in northern New Jersey last week. The rapper, whose real name is Rahjon Cox, is among 10 people who were recently indicted on racketeering charges for their alleged involvement in a New Jersey-based Crips gang known as the Silverbacc Gorillas, or "SBG."
JERSEY CITY, NJ
HipHopDX.com

Gucci Mane, Killer Mike, Joe Budden & More React To Takeoff's Death

Takeoff’s tragic death has been met with both sadness and shock from across the Hip Hop community, with Gucci Mane, Killer Mike, Joe Budden and many more reacting to his passing. The Migos rapper (real name Kirshnik Ball) was shot and killed outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas...
HOUSTON, TX
TMZ.com

Battle Rapper Tsu Surf Arrested In NJ Rico Of Rollin 60s Crips

Tsu Surf is looking at a different fight at the moment ... the renowned battle rapper was arrested in Jersey City by U.S. Marshals on Thursday after the feds indicted him over his alleged involvement with a criminal gang enterprise under the Rollin' 60s Crips umbrella. TMZ Hip Hop has...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hotnewhiphop.com

Charleston White Doubles Down On T.I. Diss: “His Son Is Ugly”

The comedian admitted he initially didn’t want smoke with the Harris men. Charleston White is still not over his beef with T.I. and his son King Harris. After a trading insults on social media earlier this week, the Youtube comedian is doubling down on his disdain for the rapper and his son. During his sit-down with radio host Dede McGuire, White denied being fearful of Tip, claiming, “He ain’t never been to jail for killing nobody. I’m scared of ni**as that done killed people.”
The Independent

Takeoff shooting - live: Drake and James Corden pay tribute to Migos rapper as Houston police issue statement

Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, his representatives have confirmed.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.His group mate, Quavo, was also present at the time of the incident. According to Houston police, Quavo & Takeoff were at a private party prior to the shooting. They did not name the victim of a confirmed homicide, but Takeoff’s representative has confirmed his death.TMZ reports that Takeoff was shot dead at a bowling alley after a game of dice.Ahead of the incident, Takeoff posted a picture of himself to his...
HOUSTON, TX
Complex

Lil Baby on Being in Contact With Young Thug’s Family Amid Incarceration, Says He’s Lost Millions in Crypto

In an interview on Sway’s Universe, Lil Baby revealed that he’s been in contact with Young Thug’s family amid his incarceration. "They actually go to court today, so by the time we get out, get out of the interview, maybe we’ll know some good news,” he told Sway at the 10:20 point of the interview, as seen above. “For the most part, it’s like the same old thing. They’re just tryna get [inaudible]. But I definitely talk to them. I know how it feel to be in that situation, so I like reach out to their parents and stuff, make sure they good.”
Vibe

Ashanti Shares Graphic Photos Of Sister For Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Warning: The following article contains triggering language, photo and/or video related to domestic violence. Ashanti has taken to social media in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, sharing photos of her younger sister, Shia Douglas, who has previously spoken out about being a victim of partner abuse. More from VIBE.comPolice Searching For Boyfriend Of Dismembered Brooklyn WomanIrv Gotti Sends Ashanti Well Wishes, Responds To R. Kelly ComparisonsIrv Gotti Responds To Fat Joe's Criticism Of His Ashanti Comments “It is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Words will never be able to express the amount of pain, fury and disgust I feel reliving these moments,” the singer,...
HipHopDX.com

Gunna Denied Bond For Third Time As Judge Threatens Arrests Over Courtroom Outburst

Gunna has once again been ordered to remain in custody while awaiting trial, as an Atlanta judged denied his legal team’s third request for bond. Since the Atlanta native’s arrest in May alongside Young Thug and several other members of the YSL camp, Fulton County prosecutors have maintained that releasing Gunna would put witnesses in the RICO case in danger. On Thursday (September 13), Judge Ural Glanville sided with the prosecution once again.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?

Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.Takeoff’s representative confirmed his death, followed by police confirmation shortly after. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas after a game of dice. He was 28.According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.In a following update, police tweeted: “Two...
HOUSTON, TX
105.5 The Fan

Pop Smoke Fans Angry After Photos Surface of Rapper’s Alleged Killer Eating Pizza Hut In Prison

Pop Smoke's fans are angry after photos of his alleged killer eating pizza hut in prison surfaced on social media. On Friday (Oct. 7), Akademiks posted on his Instagram page a photo of Pop Smoke's alleged killer posing in prison with a box of Pizza Hut behind him on his bed. In another picture, the young man is—shockingly—looking at his smartphone with two boxes of Pizza Hut and a brownie box on his mattress.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Nipsey Hussle's Family Locked In Custody Battle With Rapper's Ex Over 13-Year-Old Daughter

Nipsey Hussle‘s brother is reportedly still fighting over custody of the late rapper’s daughter, Emani. According to RadarOnline, his brother, Sam Asghedom, has filed a third status report as part of Nipsey’s probate case. Asghedom explained that the only delay in closing the court case involves Nipsey’s ex, Tanisha Foster.

Comments / 0

Community Policy